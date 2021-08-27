MLB The Show 21 6th Inning Program guide – All rewards, conquests, how to earn XP

We enter the 6th Inning.

The 5th Inning Program has come and gone in MLB The Show 21, but as you probably know by now, that doesn’t mean the fun stops there. On August 27, Sony San Diego launched the 6th Inning Program, filled with new rewards, packs, and a chance at three new Program bosses. So, what are the rewards for this season, and how can you progress in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.

6th Inning Rewards

Let’s start with the rewards for the 6th Inning Program. Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the 6th Inning Program, plus requirements to hit each level:

LevelRewardXP Requirement
1Diamond Bat Skin and 1500 Stubs5000
2MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5)10000
3Diamond Universal Profile Nameplate and 3000 Stubs17500
4Headliners 2 Pack Bundle25000
5Bat Slam Unlockable Choice Pack and 3000 Stubs32500
6Diamond Equipment Glove Item40000
7Diamond Equipment Cleats Item45000
8Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2)55000
9Home Run Perk70000
10MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10)85000
115th Inning Inning Diamond Choice Pack (92 OVR Joakim Soria, 92 OVR Gio Gonzalez, 91 OVR Dexter Fowler)100000
12Royals Alt Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs115000
13Headliners 2 Pack Bundle130000
14Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack145000
15Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2)160000
163rd Inning Diamond Choice Pack (93 OVR Lorenzo Cain, 92 OVR Patrick Corbin, 92 OVR Aaron Nola)175000
17Universal Profile Icon and 5000 Stubs190000
18Diamond Stadium Perk205000
19Headliners Set 32 Pack220000
20Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack235000
21Diamond Bat Equipment Item and 5000 Stubs250000
22MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5)270000
23Legend Icon Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs290000
24Headliners Set 33 Pack310000
251990 Red Sox Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs330000
266th Inning Boss Choice Pack350000
27Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs380000
28Classic Stadium Choice Pack410000
29MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10)440000
30Angels Alt Jersey and 5000 Stubs470000
31Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x5)500000
32Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack530000
332021 All-Star Game Choice Pack560000
34Home Run Derby Choice Pack590000
35MLB The Show 21 Pack (x20)620000
3690+ OVR Diamond Live Series Choice Pack650000

350,000 XP will still be needed to get one of the three bosses. However, SDS has added an extra level this time around. So, the max level for the 6th Inning Program is Level 36.

How to earn XP

There are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 21 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show games, which can be a quick way to get XP quickly. Players can earn a good amount of XP (anywhere from 1,000 to 4,000 XP) per game by taking a few swings at the plate or throwing a few innings on the mound.

Additionally, players can complete Daily Missions, as well as Program missions.

We should note, though, that San Diego Studios has implemented a slight change to XP gains. Going forward, MLB The Show 21 players can only gain a maximum of 35,000 XP per day through gameplay. This does not include missions, Conquests, or showdowns. This has been done to end exploits that have been used by community members to get through the programs in an incredibly fast manner.

6th Inning Conquest

Much like other Inning Programs, there is a special Conquest. This one is a Spiral Conquest, and six teams needed to be conquered in order to finish this one. Here’s a look at the map:

MLB The Show 21 players can earn 25,000 XP for completing this Conquest.

Additionally, expect another Conquest, plus a Showdown and other collections throughout the month. Traditionally, SDS releases several player programs throughout a month, with each usually being needed for extra XP. The first 6th Inning player program is expected to go live on August 31. Also, be sure to keep up on the August Monthly Awards program and September Topps Now moments. Traditionally, one collection for each is released per month.

The 6th Inning Program is slated to end on September 24.

