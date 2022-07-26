MLB The Show 22: How to complete the All-Stars & Palm Trees Conquest and all hidden rewards

July 26 brought yet another Conquest map into MLB The Show 22. This new map not only gives you lots of XP for the All-Stars of the Franchise Feature Program, but you’ll also pick up quite a few nice rewards. This also gives you another great place to grind Parallel XP to boost your program XP even more as you shoot for the highest rewards in the Featured Program. This Conquest map pits you against the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, and Atlanta Braves. Let’s take a look at all of the rewards you can earn.

Conquest goals in All-Stars & Palm Trees

Goal 1 – Capture 3 enemy Strongholds (rewards are Gigantism!, 600 Stubs, and 750 XP)

Capture 3 enemy Strongholds (rewards are Gigantism!, 600 Stubs, and 750 XP) Goal 2 – Capture the 2 enemy Strongholds from the West Region (rewards are Headliners Pack Set 27, 400 Stubs, and 500 XP)

Capture the 2 enemy Strongholds from the West Region (rewards are Headliners Pack Set 27, 400 Stubs, and 500 XP) Goal 3 – Acquire 75M Fans (rewards are Ecstatic Burger Man Icon, 150 Stubs, and 250 XP)

Acquire 75M Fans (rewards are Ecstatic Burger Man Icon, 150 Stubs, and 250 XP) Goal 4 – Capture the 2 enemy Strongholds from the Central Region (rewards are Headliners Pack Set 28, 400 Stubs, and 500 XP)

Capture the 2 enemy Strongholds from the Central Region (rewards are Headliners Pack Set 28, 400 Stubs, and 500 XP) Goal 5 – Acquire 150M Fans (rewards are Palm Tree Icon, 350 Stubs, 500 XP)

Acquire 150M Fans (rewards are Palm Tree Icon, 350 Stubs, 500 XP) Goal 6 – Capture the 2 enemy Strongholds from the East Region (rewards are Headliners Pack Set 29, 400 Stubs, 500 XP)

Capture the 2 enemy Strongholds from the East Region (rewards are Headliners Pack Set 29, 400 Stubs, 500 XP) Goal 7 – conquer all Territories & complete the All-Stars & Palm Springs Trees map (rewards are Ballin’ 5 Pack Bundle, 1,500 Stubs, and 2,000 XP)

For completing the entire Conquest, you’ll also be able to go into the Featured Program and grab yourself 30,000 XP for the season pass. On top of all of this, there are also several hidden rewards you’ll pick up as you complete the map.

Hidden rewards in All-Stars & Palm Trees

Headliners Set 22 pack

The Show pack (x5)

Legend Bat Skins choice pack

Ballin’ is a Habit pack

This Conquest challenge expires on August 9. Make sure to complete it quickly if you need more XP for the All-Stars of the Franchise program.