MLB The Show 21 5th Inning Program guide – All rewards, conquests, how to earn XP
It’s time for a new Inning.
The 4th Inning Program has come and gone in MLB The Show 21, but as you probably know by now, that doesn’t mean the fun stops there. On July 28, Sony San Diego launched the 5th Inning Program, filled with new rewards, packs, and a chance at three new Program bosses. So, what are the rewards for this season, and how can you progress in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.
5th Inning Rewards
Let’s start with the rewards for the 5th Inning Program. Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the 5th Inning Program, plus requirements to hit each level:
|Level
|Reward
|XP Requirement
|1
|Ballplayer Choice Pack
|5000
|2
|MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5)
|10000
|3
|Stadium Perk
|17500
|4
|Diamond Universal Profile Nameplate and 3000 Stubs
|25000
|5
|Bat Slam Unlockable Choice Pack and 3000 Stubs
|32500
|6
|Ballplayer Choice Pack
|40000
|7
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack
|55000
|8
|MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5)
|70000
|9
|Home Run Perk
|85000
|10
|5th Inning Inning Diamond Choice Pack (89 OVR Greg Hollan, 91 OVR Hal Newhouser, 91 OVR Jimmy Rollins)
|100000
|11
|MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5)
|115000
|12
|1934 Reds Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs
|130000
|13
|Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack
|145000
|14
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack
|160000
|15
|3rd Inning Diamond Choice Pack (91 OVR Yoan Moncada, 91 OVR Aaron Hicks, 93 OVR Daniel Vogelbach)
|175000
|16
|Universal Profile Icon and 3000 Stubs
|190000
|17
|Diamond Stadium Perk and 5000 Stubs
|205000
|18
|Headliners Set 19 Pack
|220000
|19
|Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack
|235000
|20
|Diamond Bat Equipment Item
|250000
|21
|MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5)
|270000
|22
|Legend Icon Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs
|290000
|23
|Headliners Set 22 Pack
|310000
|24
|1986 Rangers Home Jersey
|330000
|25
|5th Inning Boss Choice Pack
|350000
|26
|Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs
|380000
|27
|MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10)
|410000
|28
|Classic Stadium Choice Pack
|470000
|29
|1992 Expos Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs
|480000
|30
|Kitchen Sink 1 Choice Pack
|500000
|31
|Headliners Pack (x2)
|530000
|32
|Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs
|560000
|33
|Kitchen Sink 2 Choice Pack
|590000
|34
|MLB The Show 21 Pack (x20)
|620000
|35
|90+ OVR Diamond Live Series Choice Pack
|650000
How to earn XP
There are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 21 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show games, which can be a quick way to get XP quickly. Players can earn a good amount of XP (anywhere from 1,000-4,000 XP) per game by taking a few swings at the plate or throwing a few innings on the mound.
Additionally, players can complete Daily Missions, as well as Program missions.
5th Inning Conquest
Much like other Inning Programs, there is a special Conquest. This one will feature six teams, and be in the shape of the Roman numeral V.
25,000 XP can be completed by entering and completing the 5th Inning Roman Numeral V Conquest. You’ll also want to keep an eye out for Player Programs and other Conquests, as well as the 5th Inning Showdown Challenge, which usually offers 35,000 XP towards program progress.
The 4th Inning Program is slated to end on August 28.