MLB The Show 21: How to complete the Field of Dreams Conquest

On August 10, San Diego Studios released the new MLB The Show 21 Field of Dreams program. As part of that new program. SDS released a number of new offline quests that can be completed, in order to accrue points for it. In addition to a special Showdown, MLB The Show 21 players can also complete a new Conquest map. So, what does this map look like and what can you get out of it? Let’s go over the details for the new Field of Dreams map.

First off, let’s take a look at the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

MLB The Show Conquest maps typically have a theme, and this one is no different. This map looks very similar to the corn stalks that you can find past the outfield walls at the Field of Dreams stadium that has been added to MLB The Show 21.

For this map, you will need to take down four teams. The four teams are as follows:

Brewers

Athletics

White Sox

Yankees

Here are the goals you will need to complete in order to finish this Conquest:

Goal 1 – Steal 3M Fans (rewards are 300 Stubs, 300 XP, and Diamond Stadium Sound)

Goal 2 – Acquire 100M Fans (rewards are 100 Stubs and 200 XP)

Goal 3 – Conquer 100 territories (rewards are 150 Stubs and 200 XP)

Goal 4 – Capture the White Sox stronghold (rewards are 100 Stubs, 200 XP, and MLB The Show 21 pack)

Goal 5 – Capture the Yankees stronghold (rewards are 300 Stubs, 400 XP, and Headliners Set 16 pack)

Goal 6 – Capture the Athletics stronghold (rewards are 300 Stubs, 400 XP, and MLB The Show 21 pack)

Goal 7 – Capture the Brewers stronghold (rewards are 300 Stubs, 400 XP, and Headliners Set 10 pack)

Goal 8 – Conquer all territories (rewards are 500 Stubs, 2000 XP, and Diamond Bat Skin)

As usual, just playing through the map and conquering all the territories and strongholds will get you towards the finish line. However, in order to completely finish this map, you will need to steal fans. To do that, finish the Attack phase and move into the Steal phase. Pick a team that is left on the map, and challenge them to a game. As long as you defeat that team on All-Star difficulty or higher, you will only need to play through the Steal phase once in order to complete the first goal.

You won’t get a special XP boost for completing this map, outside of the 2000 XP one that will be awarded for finishing Goal 7. You will, on the other hand, receive 20 points towards the Field of Dreams program and the 99 OVR Signature series Roberto Clemente.