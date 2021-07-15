MLB The Show 21 All-Star Program – How to unlock 99 OVR Ronald Acuna, rewards, and more

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game might be over, but that doesn’t mean the content for it is done just yet. On July 15, San Diego Studios released a massive Player program for MLB The Show 21, with a 99 OVR player item of Ronald Acuna Jr. being the prize. MLB The Show players can acquire a bevy of rewards in addition to the Acuna card, but the star outfielder will definitely be the star of this program.

So, how can you complete this program? Let’s go over what you need to do.

To complete this program, you must acquire 100 Points. We’ll go over how to hit that mark in a second, but before then, take a look at the rewards you can earn from this program:

10 Points – 1000 Stubs

20 Points – Diamond Home Run Derby Bat Skin

30 Points – Home Run Derby Choice Pack

40 Points – Diamond All-Star Game Bat Skin

50 Points – All-Star Game Choice Pack

60 Points – MLB The Show 21 Standard Pack (x3)

70 Points – 2500 Stubs

80 Points – MLB The Show 21 Standard Pack (x5)

90 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x3)

100 Points – 99 OVR All-Star Ronald Acuna Jr.

In order to hit the 100 Points mark, you must do the following:

Complete the 10 Moments (30 Points)

Complete eight missions (40 Points)

Complete the 2021 All-Star Collection (30 Points)

For the All-Star collection, you must acquire all 30 All-Star boss items from the Season 3 of Team Affinity. Additionally, you must complete the eight missions by doing the following: