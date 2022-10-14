MLB The Show 22: How to complete the Postseason Program

The 2022 MLB Postseason is underway, and San Diego Studios has new related content out for MLB The Show 22. The Postseason Program went live on October 14, one that will feature new rewards being added after each round. And, this program also has no expiration date, unlike the Featured Programs. The Postseason Program features a collection of Flashbacks from the 2022 Postseason, past Playoffs, as well as packs and other rewards. So, let’s go over what you need to know about the Postseason Program.

How to complete Postseason Program

To complete the first part of this program in full, you will need to obtain 54 Points. As the 2022 MLB Playoffs progress, more cards and rewards will be added to the Program. Here are the rewards that can be obtained through this program:

3 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 6 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 9 Points – Profile Banner

– Profile Banner 12 Points – 96 OVR Postseason Jose Siri

– 96 OVR Postseason Jose Siri 15 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 18 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 21 Points – 2020 Postseason 96 OVR Yasmani Grandal

24 Points – 2020 Postseason 96 OVR Yasmani Grandal

i – MLB The Show 22 pack 27 Points – 97 OVR Postseason Juan Yepez

– 97 OVR Postseason Juan Yepez 30 Points – Bat Item

– Bat Item 33 Points – 98 OVR Postseason Brandon Nimmo

– 98 OVR Postseason Brandon Nimmo 36 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x3)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x3) 39 Points – 1,500 Stubs

– 1,500 Stubs 42 Points – 2021 Postseason 98 OVR Tommy Edman

– 2021 Postseason 98 OVR Tommy Edman 45 Points – Headliners pack (x3)

– Headliners pack (x3) 48 Points – 99 OVR Postseason Teoscar Hernandez

– 99 OVR Postseason Teoscar Hernandez 51 Points – 2,500 Stubs

– 2,500 Stubs 52 Points – Ballin’ out of Control pack

– Ballin’ out of Control pack 54 Points – Universal Profile Icon

Here’s a look at the four cards from the Wild Card Round:

Jose Siri

Screenshot by Gamepur

Juan Yepez

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brandon Nimmo

Screenshot by Gamepur

Teoscar Hernandez

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get to the 54 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the 8 Moments (24 pts. – 3 pts. each)

(24 pts. – 3 pts. each) Complete the 10 Parallel PXP & Stats Missions (30 pts.): Tally 500 PXP with Rays in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with Blue Jays in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with Cardinals in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with Mets in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 150 PXP with 2022 Postseason Jose Siri Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 150 PXP with 2022 Postseason Brandon Nimmo Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 150 PXP with 2022 Postseason Juan Yepez Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 150 PXP with 2022 Postseason Teoscar Hernandez Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 150 PXP with 2020 Postseason Yasmani Grandal Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 150 PXP with 2021 Postseason Tommy Edman Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.)

(30 pts.):

Arguably the best way to complete the Missions is by assembling a team full of Rays, Blue Jays, Cardinals, and Mets players to start and playing with those cards in Conquest or Mini Seasons. Events is an online avenue, one that can provide extra PXP, and in somewhat of a stress-free environment. Then, use the Postseason cards as each is unlocked.