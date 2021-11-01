MLB The Show 21: How to complete Evolution Robin Yount Player Program

Much like in previous months, the start of the new month means that two new Evolution players have been added in MLB The Show 21. For the month of November, former Astros pitcher Mike Scott and Brewers legend Robin Yount are the two new Evolution players. Users can work towards acquiring a 99 OVR Signature series card of Yount and here’s how you can do just that.

How to complete Evolution Robin Yount Player Program

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start, you will need to complete Daily Moments challenges in the November Daily Moments program. There will be 30 chances this month to complete a daily challenge, and for most days, completing the challenge will yield one point toward the November program. However, there will be random times that two points will be up for grabs, so you will definitely want to get the daily challenge done on those days.

You will need to get at least 10 points in the November Daily Moments program to start the Robin Yount player program. What’s the reasoning for this? At 10 points, MLB The Show players will unlock a choice pack of two cards. One is an 72 OVR Yount rookie card, and the other is a Mike Scott rookie card. You will need the Yount rookie card to unlock the Stage 1 moments and start his program.

If you don’t choose the Robin Yount card with that pack, don’t worry about it. A second Evolution Choice Pack can be unlocked at 15 points. So, if you took the Scott card with the first pack, make sure to grab Rookie Robin Yount with the second one.

Also, if you don’t complete this program during the month of November keep on the lookout for Rewind Evolution packs in the future. These packs will allow you to unlock Rookie cards from past Evolution programs, and complete them.

Once you pick up the Rookie Yount card, you can then begin the player program. To unlock the 99 OVR card, you will need to obtain 50 points toward the program. To get there, you should do the following:

Complete both Stage 1 Moments (10 Points)

Complete all Stage 2 Moments (20 Points)

Complete two of four (five hits with Rookie Yount in online play, three home runs with Brewers players in online play, three extra base hits with Rookie Yount, or three home runs with shortstops) Missions (20 points)

Alternatively, you could skip one of the four missions by completing a collection of shortstops. However, it might be best to skip that unless you have a slew of Free Agent shortstops that you can dump. Otherwise, you might be throwing away useful cards, and in turn, Stubs.