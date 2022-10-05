MLB The Show 22: How to complete 99 OVR Milestone Aaron Judge Program

On October 4, 2022, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge broke a record that stood for over six decades in Major League Baseball. Judge smacked his 62th home run of 2022, breaking former Yankee Roger Maris’ record for the most home runs by an American League player. As part of the celebration, San Diego Studios has added a special player program to MLB The Show 22 and Diamond Dynasty. This program features a 99 OVR Milestone Aaron Judge as the marquee reward, and here’s how you can get it.

How to complete 99 OVR Milestone Judge Program

To complete this program in full, you will need to obtain 62 Points. Here are the rewards that can be obtained through this program:

10 Points – Headliners Set 43 pack

– Headliners Set 43 pack 20 Po i nts – Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5)

i – Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5) 30 Points – 1,500 Stubs

– 1,500 Stubs 40 Points – Headliners Three Pack Bundle (Sets 1-50)

– Headliners Three Pack Bundle (Sets 1-50) 50 Points – MLB the Show 22 pack (x10)

– MLB the Show 22 pack (x10) 55 Points – Aaron Judge Bat and 500 Stubs

– Aaron Judge Bat and 500 Stubs 62 Points – 99 OVR Milestone Aaron Judge and 1,000 Stubs

The marquee reward for this Program is the 99 OVR Milestone Aaron Judge. Here’s a look at the stats on this card:

To get to the 62 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the 9 Moments (36 pts. – 4 pts. each)

(36 pts. – 4 pts. each) Complete the five Parallel PXP & Stats Missions (26 pts.): Tally 1,500 PXP with Yankees in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (6 pts.) Tally 62 home runs with your Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.) Tally 177 hits with your Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.) Tally 28 doubles with your Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.) Tally 16 stolen bases with your Diamond Dynasty team in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.)

(26 pts.):

There are two exchanges for this Program. Much like with the previous programs, those can be skipped in lieu of the Missions and Moments — unless, of course, you don’t want to complete some of the Moments. Up to two of the Moments can be skipped by doing the two exchanges, one for Yankees players (2 pts.), and the other for AL East (4 pts.) players. Skipping those Exchanges will save some Stubs.

Arguably the best way to complete the Missions is by assembling a team full of Pirates players and playing with those cards in Conquest or Mini Seasons. That way, you’ll be able to grind without the pressures of online play and make progress in various Conquests and/or Mini Seasons.