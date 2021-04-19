MLB The Show 21 1st Inning Program – All rewards, conquests, and more
Take a good look at this.
With MLB The Show 21 slated to launch worldwide on April 20, now seems like a good time to go over the first major program of 2021. The 1st Inning Program is now live for those who bought the Collector’s Edition, and will be available on the 20th for those who are getting the Standard Edition.
So, what the rewards for this program, and how can you earn progress? Let’s go over what you need to know for the 1st Inning Program.
How to earn progress
To earn progress in this event, you’ll need to get XP. XP can be obtained by playing online and offline games, as well as completing Daily Missions, regular Missions, Moments, the 1st Inning Conquest, and collections. If you’re planning on getting some rewards from this challenge, be sure to get your games in.
Conquests
Conquests are another way you earn progress in this program. But to get extra XP, you’ll want to complete the 1st Inning Diamond conquest event. Take a look at our article recapping the conquest, should you need any help with it.
Rewards
Here are the rewards for the 1st Inning Program, sorted by level:
- Level 1 – Profile Icon
- Level 2 – 2 Player (1 Silver and 1 Bronze) Choice Pack
- Level 3 – Ballplayer Choice Pack
- Level 4 – Stadium Sound Item
- Level 5 – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack
- Level 6 – Unlockables Choice Pack
- Level 7 – Ballplayer Choice Pack
- Level 8 – 3 The Show Packs
- Level 9 – 2 Player (1 Silver and 1 Bronze) Choice Pack
- Level 10 – 1 Gold Player Pack
- Level 11 – 5 The Show Packs
- Level 12 – Chicago White Sox 1999 Alt Home Jersey
- Level 13 – Ballplayer Choice Pack
- Level 14 – 1 Headliners Pack
- Level 15 – 1 1st Innings Classics Diamond Choice Pack
- Level 16 – Universal Profile Nameplate
- Level 17 – Equipment Item
- Level 18 – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack
- Level 19 – Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack
- Level 20 – Equipment Item
- Level 21 – 5 The Show Packs
- Level 22 – Stadium Sound Item
- Level 23 – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack
- Level 24 – New York Mets 1998 Alt Home Jersey
- Level 25 – 1st Innings Bosses Choice Pack
Here’s a look at the three bosses for the 1st Inning: Mike Piazza, Fernando Valenzuela, and Kenny Lofton.
As for the rest of the 1st Inning Program rewards:
- Level 26 – Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack
- Level 27 – 1 Headliners Pack
- Level 28 – 10 The Show Packs
- Level 29 – Stadium Sound Item
- Level 30 – Classic Stadium Choice Pack
- Level 31 – 10 The Show Packs
- Level 32 – Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack
- Level 33 – 1 Space 1 (1 90+ and 1 86+ Player) Choice Pack
- Level 34 – 10 The Show Packs
- Level 35 – Diamond Live Series Choice Pack
650,000 XP is needed to complete the entire 1st Inning Program. 350,000 XP is needed to hit Level 25.
Thus program is scheduled to end on May 7 at 2:00 PM EST.