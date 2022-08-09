MLB The Show 22: Who are the bosses for the Field of Dreams Featured Program?

On August 11, Major League Baseball will hold the second-ever Field of Dreams game, in Dyersville, Iowa. This game is a homage to the movie Field of Dreams, and this year will feature the Chicago Cubs taking on the Cincinnati Reds. Much like in 2021, MLB The Show 22 will have a Field of Dreams program. Unlike last year though, this will be a time-limited event and will feature a wide selection of bosses.

So, who are the bosses for the Field of Dreams program? Let’s take a look.

For this program, nine bosses will be a part of the Field of Dreams Featured Program. Three will be Future Stars, three will be Flashbacks of active MLB players, and three Legends.

Here’s a look at the three Future Stars:

Future Stars

Grayson Rodriguez

Oneil Cruz

Riley Greene

The three Future Stars bosses includes a pitching prospect in Orioles’ Grayson Rodriguez, and two current rookies in the Majors: Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz and Tigers outfielder Riley Greene. Cruz has been a bit of a popular player among some in The Show community, going back to MLB The Show 20.

Flashbacks

Joey Votto

Yadier Molina

Zack Greinke

Three long-time MLB players are the featured Flashbacks in the Field of Dreams program. Retro Finest Zack Greinke is a throwback to the Royals pitcher’s stellar season in 2009. Yadier Molina gets a Milestone card for joining the 1000 RBI club earlier this year, and don’t forget about the Signature series card of Reds first baseman Joey Votto.

Legends

Brian Roberts

Ron Santo

Al Kaline

The group of Legends in this program includes a franchise icon for one of the teams participating in the 2022 Field of Dreams game, in Cubs infielder Ron Santo. Tigers legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Al Kaline will get a 99 OVR card, as will former Orioles infielder Brian Roberts. The switch-hitting Roberts will receive a Retro Finest card, for his 2005 season with the O’s.

All of the nine bosses for the Field of Dreams Featured Program in MLB The Show 22 will be 99 OVR.