MLB The Show 21 November Daily Moments program – How to get 99 OVR Reggie Jackson, rewards, and more

It’s November, and the turn of the calendar means a fresh Daily Moments program in MLB The Show 21. This month, the featured player is “Mr. October” and a member of the 500 home run club: outfielder Reggie Jackson. MLB The Show 21 players can now obtain a 99 OVR card of Jackson, and here’s what you will need to do.

How the Daily Moments program works

Much like with Player and timed programs, progress in the Daily Moments program can be made by earning points. To earn points in the Daily Moments promo, you must complete, as you might expect by the name, a Daily Moment challenge that resets every day.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Considering that there are 30 days in November, you should expect 30 chances at earning points for the program. However, Sony San Diego will occasionally throw in days where players can earn double points in the event. Usually, users can only earn one a day, except on random days where two points are at stake.

If you get the Daily Moment challenge done each day for November, you should be just fine and get all of the rewards. However, that won’t be possible for many people, So, much like in previous months, our advice is to get as many done as you can, and then making getting the double point day challenges a priority.

We should note, however, that completing all moments, sans ones that fall within the final three days of the month, can be completed up to three days after it releases.

November Daily Program rewards

Here are the rewards for this month:

1 Point – MLB The Show 21 regular pack

4 Points – 1000 Stubs

5 Points – Rewind Evolution Choice Pack (can be used to unlock Giambi, Kemp, Bumgarner, Smith, Carter, Ford, Cruz, Turner, Nathan, Cepeda, Damon, Davis or Molina Player Program)

7 Points – MLB The Show 21 regular pack (x3)

10 Points – November Evolution Choice Pack (either 65 OVR Rookie Mike Scott or 72 OVR Rookie Robin Yount)

11 Points – 1000 Stubs

14 Points – MLB The Show 21 regular pack (x10)

15 Points – November Evolution Choice Pack (either 65 OVR Rookie Mike Scott or 72 OVR Rookie Robin Yount)

19 Points – Headliners Two Pack Bundle

23 Points – 2500 Stubs

25 Points – 99 OVR Milestone Reggie Jackson

27 Points – Field of Dreams Choice Pack

29 Points – 92 OVR Breakout Gary Sheffield

30 Points – 93 OVR Prime Zack Britton

32 Points – 97 OVR Milestone Pablo Sandoval

33 Points – 98 OVR Signature Andrew McCutchen

34 Points – 99 OVR Milestone Cy Young

35 Points – 99 OVR Signature Jim Thome

37 Points – Clock Universal Profile Icon (Untradeable) and 5000 Stubs

You will need to do all Daily Moments challenges to get the Clock Icon. However, that won’t be necessary for the main prize here, which is a 99 OVR Milestone series card of Hall of Fame outfielder Reggie Jackson.

Screenshot from Gamepur

Additional prizes after the 25 points include the featured players from previous Daily Moments programs.

Also, keep in mind that you will need to complete Daily Moments challenges to get the rookie cards for Mike Scott and Robin Yount. Both are needed for separate player programs.