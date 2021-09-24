MLB The Show 21 7th Inning Program guide – All rewards, conquests, how to earn XP

The 6th Inning Program has come and gone in MLB The Show 21, but as you probably know by now, that doesn’t mean the fun stops there. On September 24, Sony San Diego launched the 7th Inning Program, filled with new rewards, packs, and a chance at three new Program bosses. So, what are the rewards for this season, and how can you progress in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.

7th Inning Rewards

Let’s start with the rewards for the 7th Inning Program. Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the 7th Inning Program, plus requirements to hit each level:

Level Reward XP Requirement 1 Ballplayer Choice Pack and 2000 Stubs 5000 2 Diamond Universal Profile Nameplate and 3000 Stubs 10000 3 Headliners 2 Pack Bundle 17500 4 Bat Slam Unlockable Choice Pack and 3000 Stubs 25000 5 MLB The Show 21 Pack (x15) 32500 6 Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack 40000 7 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2) 55000 8 Home Run Perk 70000 9 MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10) 85000 10 5th Inning Inning Diamond Choice Pack (94 OVR Justin Upton, 94 OVR Johnny Cueto, 93 OVR Jonathan Villar) 100000 11 1979 Tigers Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs 115000 12 Headliners 2 Pack Bundle 130000 13 Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack 145000 14 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack 160000 15 3rd Inning Diamond Choice Pack (95 OVR Danny Santana, 94 OVR Dylan Bundy, 94 OVR Adam Eaton) 175000 16 Universal Profile Icon and 5000 Stubs 190000 17 Diamond Legend Icon 205000 18 Headliners Set 35 Pack 220000 19 Diamond Stadium Perk 235000 20 Diamond Bat Equipment Item and 5000 Stubs 250000 21 MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5) 270000 22 Classic Stadium Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs 290000 23 Legend Bat Skin Choice Pack 310000 24 1953 Braves Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs 330000 25 7th Inning Boss Choice Pack 350000 26 1988 Padres Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs 380000 27 MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10) 410000 28 Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack 440000 29 MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10) 470000 30 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x5) 500000 31 Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack 530000 32 Home Run Derby Choice Pack 560000 33 2021 All-Star Game Choice Pack 590000 34 Field of Dreams Choice Pack 620000 35 90+ OVR Diamond Live Series Choice Pack 650000

350,000 XP will still be needed to get one of the three bosses.

How to earn XP

There are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 21 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show games, which can be a quick way to get XP quickly. Players can earn a good amount of XP (anywhere from 500 to 4,000 XP) per game by taking a few swings at the plate or throwing a few innings on the mound.

Additionally, players can complete Daily Missions, as well as Program missions.

We should note, though, that San Diego Studios has implemented a slight change to XP gains. Going forward, MLB The Show 21 players can only gain a maximum of 35,000 XP per day through gameplay. This does not include missions, Conquests, or showdowns. This has been done to end exploits that have been used by community members to get through the programs in an incredibly fast manner.

Additionally, MLB The Show players should expect a number of other events to pop up throughout the month. Traditionally, SDS releases several player programs throughout a month, with each usually being needed for extra XP. One of those, a Milestone Joe Carter program, has already gone live. Also, be sure to work on the 7th Inning Conquest, plus the Showdown and any collections that SDS releases over the next few weeks.

The 7th Inning Program will last three weeks, a week shorter than previous ones. This program is slated to end on October 15.