MLB The Show 21 Field of Dreams Program – How to unlock 99 OVR Roberto Clemente, rewards, and more

On August 12, Major League Baseball is headed to the great state of Iowa. MLB will have a special Field of Dreams game in the state. The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will play next to the cornfield, a nod to the classic Field of Dreams movie from 1989. And in commemoration of the event, San Diego Studios has launched a new Field of Dreams player program, with the final prize being a 99 OVR Signature series card of iconic Pirates outfielder Roberto Clemente. Let’s go over what you need to do to complete the program.

To complete this program, you must acquire 100 Points. We’ll go over how to hit that mark in a second, but before then, take a look at the rewards you can earn from this program:

1 Points – Diamond Field of Dreams Stadiums

5 Points – Diamond Profile Icon

10 Points – White Sox Home 1919 Jersey

11 Points – Yankees Road 1919 Jersey

15 Points – Diamond Profile Nameplate

20 Points – Diamond Legend Bat Skin Choice Pack

25 Points – Prime Tom Henke (95 OVR)

30 Points – MLB The Show 21 Standard Pack (x3)

35 Points – 2500 Stubs

40 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack

45 Points – Series 42 Choice Pack

50 Points – Gold Glove Brooks Robinson (99 OVR)

60 Points – MLB at Field of Dreams Choice Pack

70 Points – MLB The Show 21 Standard Pack (x5)

80 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x3)

90 Points – Milestone Felix Hernandez (99 OVR)

100 Points – Signature Roberto Clemente (99 OVR)

There are three 99 OVR cards you can get from this program. Let’s take a look at the three, starting with Brooks Robinson.

Brooks Robinson

Screenshot by Gamepur

Felix Hernandez

Screenshot by Gamepur

Roberto Clemente

Screenshot by Gamepur

Let’s go over how you can get to 100 Points. First off, you should attempt to complete the Field of Dreams Showdown and the special Conquest. Here’s a look at the map for the special Field of Dreams Conquest:

The Showdown and Conquest yield 20 points each, so if you complete both, you’re almost half of the way there. At that point, you should attempt to complete the 12 moments. Each yields 2 points, and if you complete all 12, you’ll get 24 points, as well as 4000 Stubs.

After that, it’s up to you as to how you want to hammer out the remaining 36 points. You could take a shot at playing the Field of Dreams event. Five wins in that will get you an additional 16 points, but keep in mind that it is an online event. Plus, it’s for a limited time. While the program will be up past the end of the event, you’ll only be able to accumulate points through that point until August 19.

You can also complete special online and offline missions. Here’s a breakdown for each one: