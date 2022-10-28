MLB The Show 22: How to complete Goats and Ghouls Program
A spooky kind of program.
A new Halloween-themed program has gone live in MLB The Show 22’s Diamond Dynasty, entitled the Goats and Ghouls Program. This program, much like other ones, yield quite a bit of rewards. The main rewards for the Goats and Ghouls Program are six 99 OVR cards, including a couple of Baseball Hall of Famers and one future Hall of Famer. So, what’s up for grabs? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Goats and Ghouls Program
To complete the Goats and Ghouls Program in its entirety, you will need 100 Points. Here’s a look at the reward path:
- 5 Points – 2012 Marlins Alt Home Jersey and 2,500 Stubs
- 10 Points – Universal Profile Icon and 500 Stubs
- 15 Points -Stadium Sound
- 19 Points – Twins Alt Jersey
- 20 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Joe Nathan
- 25 Points – Five-Tool Player Tool Box
- 30 Points – Headliners Three Pack Bundle
- 35 Points – Juicy Set 1 Choice Pack
- 40 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Curtis Granderson
- 45 Points – Universal Profile Icon and 500 Stubs
- 50 Points – Bat
- 55 Points – Ballin’ Out of Control pack
- 60 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Greg Maddux
- 65 Points – 2022 All-Star Choice Pack
- 70 Points – Universal Profile Icon and 2,500 Stubs
- 75 Points – Home Run Derby Choice Pack
- 79 Points – 1997 Rockies Home Jersey
- 80 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Trevor Story
- 85 Points – Headliners Three Pack Bundle
- 89 Points – Cardinals 1920 Road Jersey
- 90 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Stan Musial
- 95 Points – 99 OVR Juicy Set 2 Choice Pack
- 99 Points – Tigers 1979 Road Jersey
- 100 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Miguel Cabrera
Now, here’s a look at the six 99 OVR cards up for grabs in this program:
Joe Nathan
Curtis Granderson
Greg Maddux
Trevor Story
Stan Musial
Miguel Cabrera
To make progress in this program, here are some available avenues:
- Win Goats and Ghouls event games (2 pts. for each win)
- Complete the six Moments (24 pts.)
- Complete Jack O’Lantern Conquest (25 pts.)
- Complete the 12 Parallel PXP and Stat Missions (52 pts. in total):
- Get on base 50 times with Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.)
- Tally 10 stolen bases with Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.)
- Tally 30 extra base hits with Diamond Dynasty in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.)
- Tally 20 home runs with Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.)
- Tally 40 strikeouts with Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.)
- Tally five wins with Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.)
- Tally five saves with Diamond Dynasty Team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.)
- Tally 500 PXP with Joe Nathan in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.)
- Tally 500 PXP with Greg Maddux in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.)
- Tally 350 PXP with Curtis Granderson in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.)
- Tally 500 PXP with Trevor Story in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.)
- Tally 500 PXP with Stan Musial in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.)
This Program is not time-limited and has no end date.