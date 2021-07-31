MLB The Show 21: How to complete the 5th Inning Program Roman Numeral Conquest

The 5th Inning Program for MLB The Show 21 began on July 28, and with it, a slew of new rewards and new bosses. To make the XP grind a bit easier, San Diego Studios, as per tradition, released a new Inning Conquest challenge. MLB The Show players can now gain 25,000 XP towards the 5th Inning Program for completing this Conquest. With that said, let’s take a look at the map, plus the objectives and rewards for completing it.

First off, let’s go over the design for this map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s quite fitting that for this program, the map is in the shape of the Roman numeral for the number five: V.

There are six MLB teams in this map. Those teams are:

Giants

Brewers

Phillies

Angels

Tigers

Blue Jays

There are five goals that will need to be completed, in order to get a big progress boost towards the 4th Inning Programs. The goals for this map are:

Goal 1 – Acquire 50M fans (rewards are 100 Stubs and 150 XP)

Goal 2 – Steal 5M Fans (rewards are 500 Stubs, 500 XP, and five MLB The Show 21 packs)

Goal 3 – Conquer 50 territories (rewards are 250 Stubs and 100 XP)

Goal 4 – Capture five enemy strongholds on the map (rewards are 500 Stubs, 500 XP, and Stadium perk)

Goal 5 – Conquer all territories (rewards are 1500 Stubs and 1000 XP)

The MLB The Show devs stated that a number of Ballin’ is a Habit Packs can be found as hidden rewards, so make sure to get this done. This challenge will expire on August 28, so get it done as soon as possible.