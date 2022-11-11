MLB The Show 22: How to complete the Milestone Program

On November 11, San Diego Studios made it a little bit easier for Diamond Dynasty players in MLB The Show 22 to finish collections. The new Milestone Program went live, adding four new 99 OVR Milestone cards into the game. The main prize is Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw, but there are three other stars up for grabs in this program. So, what does the reward look like, and how can you make progress? Let’s take a look.

How to complete the Milestone Program

To complete the Milestone Program in its entirety, you will need 100 Points. Here’s a look at the reward path:

10 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5)

– Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5) 15 Points – Bat Skin

– Bat Skin 20 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 25 Points – 1998 Diamondbacks Alt Home Jersey

– 1998 Diamondbacks Alt Home Jersey 30 Points – 99 OVR Milestone J.D. Martinez

– 99 OVR Milestone J.D. Martinez 35 Points – Headliners Three Pack Bundle

– Headliners Three Pack Bundle 40 Points – Bat Skin and 2,500 Stubs

– Bat Skin and 2,500 Stubs 45 Points – Home Run Derby Choice Pack

– Home Run Derby Choice Pack 50 Points – 2022 All-Star Choice Pack

– 2022 All-Star Choice Pack 55 Points – 1944 Cleveland Guardians Road Jersey

– 1944 Cleveland Guardians Road Jersey 60 Points – 99 OVR Milestone Bob Feller

– 99 OVR Milestone Bob Feller 65 Points – Juicy Set 1 Choice Pack

– Juicy Set 1 Choice Pack 70 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x10) and 2,500 Stubs

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x10) and 2,500 Stubs 75 Points – Ballin’ Out of Control pack

– Ballin’ Out of Control pack 80 Points – 2,500 Stubs

– 2,500 Stubs 85 Points – Headliners Three Pack Bundle

– Headliners Three Pack Bundle 90 Points – 99 OVR Milestone Cody Bellinger

– 99 OVR Milestone Cody Bellinger 95 Points – 99 OVR Juicy Set 2 Choice Pack

– 99 OVR Juicy Set 2 Choice Pack 97 Points – Dodgers 1944 Road Jersey and 5,000 Stubs

– Dodgers 1944 Road Jersey and 5,000 Stubs 100 Points – 99 OVR Milestone Clayton Kershaw and 2,500 Stubs

Now, here’s a look at the four 99 OVR cards up for grabs in this program:

J.D. Martinez

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bob Feller

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cody Bellinger

Clayton Kershaw

Screenshot by Gamepur

To make progress in this program, here are some available avenues:

Complete Milestone Showdown (25 pts.)

(25 pts.) Complete the seven Moments (31 pts.)

(31 pts.) Complete the 10 Parallel PXP and Stat Missions (44 pts. in total): Tally 500 PXP with Milestone series players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.) ( REPEATABLE ) Tally 30 singles with Milestone series players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.) Tally 20 doubles with Milestone series players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.) Tally one triple with Milestone series players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.) Tally 25 home runs with Milestone series players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.) Tally 25 strikeouts with Milestone series players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.) Tally 30 innings with Milestone series in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.) Tally 250 PXP with J.D. Martinez in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.) Tally 250 PXP with Cody Bellinger in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with Bob Feller in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.)

(44 pts. in total):

Besides the four aforementioned Milestone series cards that can be obtained via this program, here’s the list of all the other Milestone cards in Diamond Dynasty:

91 OVR SP Dontrelle Willis

91 OVR CF Billy Hamilton

91 OVR 2B Cavan Biggio

91 OVR RP Mark Melancon

91 OVR CF Juan Pierre

91 OVR 2B Brock Holt

92 OVR SS Jorge Polanco

92 OVR 3B Luis Urias

93 OVR RP Zack Britton

95 OVR RF Harold Baines

95 OVR RF Nick Castellanos

96 OVR SP Robin Roberts

96 OVR LF Garrett Anderson

96 OVR 3B Evan Longoria

97 OVR CF Cedric Mullins

98 OVR SP Whitey Ford

99 OVR CF Aaron Judge

99 OVR SP Tom Seaver

99 OVR SS Honus Wagner

99 OVR LF Lou Brock

99 OVR SS Robin Yount

99 OVR SP Vida Blue

99 OVR C Johnny Bench

99 OVR RF Roberto Clemente

99 OVR SP Nolan Ryan

99 OVR 1B Harmon Killebrew

99 OVR C Yadier Molina

99 OVR 1B Albert Pujols

99 OVR SP Roy Halladay

Most of these cards can be found on the marketplace. Others, like the 99 OVR Clemente and Killebrew, are Program and/or Collection rewards. Speaking of collections, you will need 30 Milestone cards to get a voucher towards the 99 OVR Mickey Mantle. If you need some Milestone cards to get that card, this program should help.

The list of Milestone cards in MLB The Show 22 is as of November 11. This Program is not time-limited and has no end date.