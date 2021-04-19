MLB The Show 21 1st Inning Program – All rewards, conquests, and more

With MLB The Show 21 slated to launch worldwide on April 20, now seems like a good time to go over the first major program of 2021. The 1st Inning Program is now live for those who bought the Collector’s Edition, and will be available on the 20th for those who are getting the Standard Edition.

So, what the rewards for this program, and how can you earn progress? Let’s go over what you need to know for the 1st Inning Program.

How to earn progress

To earn progress in this event, you’ll need to get XP. XP can be obtained by playing online and offline games, as well as completing Daily Missions, regular Missions, Moments, the 1st Inning Conquest, and collections. If you’re planning on getting some rewards from this challenge, be sure to get your games in.

Conquests

Conquests are another way you earn progress in this program. But to get extra XP, you’ll want to complete the 1st Inning Diamond conquest event. Take a look at our article recapping the conquest, should you need any help with it.

Rewards

Here are the rewards for the 1st Inning Program, sorted by level:

Level 1 – Profile Icon

Level 2 – 2 Player (1 Silver and 1 Bronze) Choice Pack

Level 3 – Ballplayer Choice Pack

Level 4 – Stadium Sound Item

Level 5 – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack

Level 6 – Unlockables Choice Pack

Level 7 – Ballplayer Choice Pack

Level 8 – 3 The Show Packs

Level 9 – 2 Player (1 Silver and 1 Bronze) Choice Pack

Level 10 – 1 Gold Player Pack

Level 11 – 5 The Show Packs

Level 12 – Chicago White Sox 1999 Alt Home Jersey

Level 13 – Ballplayer Choice Pack

Level 14 – 1 Headliners Pack

Level 15 – 1 1st Innings Classics Diamond Choice Pack

Level 16 – Universal Profile Nameplate

Level 17 – Equipment Item

Level 18 – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack

Level 19 – Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack

Level 20 – Equipment Item

Level 21 – 5 The Show Packs

Level 22 – Stadium Sound Item

Level 23 – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack

Level 24 – New York Mets 1998 Alt Home Jersey

Level 25 – 1st Innings Bosses Choice Pack

Here’s a look at the three bosses for the 1st Inning: Mike Piazza, Fernando Valenzuela, and Kenny Lofton.

Screenshot from Gamepur

As for the rest of the 1st Inning Program rewards:

Level 26 – Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack

Level 27 – 1 Headliners Pack

Level 28 – 10 The Show Packs

Level 29 – Stadium Sound Item

Level 30 – Classic Stadium Choice Pack

Level 31 – 10 The Show Packs

Level 32 – Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack

Level 33 – 1 Space 1 (1 90+ and 1 86+ Player) Choice Pack

Level 34 – 10 The Show Packs

Level 35 – Diamond Live Series Choice Pack

650,000 XP is needed to complete the entire 1st Inning Program. 350,000 XP is needed to hit Level 25.

Thus program is scheduled to end on May 7 at 2:00 PM EST.