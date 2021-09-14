MLB The Show 21: How to complete 99 OVR Milestone Max Scherzer Player Program

Max Scherzer on September 12 became the second-fastest pitcher in MLB history to reach the 3,000 strikeout plateau, and the 19th player to ever do it. In honor of this achievement, San Diego Studios has added a new 99 OVR Milestone Max Scherzer player card in MLB The Show 21. This card can be obtained by completing a special Player Program, and here’s how you can do just that.

How to complete 99 OVR Milestone Max Scherzer Player Program

To complete this program, you will need to get 100 Points. Along the way, you will receive the following:

5 Points – 500 Stubs

10 Points – 78 OVR Rookie Scherzer

20 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack

30 Points – 1000 Stubs

40 Points – 2007 Diamondbacks Home Jersey

50 Points – 92 OVR All-Star Scherzer

60 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack (x2)

70 Points – Nationals Alt Jersey and 2500 Stubs

80 Points – Diamond Bat Skin

90 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack (x5)

100 Points – 99 OVR Milestone Scherzer

In order to get to 100 Points, you will need to do the following:

Max Scherzer Showdown (35 Points)

Scherzer Moments (45 Points – 9 Challenges)

Complete four of the Missions to get the remaining 20 Points

There are two online missions, but the others all can be completed offline via Conquest or Play vs. CPU. The four offline missions are:

8 K’s with Rookie Scherzer

1 Win with Rookie Scherzer

10 K’s with All-Star Scherzer

1 Win with All-Star Scherzer

If you manage to complete this before September 24, make sure to go to the 6th Inning Program Collections to obtain an additional 35,000 XP for completing his collection.