MLB The Show 22: Best cards in Diamond Dynasty – Tier list (April 2022)

In MLB The Show 22’s Diamond Dynasty, not every card is created equal. Even if two cards have the same OVR, that doesn’t mean that both are comparable. One could be an offensive machine, while another could be a well-rounded item. It can be tough to find the right cards, but we can help with that. Now that MLB The Show 22 has been out for a few weeks, we have had time to evaluate Diamond Dynasty cards, and the meta game as a whole.

So, which cards should you target? Let’s take a look at our list of the best cards in Diamond Dynasty.

Best C

Here’s a look at our picks for the best catchers in MLB The Show 22:

96 OVR Cover Joe Mauer 91 OVR Prospects Adley Rutschman 91 OVR 2nd Half Jorge Posada 90 OVR FOTF Carson Kelly 90 OVR FOTF J.T. Realmuto 90 OVR FOTF Sean Murphy

One recurring theme that you’ll find throughout this month is the vast majority of the best cards in the game right now are difficult to obtain. Case in point with 96 OVR Joe Mauer, the prize for obtaining all Cover players that were released as part of the pre-order bonuses. Cover cards will probably be easier to obtain as the year goes, on SDS will most likely release ways to unlock these cards like it did in 2021 with the Series 42 pre-order cards. Still, that doesn’t change the fact that it won’t be easy to get at this moment.

If you can’t Mauer — by far the best hitting catcher in the game — right now, there are alternative. 91 OVR Adley Rutschman can be obtained by acquiring 25 Prospects cards, which shouldn’t be too hard as long as you do the Faces of the Franchise (FOTF) and Nation of Baseball Conquest. Adley is a switch hitter, much like 91 OVR Jorge Posada. Posada is one of the World Series rewards, though. Other free-to-play options include FOTF Carson Kelly, J.T. Realmuto, and Sean Murphy.

Best 1B

Image via San Diego Studios

Now for the best first basemen:

99 OVR Awards Frank Thomas 92 OVR All-Star Prince Fielder 91 OVR All-Star Todd Helton 90 OVR Live Series Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 90 OVR Prospects Spencer Torkelson 90 OVR FOTF Josh Bell

You should always prioritize hitting at first base, and there’s a number of players here that can rake. “The Big Hurt” Frank Thomas is always a fan favorite in MLB The Show games, thanks to his smooth swing and incredible power. Thomas already has a 99 OVR card in the game, but since it is the American League collection reward, don’t expect to see it too much right now.

Much more affordable options include Todd Helton, Spencer Torkelson, and Josh Bell. Bell, in particular, should be worth a look. The Nationals slugger is a switch hitter, making him a solid option and one that stands out from some of the other first baseman. Vlad Jr. is also a candidate for best first baseman outside of Frank Thomas, but one that’s not easy to obtain at this point.

Best 2B

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the second basemen:

97 OVR Prime Chase Utley 91 OVR All-Star Craig Biggio 90 OVR Prime Ray Durham 90 OVR FOTF Jazz Chisholm 90 OVR FOTF Jake Cronenworth 90 OVR FOTF Tommy Edman

Much like with the first basemen, a collection reward stands alone. Chase Utley is back for MLB The Show 22, and this card is a force. Utley will play reasonable good defense, but the draw here is his left-handed bat. Outside of Utley’s card, there are a few other strong options.

FOTF Jake Cronenworth and Jazz Chisholm are both solid hitters, with the latter being a bit better power hitter. Both, though, are solid free-to-play options. Craig Biggio is a Battle Royale (BR) reward, so that card will be a bit harder to obtain. And as for Prime Ray Durham, that card is the White Sox collection reward. It should cost around 40,000-50,000 Stubs to complete, and Durham does have switch hitting ability.

Best 3B

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the third basemen:

95 OVR Awards Troy Glaus 90 OVR FOTF Rafael Devers 90 OVR Breakout Chipper Jones 89 OVR Veteran Evan Longoria 88 OVR Live Series Jose Ramirez 86 OVR Pablo Sandoval

Troy Glaus is the best third baseman as far as overall goes, and it has very strong all-around stats. Although, Glaus is the Angels team collection reward. That means that players will need two of the most expensive Live Series cards in the game: Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

As far as some of the other options go, Chipper Jones, Jose Ramirez, and Pablo Sandoval are silky smooth, switch hitters that can do damage from both sides of the plate. Evan Longoria is a budget beast, as users only need to complete the Mini Seasons and win the title in order to obtain it. FOTF Rafael Devers might not be great defensively, but this 90 OVR card can rake. Devers has one of the best batting stances and swings in the game, so be prepared to pitch carefully when facing this card.

Best SS

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the shortstops:

96 OVR Signature Michael Young 92 OVR Live Series Fernando Tatis Jr. 90 OVR Live Series Trea Turner 90 OVR FOTF Francisco Lindor 90 OVR FOTF Corey Seager 88 OVR Cover Javier Baez

Michael Young is a terrific contact hitter, but is very expensive, as this card is the AL West reward. The same can be said for Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner’s Live Series card. Luckily, there are budget options.

