MLB The Show 22: How to not be a two-way player in Road to the Show

It’s fitting that MLB The Show 22 players can try to replicate cover athlete Shohei Ohtani’s success on both the mound and plate, by being a two-way player in Road to the Show. This was a feature added very recently to the MLB The Show franchise. But much like others who have tried, being a two-way player is not for everyone. Many who have tried in the Minors eventually convert to being either a full-time position player, or a full-time pitcher.

If you find yourself in a similar crossroads in MLB The Show 22, not to worry. You will be able to pivot, and here’s how.

First, you’ll be able to choose to have a Playstyle that does not involve being a Two-Way Player. At the start of the creation of a Ballplayer, users can choose to have either a Two-Way Player, Pitcher, or Position Player. Obviously, picking the Two-Way Player one means that your created player will play both out on the field and on the mound. Pick one of the other two styles, and that won’t be the case.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you do choose to be a Two-Way player, but want to stop during the Road to the Show playthrough, you will be able to. During various points in Road to the Show, certain individuals close to you, including your manager or your agent, will speak to you about your two-way playing dreams.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here, you’ll be able to state whether you are happy being a two-way player, or whether you want to focus solely on pitching or hitting. Choose to be either a full-time pitcher or hitter, and you won’t need to worry about the one you don’t choose anymore.