MLB The Show 22: How to complete the Nike City Connect Program
7 teams, 7 fits, 7000 Stubs
One of the most exciting things about a brand new sports game is the opportunity to see real-world changes take place inside the game. Today, to celebrate the official release of MLB The Show, Sony San Deigo Studios has released an in-game program to show off the new Nike-branded City Connect line, and today we’re here to show you how you can get them.
This program has a similar feel to the starter Babe Ruth program, although it may take slightly longer because it does feature 100 points that need to be earned compared to Ruth’s 40. This program features bat equipment items, jerseys, and profile icons for seven different teams. The bat equipment items are especially nice because they can be used on your Ballplayer in Road to the Show and provide a boost of +6 Power and +6 Contact to both sides of your hitting stats.
Let’s break down the exact rewards:
- 4 points LA Dodgers diamond profile icon
- 8 points LA Dodgers City Connect Bat
- 12 points LA Dodgers City Connect Jersey and 500 Stubs
- 16 points San Franciso Giants diamond profile icon
- 20 points San Franciso Giants City Connect Bat
- 24 points San Franciso Giants City Connect Jersey and 500 stubs
- 28 points 1000 Stubs
- 32 points Arizona Diamondbacks diamond profile icon
- 36 points Arizona Diamondbacks City Connect Bat
- 40 points Arizona Diamondbacks City Connect Jersey and 500 stubs
- 44 points Chicago Cubs diamond profile icon
- 48 points Chicago Cubs City Connect Bat
- 52 points Chicago Cubs City Connect jersey and 500 stubs
- 56 points 1000 stubs
- 60 points Chicago White Sox diamond profile icon
- 64 points Chicago White Sox City Connect Bat
- 68 points Chicago White Sox City Connect Jersey and 500 Stubs
- 72 points Boston Red Sox diamond profile icon
- 76 points Boston Red Sox City Connect Bat
- 80 points Boston Red Sox City Connect Jersey and 500 Stubs
- 84 points 1000 Stubs
- 88 points Miami Marlins diamond profile icon
- 92 points Miami Marlins City Connect Bat
- 96 points Miami Marlins City Connect Jersey and 1000 Stubs
- 100 points 5 The Show packs
Seventy of the program’s 100 points can be earned via Moments, which are objective-based games that can ask you to do a wide variety of tasks. Some ask you to play as an entire team and get a total number of hits, while other Moments may ask you to hit a home run during one specific plate appearance. These can be slightly frustrating at times, as they tend to stew in the randomness of baseball, but none of these missions will make you rip your hair out.
Beyond that, you have two options for making up the remaining 30 points. The first way is to gain parallel XP, or PXP, from the seven different teams in the program. You earn PXP by playing any of the modes in Diamond Dynasty that are not moments. You get more PXP while playing online against other players, but it’s important to do whatever you feel comfortable with because it is stat-based. You need to earn 2,000 PXP per team in the program to earn the stars. In order to do this quickly, you need to stack as many players on a team as you can and just naturally play the game. Each team provides five program points. That means once you grind out 6 out of 7 of the teams in this program, you have finished the program.
There is an alternate way to earn your remaining program stars, but unless you are already extremely lucky, it’s not very cost-effective. You can exchange Live Series players from the seven teams. Exchanging players will remove them from your collection, meaning that they will need to be obtained all over again. We recommend only exchanging players that you already have an extra copy of, which, given that the game only officially came out the day this is being written, is highly unlikely. That being said, there is no time limit on this program and you are free to go at your own pace. Should you decide you want to exchange players, you need 15,000 exchange points, which in the simplest terms means one 84 OVR player. The trouble is, not every team has that, so you might have to get creative and trade a handful of gold and silver cards together, which again illustrates how ineffective this method is. Either way, you should complete this program over time if you’re paying attention to your clubhouse.