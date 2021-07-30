MLB The Show 21 5th Inning Program guide – All rewards, conquests, how to earn XP

The 4th Inning Program has come and gone in MLB The Show 21, but as you probably know by now, that doesn’t mean the fun stops there. On July 28, Sony San Diego launched the 5th Inning Program, filled with new rewards, packs, and a chance at three new Program bosses. So, what are the rewards for this season, and how can you progress in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.

5th Inning Rewards

Let’s start with the rewards for the 5th Inning Program. Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the 5th Inning Program, plus requirements to hit each level:

Level Reward XP Requirement 1 Ballplayer Choice Pack 5000 2 MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5) 10000 3 Stadium Perk 17500 4 Diamond Universal Profile Nameplate and 3000 Stubs 25000 5 Bat Slam Unlockable Choice Pack and 3000 Stubs 32500 6 Ballplayer Choice Pack 40000 7 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack 55000 8 MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5) 70000 9 Home Run Perk 85000 10 5th Inning Inning Diamond Choice Pack (89 OVR Greg Hollan, 91 OVR Hal Newhouser, 91 OVR Jimmy Rollins) 100000 11 MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5) 115000 12 1934 Reds Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs 130000 13 Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack 145000 14 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack 160000 15 3rd Inning Diamond Choice Pack (91 OVR Yoan Moncada, 91 OVR Aaron Hicks, 93 OVR Daniel Vogelbach) 175000 16 Universal Profile Icon and 3000 Stubs 190000 17 Diamond Stadium Perk and 5000 Stubs 205000 18 Headliners Set 19 Pack 220000 19 Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack 235000 20 Diamond Bat Equipment Item 250000 21 MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5) 270000 22 Legend Icon Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs 290000 23 Headliners Set 22 Pack 310000 24 1986 Rangers Home Jersey 330000 25 5th Inning Boss Choice Pack 350000 26 Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs 380000 27 MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10) 410000 28 Classic Stadium Choice Pack 470000 29 1992 Expos Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs 480000 30 Kitchen Sink 1 Choice Pack 500000 31 Headliners Pack (x2) 530000 32 Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs 560000 33 Kitchen Sink 2 Choice Pack 590000 34 MLB The Show 21 Pack (x20) 620000 35 90+ OVR Diamond Live Series Choice Pack 650000

How to earn XP

There are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 21 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show games, which can be a quick way to get XP quickly. Players can earn a good amount of XP (anywhere from 1,000-4,000 XP) per game by taking a few swings at the plate or throwing a few innings on the mound.

Additionally, players can complete Daily Missions, as well as Program missions.

5th Inning Conquest

Much like other Inning Programs, there is a special Conquest. This one will feature six teams, and be in the shape of the Roman numeral V.

25,000 XP can be completed by entering and completing the 5th Inning Roman Numeral V Conquest. You’ll also want to keep an eye out for Player Programs and other Conquests, as well as the 5th Inning Showdown Challenge, which usually offers 35,000 XP towards program progress.

The 4th Inning Program is slated to end on August 28.