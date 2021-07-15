MLB The Show 21 All-Star Program – How to unlock 99 OVR Ronald Acuna, rewards, and more
This is a big program.
The 2021 MLB All-Star Game might be over, but that doesn’t mean the content for it is done just yet. On July 15, San Diego Studios released a massive Player program for MLB The Show 21, with a 99 OVR player item of Ronald Acuna Jr. being the prize. MLB The Show players can acquire a bevy of rewards in addition to the Acuna card, but the star outfielder will definitely be the star of this program.
So, how can you complete this program? Let’s go over what you need to do.
To complete this program, you must acquire 100 Points. We’ll go over how to hit that mark in a second, but before then, take a look at the rewards you can earn from this program:
- 10 Points – 1000 Stubs
- 20 Points – Diamond Home Run Derby Bat Skin
- 30 Points – Home Run Derby Choice Pack
- 40 Points – Diamond All-Star Game Bat Skin
- 50 Points – All-Star Game Choice Pack
- 60 Points – MLB The Show 21 Standard Pack (x3)
- 70 Points – 2500 Stubs
- 80 Points – MLB The Show 21 Standard Pack (x5)
- 90 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x3)
- 100 Points – 99 OVR All-Star Ronald Acuna Jr.
In order to hit the 100 Points mark, you must do the following:
- Complete the 10 Moments (30 Points)
- Complete eight missions (40 Points)
- Complete the 2021 All-Star Collection (30 Points)
For the All-Star collection, you must acquire all 30 All-Star boss items from the Season 3 of Team Affinity. Additionally, you must complete the eight missions by doing the following:
- 60 total bases with 2021 All-Star series players
- 25 hits with 2021 All-Star series players
- 15 extra base hits with 2021 All-Star series players
- 30 strikeouts with 2021 All-Star series players
- 60 total bases with Home Run Derby players
- 25 hits with Home Run Derby players
- 15 extra base hits with Home Run Derby players
- 10 home runs with Home Run Derby players