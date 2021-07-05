MLB The Show 21: How to complete 4th Inning Stars and Stripes Conquest

The 4th Inning Program for MLB The Show 21 began on July 1, and with it, a slew of new rewards and new bosses. To make the XP grind a bit easier, San Diego Studios, as per tradition, released a new Inning Conquest challenge. MLB The Show players can now gain 25,000 XP towards the 4th Inning Program for completing this Conquest. With that said, let’s take a look at the map, plus the objectives and rewards for completing it.

First off, let’s go over the design for this map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Considering the name of the Conquest, it shouldn’t be a shock that this challenge has a patriotic them to it. The map is in the shape of the American flag.

There are eight MLB teams in this map. Those teams are:

Cubs

Rangers

Twins

Angels

Red Sox

Cardinals

Reds

Nationals

Goals

There are six goals that will need to be completed, in order to get a big progress boost towards the 4th Inning Programs. The goals for this map are:

Goal 1 – Conquer 50 territories (rewards are 100 Stubs and 150 XP)

Goal 2 – Acquire 100M Fans (rewards are 100 Stubs and 200 XP)

Goal 3 – Capture the two Blue enemy strongholds (Cubs and Rangers) on the map (rewards are 300 Stubs, 250 XP, and one MLB The Show 21 pack)

Goal 4 – Capture four enemy strongholds on the map (rewards are 400 Stubs, 400 XP, and one MLB The Show 21 pack)

Goal 5 – Capture all strongholds on map (rewards are 500 Stubs, 500 XP, and Gold Equipment Item)

Goal 6 – Conquer all territories (rewards are 1000 Stubs, 1000 XP, and Diamond Equipment item)

Once you’ve completed all six goals, you will receive 25,000 XP towards the 4th Inning Program. This map, along with the 4th Inning Program, ends on July 30, so make sure to get this map done before that date.