MLB The Show 22: How to complete Goats and Ghouls Program

A spooky kind of program.

A new Halloween-themed program has gone live in MLB The Show 22’s Diamond Dynasty, entitled the Goats and Ghouls Program. This program, much like other ones, yield quite a bit of rewards. The main rewards for the Goats and Ghouls Program are six 99 OVR cards, including a couple of Baseball Hall of Famers and one future Hall of Famer. So, what’s up for grabs? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Goats and Ghouls Program

To complete the Goats and Ghouls Program in its entirety, you will need 100 Points. Here’s a look at the reward path:

  • 5 Points – 2012 Marlins Alt Home Jersey and 2,500 Stubs
  • 10 Points – Universal Profile Icon and 500 Stubs
  • 15 Points -Stadium Sound
  • 19 Points – Twins Alt Jersey
  • 20 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Joe Nathan
  • 25 Points – Five-Tool Player Tool Box
  • 30 Points – Headliners Three Pack Bundle
  • 35 Points – Juicy Set 1 Choice Pack
  • 40 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Curtis Granderson
  • 45 Points – Universal Profile Icon and 500 Stubs
  • 50 Points – Bat
  • 55 Points – Ballin’ Out of Control pack
  • 60 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Greg Maddux
  • 65 Points – 2022 All-Star Choice Pack
  • 70 Points – Universal Profile Icon and 2,500 Stubs
  • 75 Points – Home Run Derby Choice Pack
  • 79 Points – 1997 Rockies Home Jersey
  • 80 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Trevor Story
  • 85 Points – Headliners Three Pack Bundle
  • 89 Points – Cardinals 1920 Road Jersey
  • 90 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Stan Musial
  • 95 Points – 99 OVR Juicy Set 2 Choice Pack
  • 99 Points – Tigers 1979 Road Jersey
  • 100 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Miguel Cabrera

Now, here’s a look at the six 99 OVR cards up for grabs in this program:

Joe Nathan

Curtis Granderson

Greg Maddux

Trevor Story

Stan Musial

Miguel Cabrera

To make progress in this program, here are some available avenues:

  • Win Goats and Ghouls event games (2 pts. for each win)
  • Complete the six Moments (24 pts.)
  • Complete Jack O’Lantern Conquest (25 pts.)
  • Complete the 12 Parallel PXP and Stat Missions (52 pts. in total):
    • Get on base 50 times with Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.)
    • Tally 10 stolen bases with Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.)
    • Tally 30 extra base hits with Diamond Dynasty in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.)
    • Tally 20 home runs with Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.)
    • Tally 40 strikeouts with Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.)
    • Tally five wins with Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.)
    • Tally five saves with Diamond Dynasty Team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.)
    • Tally 500 PXP with Joe Nathan in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.)
    • Tally 500 PXP with Greg Maddux in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.)
    • Tally 350 PXP with Curtis Granderson in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.)
    • Tally 500 PXP with Trevor Story in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.)
    • Tally 500 PXP with Stan Musial in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.)

This Program is not time-limited and has no end date.

