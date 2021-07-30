MLB The Show 21 5th Inning Program guide – All rewards, conquests, how to earn XP

It’s time for a new Inning.

The 4th Inning Program has come and gone in MLB The Show 21, but as you probably know by now, that doesn’t mean the fun stops there. On July 28, Sony San Diego launched the 5th Inning Program, filled with new rewards, packs, and a chance at three new Program bosses. So, what are the rewards for this season, and how can you progress in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.

5th Inning Rewards

Let’s start with the rewards for the 5th Inning Program. Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the 5th Inning Program, plus requirements to hit each level:

LevelRewardXP Requirement
1Ballplayer Choice Pack5000
2MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5)10000
3Stadium Perk17500
4Diamond Universal Profile Nameplate and 3000 Stubs25000
5Bat Slam Unlockable Choice Pack and 3000 Stubs32500
6Ballplayer Choice Pack40000
7Ballin’ is a Habit Pack55000
8MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5)70000
9Home Run Perk85000
105th Inning Inning Diamond Choice Pack (89 OVR Greg Hollan, 91 OVR Hal Newhouser, 91 OVR Jimmy Rollins)100000
11MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5)115000
121934 Reds Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs130000
13Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack145000
14Ballin’ is a Habit Pack160000
153rd Inning Diamond Choice Pack (91 OVR Yoan Moncada, 91 OVR Aaron Hicks, 93 OVR Daniel Vogelbach)175000
16Universal Profile Icon and 3000 Stubs190000
17Diamond Stadium Perk and 5000 Stubs205000
18Headliners Set 19 Pack220000
19Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack235000
20Diamond Bat Equipment Item250000
21MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5)270000
22Legend Icon Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs290000
23Headliners Set 22 Pack310000
241986 Rangers Home Jersey330000
255th Inning Boss Choice Pack350000
26Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs380000
27MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10)410000
28Classic Stadium Choice Pack470000
291992 Expos Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs480000
30Kitchen Sink 1 Choice Pack500000
31Headliners Pack (x2)530000
32Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs560000
33Kitchen Sink 2 Choice Pack590000
34MLB The Show 21 Pack (x20)620000
3590+ OVR Diamond Live Series Choice Pack650000

How to earn XP

There are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 21 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show games, which can be a quick way to get XP quickly. Players can earn a good amount of XP (anywhere from 1,000-4,000 XP) per game by taking a few swings at the plate or throwing a few innings on the mound.

Additionally, players can complete Daily Missions, as well as Program missions.

5th Inning Conquest

Much like other Inning Programs, there is a special Conquest. This one will feature six teams, and be in the shape of the Roman numeral V.

25,000 XP can be completed by entering and completing the 5th Inning Roman Numeral V Conquest. You’ll also want to keep an eye out for Player Programs and other Conquests, as well as the 5th Inning Showdown Challenge, which usually offers 35,000 XP towards program progress.

The 4th Inning Program is slated to end on August 28.

© 2021, Gamepur. All rights reserved