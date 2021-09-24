MLB The Show 21 7th Inning Program guide – All rewards, conquests, how to earn XP

The 6th Inning Program has come and gone in MLB The Show 21, but as you probably know by now, that doesn’t mean the fun stops there. On September 24, Sony San Diego launched the 7th Inning Program, filled with new rewards, packs, and a chance at three new Program bosses. So, what are the rewards for this season, and how can you progress in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.

7th Inning Rewards

Let’s start with the rewards for the 7th Inning Program. Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the 7th Inning Program, plus requirements to hit each level:

LevelRewardXP Requirement
1Ballplayer Choice Pack and 2000 Stubs5000
2Diamond Universal Profile Nameplate and 3000 Stubs10000
3Headliners 2 Pack Bundle17500
4Bat Slam Unlockable Choice Pack and 3000 Stubs25000
5MLB The Show 21 Pack (x15)32500
6Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack40000
7Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2)55000
8Home Run Perk70000
9MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10)85000
105th Inning Inning Diamond Choice Pack (94 OVR Justin Upton, 94 OVR Johnny Cueto, 93 OVR Jonathan Villar)100000
111979 Tigers Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs115000
12Headliners 2 Pack Bundle130000
13Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack145000
14Ballin’ is a Habit Pack160000
153rd Inning Diamond Choice Pack (95 OVR Danny Santana, 94 OVR Dylan Bundy, 94 OVR Adam Eaton)175000
16Universal Profile Icon and 5000 Stubs190000
17Diamond Legend Icon205000
18Headliners Set 35 Pack220000
19Diamond Stadium Perk235000
20Diamond Bat Equipment Item and 5000 Stubs250000
21MLB The Show 21 Pack (x5)270000
22Classic Stadium Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs290000
23Legend Bat Skin Choice Pack310000
241953 Braves Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs330000
257th Inning Boss Choice Pack350000
261988 Padres Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs380000
27MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10)410000
28Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack440000
29MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10)470000
30Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x5)500000
31Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack530000
32Home Run Derby Choice Pack560000
332021 All-Star Game Choice Pack590000
34Field of Dreams Choice Pack620000
3590+ OVR Diamond Live Series Choice Pack650000

350,000 XP will still be needed to get one of the three bosses.

How to earn XP

There are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 21 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show games, which can be a quick way to get XP quickly. Players can earn a good amount of XP (anywhere from 500 to 4,000 XP) per game by taking a few swings at the plate or throwing a few innings on the mound.

Additionally, players can complete Daily Missions, as well as Program missions.

We should note, though, that San Diego Studios has implemented a slight change to XP gains. Going forward, MLB The Show 21 players can only gain a maximum of 35,000 XP per day through gameplay. This does not include missions, Conquests, or showdowns. This has been done to end exploits that have been used by community members to get through the programs in an incredibly fast manner.

Additionally, MLB The Show players should expect a number of other events to pop up throughout the month. Traditionally, SDS releases several player programs throughout a month, with each usually being needed for extra XP. One of those, a Milestone Joe Carter program, has already gone live. Also, be sure to work on the 7th Inning Conquest, plus the Showdown and any collections that SDS releases over the next few weeks.

The 7th Inning Program will last three weeks, a week shorter than previous ones. This program is slated to end on October 15.

