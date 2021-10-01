MLB The Show 21: How to complete the Run it Back Program

When the 7th Inning Program launched on September 24, San Diego Studios teased that the Run it Back program would return in MLB The Show 21. That is indeed the case, as SDS has brought it, along with Diamond Dynasty cards from the past, back. MLB players can now complete a new program filled with rewards, plus a special Conquest that has repeatable rewards. So, how does this work? Let’s go over the details.

Program breakdown

First off, here are the contents of the Run it Back Program:

10 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack (x3)

20 Points – Series 42 Choice Pack

30 Points – Diamond Stadium Perk and 2500 Stubs

40 Points – ASG Choice Pack

50 Points – Run it Back Choice Pack

60 Points – Home Run Derby Choice Pack

70 Points – 97 OVR Milestone Fernando Valenzuela

80 Points – 99 OVR POTM Matt Carpenter

90 Points – 99 OVR Future Stars Jarred Kelenic

100 Points – Run it Back Choice Pack

As far as rewards go, the Run it Back Choice Pack features 11 players. Those cards are as follows:

99 OVR Signature Don Mattingly

98 OVR 2nd Half Edwin Encarnacion

97 OVR Future Stars Keibert Ruiz

97 OVR Future Stars Nolan Gorman

97 OVR Tarik Skubal

95 OVR Awards Jason Heyward

94 OVR Awards Andrelton Simmons

93 OVR Milestone Huston Street

91 OVR 2nd Half Luis Severino

91 OVR Prime Steve Cishek

90 OVR 2nd Half Eugenio Suarez

How to complete Run it Back program

To complete this program, you will need 100 Points. Points can be acquired by completing the following:

Completing the Run it Back Conquest (35 Points)

Complete the Run it Back Showdown (15 Points)

Complete four repeatable Missions (5 Points each): 20 hits with players from Run it Back pack and program (online and offline play) 10 extra base hits with players from Run it Back pack and program (online and offline play) 40 total bases with players from Run it Back pack and program (online and offline play) 20 strikeouts with players from Run it Back pack and program (online and offline play)



Keep in mind that the Conquest, which is worth 35 Points, can be repeated infinitely. While you won’t be able to get an infinite amount of Points toward the program, you can finish the Conquest any number of times and receive a Run it Back choice pack each time.

Here’s a look at the map:

Screenshot from Gamepur

The goals for the Conquest are as follows:

Goal 1 – Capture the Marlins Stronghold on the map (rewards are MLB The Show 21 pack, 300 Stubs, and 350 XP)

– Capture the Marlins Stronghold on the map (rewards are MLB The Show 21 pack, 300 Stubs, and 350 XP) Goal 2 – Capture the Cardinals Stronghold on the map (rewards are Headliners Bundle Sets 1-22, 500 Stubs, and 650 XP)

– Capture the Cardinals Stronghold on the map (rewards are Headliners Bundle Sets 1-22, 500 Stubs, and 650 XP) Goal 3 – Capture the Blue Jays Stronghold on the map (rewards are Ballin’ is a Habit pack, 500 Stubs, and 700 XP)

– Capture the Blue Jays Stronghold on the map (rewards are Ballin’ is a Habit pack, 500 Stubs, and 700 XP) Goal 4 – Conquer 100 territories (rewards are MLB The Show 21 pack, 300 Stubs, and 400 XP)

– Conquer 100 territories (rewards are MLB The Show 21 pack, 300 Stubs, and 400 XP) Goal 5 – Acquire 170M fans (rewards are MLB The Show 21 pack, 300 Stubs, and 350 XP)

– Acquire 170M fans (rewards are MLB The Show 21 pack, 300 Stubs, and 350 XP) Goal 6 – Capture the Dodgers Stronghold on the map (rewards are 500 Stubs, 1000 XP, and Diamond Bat Skin

– Capture the Dodgers Stronghold on the map (rewards are 500 Stubs, 1000 XP, and Diamond Bat Skin Goal 7 – Conquer all territories (reward is Run it Back Choice Pack) (Repeatable)

One more note on this program: you can acquire 35,000 XP towards the 7th Inning Program by hitting 90 Points and obtaining the 99 OVR Future Stars Jarred Kelenic card. To get the extra XP, go to the 7th Inning page on the Programs tab and select Collections. Find the Kelenic collection, select the card, and then Advance.