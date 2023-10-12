Minecraft Live 2023: Date & Time, Mob Vote, & What To Expect

Minecraft Live is Microsoft and Mojang’s annual event, where big announcements around upcoming content and features for Minecraft are revealed, detailed, and sometimes released. Anyone who likes playing Minecraft is going to want to tune in because these have become incredibly exciting to watch.

This article provides all the information any fan could need, from when and where to watch Minecraft Live 2023, to every single announcement made and what the result of the Mob Vote was. We’ve covered everything below.

When is Minecraft Live 2023

Screenshot via Mojang

Minecraft Live 2023 will be broadcast at 1 PM EDT/10 AM PT/6 PM BST on October 15, 2023. Given that it’s a Sunday and the timings are fairly reasonable worldwide, most Minecraft fans should be able to tune in and watch the event and learn about all the new announcements as they happen.

How to Watch Minecraft Live 2023

There are two places for fans to watch Minecraft Live 2023. The first is the game’s official YouTube channel, which is where the best quality playback for the event will be posted after it’s been streamed. Those who prefer Twitch can head over there and catch the stream live on the official Twitch channel, but it seems like the developer is favoring YouTube because that’s where it will be easier to register a Mob Vote.

What is the Mob Vote at Minecraft Live 2023

image via Mojang Studios

The Mob Vote is a regular feature at Minecraft Live events. For 2023, fans will be presented with three Mobs to vote for. The one that receives the most votes will be the one that Mojang spends its time developing next. The vote goes live at 1 PM EDT on October 13, 2023 and closes at 1:15 PM on October 15, 2023.

This vote is a way for the community to engage with developers and show them what they would like to see next in the game. 2022’s winner was the Sniffer, which has become an adorable addition to the overworld for players to enjoy. We have no insight into what 2023’s Mobs will be, but we’ll update this part of the article as soon as we have that information. Players who want to vote should make sure they watch the event and check out the official website for more details.

What Announcements to Expect From Minecraft Live 2023

Screenshot via Mojang

There are only two things we expect to see at Minecraft Live 2023 at the time of writing. The first is the result of the Mob Vote, which will reveal what the next Mob being added to the game is. The second is a plan to fix the recently released Minecraft D&D pack. The DLC launched in a pretty poor state, and we’d like to see some update plans for the future.

We haven’t caught any rumors about what else might be at the event. However, it’s reasonable to think that the next major update will get a few details and possibly a trailer. Any future DLCs will also get slides or trailers, but we can’t see there being any new version announcements since Minecraft is available on most platforms at this point.