MLB The Show 21 7th Inning Program guide – All rewards, conquests, how to earn XP
Take us out with the crowd.
The 6th Inning Program has come and gone in MLB The Show 21, but as you probably know by now, that doesn’t mean the fun stops there. On September 24, Sony San Diego launched the 7th Inning Program, filled with new rewards, packs, and a chance at three new Program bosses. So, what are the rewards for this season, and how can you progress in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.
7th Inning Rewards
Let’s start with the rewards for the 7th Inning Program. Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the 7th Inning Program, plus requirements to hit each level:
|Level
|Reward
|XP Requirement
|1
|Ballplayer Choice Pack and 2000 Stubs
|5000
|2
|Diamond Universal Profile Nameplate and 3000 Stubs
|10000
|3
|Headliners 2 Pack Bundle
|17500
|4
|Bat Slam Unlockable Choice Pack and 3000 Stubs
|25000
|5
|MLB The Show 21 Pack (x15)
|32500
|6
|Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack
|40000
|7
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2)
|55000
|8
|Home Run Perk
|70000
|9
|MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10)
|85000
|10
|5th Inning Inning Diamond Choice Pack (94 OVR Justin Upton, 94 OVR Johnny Cueto, 93 OVR Jonathan Villar)
|100000
|11
|1979 Tigers Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs
|115000
|12
|Headliners 2 Pack Bundle
|130000
|13
|Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack
|145000
|14
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack
|160000
|15
|3rd Inning Diamond Choice Pack (95 OVR Danny Santana, 94 OVR Dylan Bundy, 94 OVR Adam Eaton)
|175000
|16
|Universal Profile Icon and 5000 Stubs
|190000
|17
|Diamond Legend Icon
|205000
|18
|Headliners Set 35 Pack
|220000
|19
|Diamond Stadium Perk
|235000
|20
|Diamond Bat Equipment Item and 5000 Stubs
|250000
|21
|MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5)
|270000
|22
|Classic Stadium Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs
|290000
|23
|Legend Bat Skin Choice Pack
|310000
|24
|1953 Braves Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs
|330000
|25
|7th Inning Boss Choice Pack
|350000
|26
|1988 Padres Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs
|380000
|27
|MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10)
|410000
|28
|Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack
|440000
|29
|MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10)
|470000
|30
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x5)
|500000
|31
|Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack
|530000
|32
|Home Run Derby Choice Pack
|560000
|33
|2021 All-Star Game Choice Pack
|590000
|34
|Field of Dreams Choice Pack
|620000
|35
|90+ OVR Diamond Live Series Choice Pack
|650000
350,000 XP will still be needed to get one of the three bosses.
How to earn XP
There are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 21 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show games, which can be a quick way to get XP quickly. Players can earn a good amount of XP (anywhere from 500 to 4,000 XP) per game by taking a few swings at the plate or throwing a few innings on the mound.
Additionally, players can complete Daily Missions, as well as Program missions.
We should note, though, that San Diego Studios has implemented a slight change to XP gains. Going forward, MLB The Show 21 players can only gain a maximum of 35,000 XP per day through gameplay. This does not include missions, Conquests, or showdowns. This has been done to end exploits that have been used by community members to get through the programs in an incredibly fast manner.
Additionally, MLB The Show players should expect a number of other events to pop up throughout the month. Traditionally, SDS releases several player programs throughout a month, with each usually being needed for extra XP. One of those, a Milestone Joe Carter program, has already gone live. Also, be sure to work on the 7th Inning Conquest, plus the Showdown and any collections that SDS releases over the next few weeks.
The 7th Inning Program will last three weeks, a week shorter than previous ones. This program is slated to end on October 15.