MLB The Show 21 6th Inning Program guide – All rewards, conquests, how to earn XP

The 5th Inning Program has come and gone in MLB The Show 21, but as you probably know by now, that doesn’t mean the fun stops there. On August 27, Sony San Diego launched the 6th Inning Program, filled with new rewards, packs, and a chance at three new Program bosses. So, what are the rewards for this season, and how can you progress in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.

6th Inning Rewards

Let’s start with the rewards for the 6th Inning Program. Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the 6th Inning Program, plus requirements to hit each level:

Level Reward XP Requirement 1 Diamond Bat Skin and 1500 Stubs 5000 2 MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5) 10000 3 Diamond Universal Profile Nameplate and 3000 Stubs 17500 4 Headliners 2 Pack Bundle 25000 5 Bat Slam Unlockable Choice Pack and 3000 Stubs 32500 6 Diamond Equipment Glove Item 40000 7 Diamond Equipment Cleats Item 45000 8 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2) 55000 9 Home Run Perk 70000 10 MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10) 85000 11 5th Inning Inning Diamond Choice Pack (92 OVR Joakim Soria, 92 OVR Gio Gonzalez, 91 OVR Dexter Fowler) 100000 12 Royals Alt Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs 115000 13 Headliners 2 Pack Bundle 130000 14 Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack 145000 15 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2) 160000 16 3rd Inning Diamond Choice Pack (93 OVR Lorenzo Cain, 92 OVR Patrick Corbin, 92 OVR Aaron Nola) 175000 17 Universal Profile Icon and 5000 Stubs 190000 18 Diamond Stadium Perk 205000 19 Headliners Set 32 Pack 220000 20 Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack 235000 21 Diamond Bat Equipment Item and 5000 Stubs 250000 22 MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5) 270000 23 Legend Icon Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs 290000 24 Headliners Set 33 Pack 310000 25 1990 Red Sox Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs 330000 26 6th Inning Boss Choice Pack 350000 27 Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs 380000 28 Classic Stadium Choice Pack 410000 29 MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10) 440000 30 Angels Alt Jersey and 5000 Stubs 470000 31 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x5) 500000 32 Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack 530000 33 2021 All-Star Game Choice Pack 560000 34 Home Run Derby Choice Pack 590000 35 MLB The Show 21 Pack (x20) 620000 36 90+ OVR Diamond Live Series Choice Pack 650000

350,000 XP will still be needed to get one of the three bosses. However, SDS has added an extra level this time around. So, the max level for the 6th Inning Program is Level 36.

How to earn XP

There are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 21 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show games, which can be a quick way to get XP quickly. Players can earn a good amount of XP (anywhere from 1,000 to 4,000 XP) per game by taking a few swings at the plate or throwing a few innings on the mound.

Additionally, players can complete Daily Missions, as well as Program missions.

We should note, though, that San Diego Studios has implemented a slight change to XP gains. Going forward, MLB The Show 21 players can only gain a maximum of 35,000 XP per day through gameplay. This does not include missions, Conquests, or showdowns. This has been done to end exploits that have been used by community members to get through the programs in an incredibly fast manner.

6th Inning Conquest

Much like other Inning Programs, there is a special Conquest. This one is a Spiral Conquest, and six teams needed to be conquered in order to finish this one. Here’s a look at the map:

MLB The Show 21 players can earn 25,000 XP for completing this Conquest.

Additionally, expect another Conquest, plus a Showdown and other collections throughout the month. Traditionally, SDS releases several player programs throughout a month, with each usually being needed for extra XP. The first 6th Inning player program is expected to go live on August 31. Also, be sure to keep up on the August Monthly Awards program and September Topps Now moments. Traditionally, one collection for each is released per month.

The 6th Inning Program is slated to end on September 24.