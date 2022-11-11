MLB The Show 22: How to get 99 OVR Mickey Mantle

The fourth and likely final MLB The Show 22 Legends & Flashbacks collection dropped on November 11, and this is a big one. Legendary Yankees outfielder and Baseball Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle is the reward, a card that has maxed out Contact and Power stats. So, how can you get 99 OVR Mantle? Let’s take a look.

How to get 99 OVR Mickey Mantle

As mentioned previously, this is the fourth big collection in MLB The Show 22, with the first featuring Royals legend George Brett, the second featuring former Pirate Andrew McCutchen, and the third featuring former NL MVP Jimmy Rollins.

To get the 99 OVR Mickey Mantle in MLB The Show 22, you will need to complete the Legend and Flashbacks collection for it. Users need to collect a wide variety of different cards, outside of Live Series cards. Go to Collect -> Collections -> Legends & Flashbacks, and then select the ‘Mantle’ tab to see your progress toward the collection.

To complete this MLB The Show 22 collection in full, you will need 19 vouchers. These vouchers can be obtained by completing a certain amount of cards for each Series tier, like Breakout, All-Star, Postseason, and so forth. We’ll get to the exact requirements for those in a second.

There are only 19 vouchers available, meaning nothing can be skipped. Plus, there are four player items that count as vouchers. You will need the 96 OVR Joe Mauer (which takes 12 cards from the Cover Athletes collection), the 99 OVR Takashi Okazaki Shohei Ohtani (26 Takashi Okazaki cards), the 99 OVR Finest Paul Goldschmidt (30 2022 Finest cards), and the 99 OVR All-Star Jackie Robinson (which takes 44 2022 All-Star & Home Run Derby cards to get 99 OVR Jackie) to acquire the 99 OVR Mickey Mantle.

In addition to those players, you can obtain the remaining 15 vouchers by doing the following:

Collect 70 Postseason series cards

Collect 40 Veteran series cards

Collect 85 All-Star series cards

Collect 46 Breakout series cards

Collect 70 Rookie series cards

Collect 55 Future Stars series cards

Collect 70 Monthly Awards series cards

Collect 14 Signature series cards

Collect 24 Awards series cards

Collect 28 Prime series cards

Collect 44 Prospect series cards

Collect 45 2nd Half series cards

Collect 30 Milestone series cards

Collect 58 Faces of the Franchise cards

Collect 100 Retro Finest (non-2022 Finest) cards

We should note that there is a secondary award for this collection. Upon getting 10 of these vouchers, players can receive a 98 OVR Retro Finest card of former Reds flamethrower Rob Dibble. Here’s a look at Dibble’s stats:

Users can obtain cards for these collections via Featured Programs, Player Programs, Battle Royale Programs, packs, and the Diamond Dynasty marketplace. Additionally, completing Mini Seasons and the Nation of Baseball Conquest should also be of help. Winning a Mini Seasons championship for the first time yields an 89 OVR Veteran Evan Longoria, while the Nation of Baseball Conquest has three card rewards for completing it, highlighted by an 88 OVR All-Star Mike Piazza. Plus, users can also repeatedly receive Prospect Packs in that Conquest as well.