MLB The Show 22: How to complete the Milestone Program
Some Milestones to celebrate in The Show.
On November 11, San Diego Studios made it a little bit easier for Diamond Dynasty players in MLB The Show 22 to finish collections. The new Milestone Program went live, adding four new 99 OVR Milestone cards into the game. The main prize is Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw, but there are three other stars up for grabs in this program. So, what does the reward look like, and how can you make progress? Let’s take a look.
How to complete the Milestone Program
To complete the Milestone Program in its entirety, you will need 100 Points. Here’s a look at the reward path:
- 10 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5)
- 15 Points – Bat Skin
- 20 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
- 25 Points – 1998 Diamondbacks Alt Home Jersey
- 30 Points – 99 OVR Milestone J.D. Martinez
- 35 Points – Headliners Three Pack Bundle
- 40 Points – Bat Skin and 2,500 Stubs
- 45 Points – Home Run Derby Choice Pack
- 50 Points – 2022 All-Star Choice Pack
- 55 Points – 1944 Cleveland Guardians Road Jersey
- 60 Points – 99 OVR Milestone Bob Feller
- 65 Points – Juicy Set 1 Choice Pack
- 70 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x10) and 2,500 Stubs
- 75 Points – Ballin’ Out of Control pack
- 80 Points – 2,500 Stubs
- 85 Points – Headliners Three Pack Bundle
- 90 Points – 99 OVR Milestone Cody Bellinger
- 95 Points – 99 OVR Juicy Set 2 Choice Pack
- 97 Points – Dodgers 1944 Road Jersey and 5,000 Stubs
- 100 Points – 99 OVR Milestone Clayton Kershaw and 2,500 Stubs
Now, here’s a look at the four 99 OVR cards up for grabs in this program:
J.D. Martinez
Bob Feller
Cody Bellinger
Clayton Kershaw
To make progress in this program, here are some available avenues:
- Complete Milestone Showdown (25 pts.)
- Complete the seven Moments (31 pts.)
- Complete the 10 Parallel PXP and Stat Missions (44 pts. in total):
- Tally 500 PXP with Milestone series players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.) (REPEATABLE)
- Tally 30 singles with Milestone series players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.)
- Tally 20 doubles with Milestone series players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.)
- Tally one triple with Milestone series players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.)
- Tally 25 home runs with Milestone series players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.)
- Tally 25 strikeouts with Milestone series players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.)
- Tally 30 innings with Milestone series in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.)
- Tally 250 PXP with J.D. Martinez in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.)
- Tally 250 PXP with Cody Bellinger in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.)
- Tally 500 PXP with Bob Feller in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.)
Besides the four aforementioned Milestone series cards that can be obtained via this program, here’s the list of all the other Milestone cards in Diamond Dynasty:
- 91 OVR SP Dontrelle Willis
- 91 OVR CF Billy Hamilton
- 91 OVR 2B Cavan Biggio
- 91 OVR RP Mark Melancon
- 91 OVR CF Juan Pierre
- 91 OVR 2B Brock Holt
- 92 OVR SS Jorge Polanco
- 92 OVR 3B Luis Urias
- 93 OVR RP Zack Britton
- 95 OVR RF Harold Baines
- 95 OVR RF Nick Castellanos
- 96 OVR SP Robin Roberts
- 96 OVR LF Garrett Anderson
- 96 OVR 3B Evan Longoria
- 97 OVR CF Cedric Mullins
- 98 OVR SP Whitey Ford
- 99 OVR CF Aaron Judge
- 99 OVR SP Tom Seaver
- 99 OVR SS Honus Wagner
- 99 OVR LF Lou Brock
- 99 OVR SS Robin Yount
- 99 OVR SP Vida Blue
- 99 OVR C Johnny Bench
- 99 OVR RF Roberto Clemente
- 99 OVR SP Nolan Ryan
- 99 OVR 1B Harmon Killebrew
- 99 OVR C Yadier Molina
- 99 OVR 1B Albert Pujols
- 99 OVR SP Roy Halladay
Most of these cards can be found on the marketplace. Others, like the 99 OVR Clemente and Killebrew, are Program and/or Collection rewards. Speaking of collections, you will need 30 Milestone cards to get a voucher towards the 99 OVR Mickey Mantle. If you need some Milestone cards to get that card, this program should help.
The list of Milestone cards in MLB The Show 22 is as of November 11. This Program is not time-limited and has no end date.