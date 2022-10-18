MLB The Show 22: How to complete Headliners Program

Throughout the regular season, San Diego Studios released special Headliners pack in MLB The Show 22 Diamond Dynasty. The regular season has come to a close, but that doesn’t mean that Headliners pack are still not available. SDS has released the Headliners program, allowing users to acquire more free packs, and the Headliners that have defined each set. So, how can you complete this program? Let’s take a look.

To complete this Program in full, you will need to obtain 100 Points. Here are the rewards that can be obtained through this program:

2 Points – Headliners Set 1 pack

4 Points – Headliners Set 2 pack

6 Points – Headliners Set 3 pack

8 Points – Headliners Set 4 pack

10 Points – Headliners Set 5 pack

12 Points – Headliners Set 6 pack

14 Points – Headliners Set 7 pack

16 Points – Headliners Set 8 pack

18 Points – Headliners Set 9 pack

20 Points – Headliners Set 10 Choice pack

22 Points – Headliners Set 11 pack

24 Points – Headliners Set 12 pack

26 Points – Headliners Set 13 pack

28 Points – Headliners Set 14 pack

30 Points – Headliners Set 15 pack

32 Points – Headliners Set 16 pack

34 Points – Headliners Set 17 pack

36 Points – Headliners Set 18 pack

38 Points – Headliners Set 19 pack

40 Points – Headliners Set 20 Choice pack

42 Points – Headliners Set 21 pack

44 Points – Headliners Set 22 pack

46 Points – Headliners Set 23 pack

48 Points – Headliners Set 24 pack

50 Points – Headliners Set 25 pack

51 Points – Headliners Sets 1-25 Choice pack and 2,500 Stubs

52 Points – Headliners Set 26 pack

54 Points – Headliners Set 27 pack

56 Points – Headliners Set 28 pack

58 Points – Headliners Set 29 pack

60 Points – Headliners Set 30 Choice pack

62 Points – Headliners Set 31 pack

64 Points – Headliners Set 32 pack

66 Points – Headliners Set 33 pack

68 Points – Headliners Set 34 pack

70 Points – Headliners Set 35 pack

72 Points – Headliners Set 36 pack

74 Points – Headliners Set 37 pack

76 Points – Headliners Set 38 pack

78 Points – Headliners Set 39 pack

80 Points – Headliners Set 40 Choice pack

81 Points – Headliners Sets 26-40 Choice pack and 2,500 Stubs

82 Points – Headliners Set 41 pack

84 Points – Headliners Set 42 pack

86 Points – Headliners Set 43 pack

88 Points – Headliners Set 44 pack

90 Points – Headliners Set 45 pack

92 Points – Headliners Set 46 pack

94 Points – Headliners Set 47 pack

96 Points – Headliners Set 48 pack

98 Points – Headliners Set 49 pack

99 Points – Headliners Set 50 Choice pack

100 Points – Headliners Set 41-50 and 2,500 Stubs

To get to the 100 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the 10 Moments (40 pts.)

(40 pts.) Complete the Headliners Showdown (25 pts.)

(25 pts.) Complete Headliners Collection (45 Headliners players – 15 pts.) ( OPTIONAL )

(45 Headliners players – 15 pts.) ( ) Complete the seven Parallel PXP and Stat Missions (30 pts. in total): Tally 500 PXP with Headliners Pitchers in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.) ( REPEATABLE ) Tally 500 PXP with Headliners Hitters in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.) ( REPEATABLE ) Tally 20 home runs with Headliners hitters in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.) Tally 40 extra base hits with Headliners hitters in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.) Tally 50 strikeouts with Headliners pitchers in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.) Tally three wins with Headliners pitchers in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.) Tally three saves with Headliners pitchers in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (4 pts.)

(30 pts. in total):

Now, there are 50 Headliners players in MLB The Show 22. Here’s a full look at the list:

Veteran Series P Billy Wagner (90 OVR)

Prospects 3B Spencer Torkelson (90 OVR)

Breakout OF Eric Davis (91 OVR)

All-Star OF Kenny Lofton (91 OVR)

All-Star P Mariano Rivera (91 OVR)

2nd Half P Vida Blue (92 OVR)

All-Star P Dennis Eckersley (92 OVR)

Prime 3B Matt Carpenter (92 OVR)

2nd Half LF Gary Sheffield (93 OVR)

Prime P Carlos Carrasco (93 OVR)

2nd Half 2B Ryne Sandberg (93 OVR)

2nd Half CF Ketel Marte (93 OVR)

Prime P Jered Weaver (94 OVR)

All-Star CF Willie Mays (94 OVR)

Signature P Bruce Sutter (94 OVR)

Breakout LF Ralph Kiner (94 OVR)

All-Star 1B Don Mattingly (94 OVR)

Awards P Robbie Ray (95 OVR)

Future Stars 2B Vidal Brujan (95 OVR)

Postseason LF Luis Gonzalez (95 OVR)

Future Stars Liover Peguero (95 OVR)

2nd Half RF Larry Walker (95 OVR)

All-Star 3B Mike Schmidt (95 OVR)

Awards CF Curtis Granderson (95 OVR)

Postseason 1B Jimmie Foxx (95 OVR)

All-Star P Goose Gossage (95 OVR)

Retro Finest P Huston Street (96 OVR)

Future Stars 2B Nolan Gorman (96 OVR)

Prime 1B Ryan Howard (96 OVR)

Awards SS Xander Bogaerts (96 OVR)

Retro Finest P Brandon Webb (96 OVR)

Awards P John Smoltz (97 OVR)

Future Stars CF Robert Hassell III (97 OVR)

Signature LF Willie Stargell (97 OVR)

Awards 1B Justin Morneau (97 OVR)

Retro Finest CF Grady Sizemore (98 OVR)

Signature 1B Jason Giambi (99 OVR)

Retro Finest P Mark Prior (99 OVR)

Retro Finest CF Jim Edmonds (99 OVR)

Future Stars C Francisco Alvarez (99 OVR)

Future Stars CF Corbin Carroll (99 OVR)

Future Stars 3B Jordan Walker (99 OVR)

Retro Finest SS Barry Larkin (99 OVR)

Retro Finest P Adam Wainwright (99 OVR)

Signature LF Jim Rice (99 OVR)

Retro Finest P J.R. Richard (99 OVR)

Prime 3B Vinny Castilla (99 OVR)

Retro Finest RF Ken Griffey Sr. (99 OVR)

Retro Finest C Jason Kendall (99 OVR)

Retro Finest P Trevor Hoffman (99 OVR)

If you want to do the missions listed above, you’ll need a few in order to get this done.