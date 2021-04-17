MLB The Show 21: How to complete the 1st Inning Diamond Conquest challenge

The first major conquest of 2021 went live on April 16, as the 1st Inning Diamond conquest can now be completed by MLB The Show 21 players. This challenge, as part of the 1st Inning program, will be available for a few weeks, but keep in mind that like with other conquests, you will need to be very mindful of the map and the goals. With that said, let’s go over the map, plus the goals that need to be fulfilled.

Let’s start off with what the map looks like for this particular conquest:

Screenshot from Gamepur

The map is shaped like a diamond, which isn’t all that shocking given the name of this particular conquest. In this conquest, six teams are featured:

Mariners

Twins

Phillies

Giants

Royals

Tigers

Much like with other conquests, your goal is to expand your reach, while at the same time, fight off the other six teams on the map as they expand their regions.

The goals for this challenge are as follows:

Goal 1 – Conquer 30 Territories

– Conquer 30 Territories Goal 2 – Acquire 50M Fans

– Acquire 50M Fans Goal 3 – Capture Enemy Stronghold

– Capture Enemy Stronghold Goal 4 – Capture 3 Enemy Strongholds

– Capture 3 Enemy Strongholds Goal 5 – Capture all Strongholds on the 1st Inning map

– Capture all Strongholds on the 1st Inning map Goal 6 – Conquest all Territories

Much like with the Nation of Baseball conquest, you will need to conquer all the territories on the map in order to fully complete this challenge. The rewards for completing each goal are as follows:

Goal 1 – 50 Stubs and 150 XP

– 50 Stubs and 150 XP Goal 2 – 100 Stubs and 150 XP

– 100 Stubs and 150 XP Goal 3 – 150 Stubs and 150 XP

– 150 Stubs and 150 XP Goal 4 – 200 Stubs and 300 XP

– 200 Stubs and 300 XP Goal 5 – 250 Stubs, 500 XP, and a Ballin’ is a Habit Pack

– 250 Stubs, 500 XP, and a Ballin’ is a Habit Pack Goal 6 – 350 Stubs, 1000 XP, and 5 The Show Packs

In order to complete this conquest, you will need to be very mindful of the other six teams. Make sure that you are aware of which territories that are occupied, and fortify any areas that are bordering the reach of the other teams with fans. That way, you will ensure that you don’t lose any of your spots to other teams.

This challenge will expire on May 7 at 8:00 PM EST.