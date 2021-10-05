MLB The Show 21 September Monthly Awards program – How to get Lightning Tyler O’Neill, rewards, and more

The sixth and final full month of the 2021 MLB season is in the books, and the Playoffs are now on the forefront of most baseball fans’ minds. On October 5, MLB The Show 21 released the last Monthly Awards program for the year, and the Lightning player this month is Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill. O’Neill torched pitchers throughout the last month of the regular season, and played a big role in helping St. Louis make the Postseason once again.

So, what do you need to do to get O’Neill’s 99 OVR card, plus other rewards in this program? Let’s go over the details.

MLB The Show 21 September Monthly Awards program

Much like with other Monthly Awards programs in MLB The Show, players will need to acquire points for this program. There are 20 different awards available in this program, one for each five points collected. This is how the reward program breaks down:

5 Points – 96 OVR POTM Frank Adbert Alzolay card

10 Points – Topps Now (08/30-09/05) Choice Pack

15 Points – Diamond Equipment Pack and 2000 Stubs

20 Points – 96 OVR POTM Camilo Doval card

25 Points – Topps Now (09/06-09/12) Choice Pack

30 Points – 97 OVR POTM Austin Hays card

35 Points – Topps Now (09/13-09/19) Choice Pack

40 Points – 97 OVR POTM Ian Happ card

45 Points – 2000 Stubs

50 Points – 97 OVR POTM Ranger Suarez card

55 Points – Topps Now (09/20/-09/26) Choice Pack

60 Points – 97 OVR POTM Lucas Sims card

65 Points – 2000 Stubs

70 Points – 98 OVR POTM Eugenio Suarez card

75 Points – MLB The Show 21 pack (x5)

80 Points – 98 OVR POTM Lourdes Gurriel Jr. card

85 Points – Home Run Derby Choice Pack

90 Points – All-Star Game Choice Pack

95 Points – MLB The Show 21 Diamond Bat Equipment Perk

100 Points – 99 OVR Lightning Tyler O’Neill card

MLB The Show players can take home many awards this month, including 6000 Stubs, and nine 95+ OVR cards.

To make progress in this program, you’ll need to complete a combination of Collections, Moments, and Missions. Here’s one route that can get you to 100 Points:

September Monthly Awards and Topps Now collection (38 Players – 15 Points)

September Monthly Awards Moments (32 Points)

Complete any of these other missions in order to get the remaining 53 Points: 30 Total Bases with Topps Now players (10 Points) 7 Extra Base Hits with Topps Now players (10 Points) 15 Strikeouts with Topps Now players (10 Points) 10 Total Bases with POTM Hays (4 Points) 5 Strikeouts with POTM Alzolay (4 Points) 9 Strikeouts with POTM R. Suarez (4 Points) 5 Strikeouts with POTM Doval (4 Points) 10 Total Bases with POTM Gurriel Jr. (4 Points) 5 Strikeouts with POTM Sims (4 Points) 10 Total Bases with POTM Happ (4 Points) 10 Total Bases with POTM E. Suarez (4 Points)



Ideally, you will want to get the three 10 Points Missions done. Then, mix and match and pick six of the other eight remaining Missions to get to 100. And yes, you have to do the collection to acquire the Lightning award. The collection can be completed by acquiring all the Monthly Awards cards for September and all Topps Now items. Topps Now cards can be obtained either through the choice packs from the September program and the special Moments.

Additionally, SDS added a new collection for the 7th Inning Program. MLB The Show players can acquire 20,000 XP and 100 Stubs towards the 7th Inning by acquiring three players from the September Monthly program.