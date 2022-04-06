MLB The Show 22: How to complete the Nike City Connect Program

One of the most exciting things about a brand new sports game is the opportunity to see real-world changes take place inside the game. Today, to celebrate the official release of MLB The Show, Sony San Deigo Studios has released an in-game program to show off the new Nike-branded City Connect line, and today we’re here to show you how you can get them.

This program has a similar feel to the starter Babe Ruth program, although it may take slightly longer because it does feature 100 points that need to be earned compared to Ruth’s 40. This program features bat equipment items, jerseys, and profile icons for seven different teams. The bat equipment items are especially nice because they can be used on your Ballplayer in Road to the Show and provide a boost of +6 Power and +6 Contact to both sides of your hitting stats.

Let’s break down the exact rewards:

4 points LA Dodgers diamond profile icon

LA Dodgers diamond profile icon 8 points LA Dodgers City Connect Bat

LA Dodgers City Connect Bat 12 points LA Dodgers City Connect Jersey and 500 Stubs

LA Dodgers City Connect Jersey and 500 Stubs 16 points San Franciso Giants diamond profile icon

San Franciso Giants diamond profile icon 20 points San Franciso Giants City Connect Bat

San Franciso Giants City Connect Bat 24 points San Franciso Giants City Connect Jersey and 500 stubs

San Franciso Giants City Connect Jersey and 500 stubs 28 points 1000 Stubs

1000 Stubs 32 points Arizona Diamondbacks diamond profile icon

Arizona Diamondbacks diamond profile icon 36 points Arizona Diamondbacks City Connect Bat

Arizona Diamondbacks City Connect Bat 40 points Arizona Diamondbacks City Connect Jersey and 500 stubs

Arizona Diamondbacks City Connect Jersey and 500 stubs 44 points Chicago Cubs diamond profile icon

Chicago Cubs diamond profile icon 48 points Chicago Cubs City Connect Bat

Chicago Cubs City Connect Bat 52 points Chicago Cubs City Connect jersey and 500 stubs

Chicago Cubs City Connect jersey and 500 stubs 56 points 1000 stubs

1000 stubs 60 points Chicago White Sox diamond profile icon

Chicago White Sox diamond profile icon 64 points Chicago White Sox City Connect Bat

Chicago White Sox City Connect Bat 68 points Chicago White Sox City Connect Jersey and 500 Stubs

Chicago White Sox City Connect Jersey and 500 Stubs 72 points Boston Red Sox diamond profile icon

Boston Red Sox diamond profile icon 76 points Boston Red Sox City Connect Bat

Boston Red Sox City Connect Bat 80 points Boston Red Sox City Connect Jersey and 500 Stubs

Boston Red Sox City Connect Jersey and 500 Stubs 84 points 1000 Stubs

1000 Stubs 88 points Miami Marlins diamond profile icon

Miami Marlins diamond profile icon 92 points Miami Marlins City Connect Bat

Miami Marlins City Connect Bat 96 points Miami Marlins City Connect Jersey and 1000 Stubs

Miami Marlins City Connect Jersey and 1000 Stubs 100 points 5 The Show packs

Seventy of the program’s 100 points can be earned via Moments, which are objective-based games that can ask you to do a wide variety of tasks. Some ask you to play as an entire team and get a total number of hits, while other Moments may ask you to hit a home run during one specific plate appearance. These can be slightly frustrating at times, as they tend to stew in the randomness of baseball, but none of these missions will make you rip your hair out.

Beyond that, you have two options for making up the remaining 30 points. The first way is to gain parallel XP, or PXP, from the seven different teams in the program. You earn PXP by playing any of the modes in Diamond Dynasty that are not moments. You get more PXP while playing online against other players, but it’s important to do whatever you feel comfortable with because it is stat-based. You need to earn 2,000 PXP per team in the program to earn the stars. In order to do this quickly, you need to stack as many players on a team as you can and just naturally play the game. Each team provides five program points. That means once you grind out 6 out of 7 of the teams in this program, you have finished the program.

There is an alternate way to earn your remaining program stars, but unless you are already extremely lucky, it’s not very cost-effective. You can exchange Live Series players from the seven teams. Exchanging players will remove them from your collection, meaning that they will need to be obtained all over again. We recommend only exchanging players that you already have an extra copy of, which, given that the game only officially came out the day this is being written, is highly unlikely. That being said, there is no time limit on this program and you are free to go at your own pace. Should you decide you want to exchange players, you need 15,000 exchange points, which in the simplest terms means one 84 OVR player. The trouble is, not every team has that, so you might have to get creative and trade a handful of gold and silver cards together, which again illustrates how ineffective this method is. Either way, you should complete this program over time if you’re paying attention to your clubhouse.