MLB The Show 21 6th Inning Program guide – All rewards, conquests, how to earn XP
We enter the 6th Inning.
The 5th Inning Program has come and gone in MLB The Show 21, but as you probably know by now, that doesn’t mean the fun stops there. On August 27, Sony San Diego launched the 6th Inning Program, filled with new rewards, packs, and a chance at three new Program bosses. So, what are the rewards for this season, and how can you progress in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.
6th Inning Rewards
Let’s start with the rewards for the 6th Inning Program. Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the 6th Inning Program, plus requirements to hit each level:
|Level
|Reward
|XP Requirement
|1
|Diamond Bat Skin and 1500 Stubs
|5000
|2
|MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5)
|10000
|3
|Diamond Universal Profile Nameplate and 3000 Stubs
|17500
|4
|Headliners 2 Pack Bundle
|25000
|5
|Bat Slam Unlockable Choice Pack and 3000 Stubs
|32500
|6
|Diamond Equipment Glove Item
|40000
|7
|Diamond Equipment Cleats Item
|45000
|8
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2)
|55000
|9
|Home Run Perk
|70000
|10
|MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10)
|85000
|11
|5th Inning Inning Diamond Choice Pack (92 OVR Joakim Soria, 92 OVR Gio Gonzalez, 91 OVR Dexter Fowler)
|100000
|12
|Royals Alt Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs
|115000
|13
|Headliners 2 Pack Bundle
|130000
|14
|Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack
|145000
|15
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2)
|160000
|16
|3rd Inning Diamond Choice Pack (93 OVR Lorenzo Cain, 92 OVR Patrick Corbin, 92 OVR Aaron Nola)
|175000
|17
|Universal Profile Icon and 5000 Stubs
|190000
|18
|Diamond Stadium Perk
|205000
|19
|Headliners Set 32 Pack
|220000
|20
|Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack
|235000
|21
|Diamond Bat Equipment Item and 5000 Stubs
|250000
|22
|MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5)
|270000
|23
|Legend Icon Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs
|290000
|24
|Headliners Set 33 Pack
|310000
|25
|1990 Red Sox Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs
|330000
|26
|6th Inning Boss Choice Pack
|350000
|27
|Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs
|380000
|28
|Classic Stadium Choice Pack
|410000
|29
|MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10)
|440000
|30
|Angels Alt Jersey and 5000 Stubs
|470000
|31
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x5)
|500000
|32
|Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack
|530000
|33
|2021 All-Star Game Choice Pack
|560000
|34
|Home Run Derby Choice Pack
|590000
|35
|MLB The Show 21 Pack (x20)
|620000
|36
|90+ OVR Diamond Live Series Choice Pack
|650000
350,000 XP will still be needed to get one of the three bosses. However, SDS has added an extra level this time around. So, the max level for the 6th Inning Program is Level 36.
How to earn XP
There are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 21 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show games, which can be a quick way to get XP quickly. Players can earn a good amount of XP (anywhere from 1,000 to 4,000 XP) per game by taking a few swings at the plate or throwing a few innings on the mound.
Additionally, players can complete Daily Missions, as well as Program missions.
We should note, though, that San Diego Studios has implemented a slight change to XP gains. Going forward, MLB The Show 21 players can only gain a maximum of 35,000 XP per day through gameplay. This does not include missions, Conquests, or showdowns. This has been done to end exploits that have been used by community members to get through the programs in an incredibly fast manner.
6th Inning Conquest
Much like other Inning Programs, there is a special Conquest. This one is a Spiral Conquest, and six teams needed to be conquered in order to finish this one. Here’s a look at the map:
MLB The Show 21 players can earn 25,000 XP for completing this Conquest.
Additionally, expect another Conquest, plus a Showdown and other collections throughout the month. Traditionally, SDS releases several player programs throughout a month, with each usually being needed for extra XP. The first 6th Inning player program is expected to go live on August 31. Also, be sure to keep up on the August Monthly Awards program and September Topps Now moments. Traditionally, one collection for each is released per month.
The 6th Inning Program is slated to end on September 24.