MLB The Show 22: How to complete Goats and Ghouls Program

A new Halloween-themed program has gone live in MLB The Show 22’s Diamond Dynasty, entitled the Goats and Ghouls Program. This program, much like other ones, yield quite a bit of rewards. The main rewards for the Goats and Ghouls Program are six 99 OVR cards, including a couple of Baseball Hall of Famers and one future Hall of Famer. So, what’s up for grabs? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Goats and Ghouls Program

To complete the Goats and Ghouls Program in its entirety, you will need 100 Points. Here’s a look at the reward path:

5 Points – 2012 Marlins Alt Home Jersey and 2,500 Stubs

10 Points – Universal Profile Icon and 500 Stubs

15 Points -Stadium Sound

19 Points – Twins Alt Jersey

20 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Joe Nathan

25 Points – Five-Tool Player Tool Box

30 Points – Headliners Three Pack Bundle

35 Points – Juicy Set 1 Choice Pack

40 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Curtis Granderson

45 Points – Universal Profile Icon and 500 Stubs

50 Points – Bat

55 Points – Ballin' Out of Control pack

60 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Greg Maddux

65 Points – 2022 All-Star Choice Pack

70 Points – Universal Profile Icon and 2,500 Stubs

75 Points – Home Run Derby Choice Pack

79 Points – 1997 Rockies Home Jersey

80 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Trevor Story

85 Points – Headliners Three Pack Bundle

89 Points – Cardinals 1920 Road Jersey

90 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Stan Musial

95 Points – 99 OVR Juicy Set 2 Choice Pack

99 Points – Tigers 1979 Road Jersey

100 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Miguel Cabrera

Now, here’s a look at the six 99 OVR cards up for grabs in this program:

Joe Nathan

Screenshot by Gamepur

Curtis Granderson

Screenshot by Gamepur

Greg Maddux

Screenshot by Gamepur

Trevor Story

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stan Musial

Screenshot by Gamepur

Miguel Cabrera

Screenshot by Gamepur

To make progress in this program, here are some available avenues:

Win Goats and Ghouls event games (2 pts. for each win)

(2 pts. for each win) Complete the six Moments (24 pts.)

(24 pts.) Complete Jack O’Lantern Conquest (25 pts.)

(25 pts.) Complete the 12 Parallel PXP and Stat Missions (52 pts. in total): Get on base 50 times with Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.) Tally 10 stolen bases with Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.) Tally 30 extra base hits with Diamond Dynasty in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.) Tally 20 home runs with Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.) Tally 40 strikeouts with Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.) Tally five wins with Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.) Tally five saves with Diamond Dynasty Team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with Joe Nathan in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with Greg Maddux in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.) Tally 350 PXP with Curtis Granderson in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with Trevor Story in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with Stan Musial in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.)

(52 pts. in total):

This Program is not time-limited and has no end date.