Best Minecraft armor enchantments

As you progress in your world on Minecraft, it is inevitable that sooner or later, you will start encountering the enchantment aspect of the game. Enchantments are added benefits to certain items to either extend that items’ durability or give it a new feature. Certain enchantments can be applied to armor, so if you have kitted yourself out with either Diamond or Netherite armor, be on the lookout for the following enchantments to get the most out of your armor.

Mending

Mending is arguably the most important enchantment in Minecraft. It can be used on any armor piece and will repair the durability of the item when you pick up experience orbs. This means that you can take tons of damage, but as soon as you grab an orb from killing mobs, breeding, or anything that offers experience, you will be working at making that piece last forever. If you get Netherite or Diamond armor that you want to keep, be sure to put Mending on it.

Mending does not have any levels beyond one.

Protection

Where Mending helps the durability of your armor, Protection, to put it simply, protects you better against all physical damage the wearer takes. The higher level of the enchantment you have, the better the damage reduction. Since armor’s main purpose is to protect the wearer, try your best to get this on all of your armor pieces.

Note: Protection is incompatible with the Blast Protection, Fire Protection, and Projectile Protection enchantments. If you have any of those on your armor, you will need to disenchant the piece with a grindstone.

IV is the max level for the Protection enchantment.

Respiration (helmet)

Respiration is great for anyone who is planning on spending time underwater. This helmet enchantment extends the time you can spend underwater without having to come up for air. While it can be used in any environment with water, you will want this for gathering coral blocks in ocean biomes and exploring underwater temples. The extra time to fight guardians without needing air will be paramount to your survival and success in the underwater temples.

Respiration III is the max level for this enchantment.

Aqua Affinity (helmet)

Where Respiration helps your survival chances underwater, Aqua Affinity makes you more efficient in those situations. With this enchantment on your helmet, you will be able to mine at a normal speed. Like the previous enchantment, Aqua Affinity works well in ocean biomes and gathering blocks like Gold and Prismarine in underwater temples. If you have a good enough pickaxe, maybe it isn’t the most needed enchantment around, but Aqua Affinity can be a nice way to speed things up.

Aqua Affinity does not have any levels beyond I.

Feather Falling (boots)

Traversing a Minecraft world is dangerous for a multitude of reasons. Of course, you have the regular mob you will encounter, lava, and the need to keep your hunger bar filled at all times, but people don’t often consider the gravity of the situation when jumping around the place. Fall damage is one of the more consistent threats to your health, so we recommend putting Feather Falling on your boots. This enchantment does not actually slow your descent speed through the air, but will reduce any damage you take once you hit the ground. It is always better to be safe than sorry, and Feather Falling will help save you an immeasurable amount of hearts in your world from accidental falls.

Feather Falling’s max level is IV.

Depth Strider or Frost Walker (boots)

Neither of these enchantments are compatible with each other, so you will need to decide which to put on your boots. The good thing is, while they are very different from each other, both are very useful.

Depth Strider lets you move faster when in water. Once again, this is great when paired with previous enchantments mentioned on this list in ocean biomes and underwater temples. While the Aquatic Life update made swimming much faster with new animations, it’s better to move even faster when searching the depths of the sea.

Frost Walker takes a different approach to traveling on water. Any water source block you approach will instantly freeze on top and provide an icy pathway for you to walk on. The ice isn’t permanent, though, so you will have to keep moving to maintain your walkway. Regardless, this enchantment makes traversal exceptionally easy over the ocean and does not require you to craft a boat when you go adventuring. As a bonus, walking on campfires and magma blocks will not harm you with this enchantment on your boots.

Depth Strider maxes out at level III. Frost Walker goes up to level II.

Unbreaking

We finish our list with Unbreaking, an enchantment that increases an items durability. Where Mending will continually repair your armor when you collect experience orbs, Unbreaking makes it possible that when you are hit, there is a chance your armor will not take a hit to durability at all. Mending already made it so you will always have your pieces of armor. Unbreaking helps solidify that.

Unbreaking’s max level is III.