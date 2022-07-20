MLB The Show 22: How to complete 99 OVR Hall of Fame David Ortiz Program

This July, Red Sox legend David Ortiz will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. To honor the iconic first baseman, San Diego Studios released a special MLB The Show 22 Diamond Dynasty program on July 20. This program offers MLB The Show players a chance to obtain a 99 OVR Prime series card of David Ortiz, plus some XP toward the current program. So, how can you get this card? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Hall of Fame Ortiz Program

To complete this program in full, you will need to obtain 34 Points. Here are the rewards that can be obtained through this program:

4 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 8 Po i nts – Superfractor profile icon

i – Superfractor profile icon 12 Points – 75 OVR Rookie David Ortiz

– 75 OVR Rookie David Ortiz 16 Points – Headliners Set 27 pack

– Headliners Set 27 pack 20 Points – Red Sox 2009 Road Jersey

– Red Sox 2009 Road Jersey 24 Points – Headliners Set 30 pack

– Headliners Set 30 pack 28 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 32 Points – Hall of Fame Bat

– Hall of Fame Bat 34 Points – 99 OVR Prime David Ortiz

The marquee reward for this Program is quite obvious: a 99 OVR David Ortiz. Here’s a look at the stats on this card:

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get to the 34 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the 10 Moments (20 pts. – 2 pts. each)

(20 pts. – 2 pts. each) Complete the five Ortiz and Red Sox Parallel PXP Missions (14 pts.): Tally 350 PXP with 75 OVR David Ortiz in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (2 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with Red Sox in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (1 pts.) Tally 1,500 PXP with Red Sox in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 3,000 PXP with Red Sox in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.) Tally 15 home runs with Red Sox in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.)

(14 pts.):

There are two exchanges for this Program, but much like with much of the Other Programs that have gone live in MLB The Show 22, those can be skipped in lieu of the Missions and Moments. Unless, of course, you don’t want to complete some of the Moments. Up to two of the Moments can be skipped by doing the two exchanges, one for Red Sox players (1 pt.) and the other for AL East (3 pts.) players. But, skipping those Exchanges will save some Stubs.

Related: MLB The Show 22: How to complete the Jet Stream Conquest and all hidden rewards

Arguably the best way to complete the Missions is by assembling a team full of Red Sox players and playing with those cards in Conquest or Mini Seasons. That way, you’ll be able to grind without the pressures of online play and make progress in various Conquests and/or Mini Seasons. Then, once you have unlocked the 75 OVR Ortiz add that card to the lineup.

Users who complete this Program in full and receive the 99 OVR Ortiz can receive 15,000 XP toward the All-Stars of the Franchise Featured Program. Go into the Collections for the All-Stars of the Franchise Program, and find the Ortiz one. Lock the card in it, and collect the 15,000 XP.