FOTF Francisco Lindor has terrific defensive stats, and can hit well from both sides of the plate. Corey Seager, though, can be a bit of a bigger force at the plate. Cover Javier Baez might only be 88 OVR, but this card’s stats are way better than your average low Diamond card.

Best LF

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the left fielders:

95 OVR Awards Albert Pujols 94 OVR Awards Kirk Gibson 92 OVR Prime Adam Dunn 90 OVR 2nd Half Jason Bay 83 OVR Live Series Yordan Alvarez 80 OVR Live Series Christian Yelich

As of right now, the pool of left fielders that are particularly good is pretty low right now. In fact, you will probably be better off using a center or right fielder here, especially since those positions are loaded with depth. Still, there are solid options.

Awards Albert Pujols will cost around 70,000 Stubs, but it might be have some of the best offensive stats in the game right now outside of Frank Thomas. Kirk Gibson, on the other hand, is a well-rounded, five tool player.

Best CF

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the center fielders:

95 OVR Live Series Mike Trout 93 OVR Prime Grady Sizemore 93 OVR Live Series Ronald Acuna Jr. 91 OVR All-Star Kenny Lofton 90 OVR FOTF Byron Buxton 90 OVR FOTF Luis Robert

There are so many strong options here at center, but a lot of the best options here are pretty expensive. Mike Trout is the most expensive card in the game, although his FOTF card is pretty easy to obtain. Ronald Acuna Jr. is also a hard one to buy. Grady Sizemore is a terrific all-around player, but is the AL Central award.

Outside of those options, you’ll want really good fielders, as well as players who have good speed and can hold their own at the plate. Kenny Lofton, FOTF Byron Buxton, and FOTF Luis Robert fit the bill. Other interesting options including pre-order bonus reward Mickey Mantle, and Cover Ken Griffey Jr.

Best RF

Image via San Diego Studios

Lastly for the position players, the right fielders:

99 OVR Awards Roberto Clemente 93 OVR All-Star Tony Gwynn 90 OVR FOTF Mitch Haniger 90 OVR FOTF Kyle Tucker 89 OVR Live Series Aaron Judge 89 OVR Live Series Bryce Harper

Roberto Clemente and Tony Gwynn stand out here, for various reasons. Clemente might be the best defender in the game, and Gwynn is a contact machine. As far as power hitters at this positions, there are plenty. Mitch Haniger and Aaron Judge can mash from the right side of the plate, while Kyle Tucker and Bryce Harper do the same from the left.

Best SP

Image via San Diego Studios

Let’s move on to the pitchers. Here’s a look at our picks for best starting pitchers:

99 OVR Signature Randy Johnson 96 OVR Signature Mike Mussina 93 OVR Live Series Jacob deGrom 93 OVR Live Series Shohei Ohtani 92 OVR Awards Dallas Keuchel 91 OVR Live Series Max Scherzer 91 OVR Breakout Corey Kluber 90 OVR FOTF Alek Manoah 90 OVR FOTF Logan Webb 90 OVR FOTF Casey Mize 88 OVR Live Series Corbin Burnes 86 OVR Live Series Chris Sale

Pitching is essential, and there are a ton of different options. Let’s start off with the most expensive options. “The Big Unit” Randy Johnson and Mike Mussina are both collection rewards, and are both among the highest class at this position. Johnson, in particular, should be elite throughout the year, thanks to that Outlier perk that boosts fastball velocity. Jacob deGrom can blow away hitters, although this Live Series does not have the coveted Outlier perk.

There are a number of budget options. Alek Manoah, Logan Webb, and Case Mize can elicit groundballs with ease thanks to their sinkers, as can Live Series Corbin Burnes. Awards Dallas Keuchel might be the best left-handed starter in the game right now, with Chris Sale being a far-away second. The cover athlete for MLB The Show 22, Shohei Ohtani, also makes this list. However, this card won’t be on this list for long.

Best RP

Screenshot by Gamepur

And for the relievers:

96 OVR All-Star Kenley Jansen 91 OVR 2nd Half Tom Henke 91 OVR All-Star Mariano Rivera 91 OVR Prime Steve Cishek 91 OVR Breakout Andrew Miller 90 OVR Signature John Franco 90 OVR Veteran Billy Wagner 90 OVR FOTF Aroldis Chapman 90 OVR FOTF Devin Williams 90 OVR FOTF Emmanuel Clase 88 OVR Live Series Josh Hader

Relievers are always a prized commodity, and there are plenty of good options at this stage of the game. In fact, many of these cards should retain a lot of value over the next few months. Kenley Jansen and his ridiculous cutter tops this list, with Tom Henke, Mariano Rivera, and crafty lefties Andrew Miller also making this list.

We should note that there are three relievers that users need to target from the Faces of the Franchise program. Emmanuel Clase and Aroldis Chapman are flamethrowers, while Devin Williams can stymie hitters thanks to a solid changeup-fastball pitch combo.

Note: This list is as of April 2022. This guide will be updated regularly, to include new cards added to Diamond Dynasty.