MLB The Show 21: How to complete Evolution Mike Scott Player Program

It’s the start of a new month, and that means the addition of two new Evolution players in MLB The Show 21. For the month of November, Hall of Fame infielder Robin Yount and former Cy Young winner Mike Scott are the two new Evolution players. Users can work towards acquiring a 99 OVR Milestone series card that features the former Astros pitcher, and here’s how you can do just that.

How to complete Evolution Mike Scott Player Program

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start this off, you will need to complete Daily Moments challenges in the November Daily Moments program. There will be 30 chances this month to complete a daily challenge, and for most days, completing the challenge will yield one point toward the November program. However, there will be random times that two points will be up for grabs, so you will definitely want to get the daily challenge done on those days.

You will need to get at least 10 points in the November Daily Moments program to start the Mike Scott player program. What’s the reasoning for this? At 10 points, MLB The Show players will unlock a choice pack of two cards. One is a 65 OVR Scott rookie card, and the other is a Robin Yount rookie card. You will need the Scott rookie card to unlock the Stage 1 moments and start his program.

If you don’t choose the Scott card with that pack, don’t worry about it. A second Evolution Choice Pack can be unlocked at 15 points. So, if you took the Yount card with the first pack, make sure to grab Rookie Mike Scott with the second one.

Also, if you don’t complete this program during the month of November, keep on the lookout for Rewind Evolution packs in the future. These packs will allow you to unlock Rookie cards from past Evolution programs, and complete them.

Once you pick up the Rookie Mike Scott card, you can then begin the player program. To unlock the 99 OVR card, you will need to obtain 50 points toward the program. To get there, you should do the following:

Complete both Stage 1 Moments (10 Points)

Complete all Stage 2 Moments (20 Points)

Complete two of four (10 strikeouts with Mets pitchers in online play, one win with a Mets pitcher in online play, five strikeouts with rookie Scott, or two wins with starting pitchers) Missions (20 points)

Alternatively, you could skip one of the four missions by completing a collection of starters. However, it might be best to skip that unless you have a slew of Free Agent starters that you can dump. Otherwise, you might be throwing away useful cards, and in turn, Stubs.