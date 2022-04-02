MLB The Show 22: How to rob a home run

Leaping up a wall to bring back a home run is one of the most exciting defensive plays you will ever see in a baseball game. It’s a massive momentum-turning play that can end up deciding which side wins or loses depending on how close the game is. It’s a practice in patience and timing that will have your heart pumping and your crowd cheering. Here is how to rob home runs in MLB The Show 22.

As stated above, robbing a home run will take some patience and good timing, but it will also take a little bit of luck. While a ball may look close to the wall, there are some that will be just out of your reach. However, you can get a good gauge on it by watching the game’s identifiers.

To ensure you have the right options set, go to your Fielding settings and make sure Catch Position Indicator is set to either Drifting Ball or Track Ball. Also, have Off the Wall Ribbon turned on. Depending on your fielder’s fielding attributes, these options will give them a good idea of where to go for the best chance to catch the ball.

If a ball is headed to go over the wall, there will be a line of arrows denoting its trajection. As the indicators turn green, the ball is coming down, and you can get an idea of how soon you need to leap. Line yourself up with the arrows, and once the top one turns green, press R1 on PlayStation, RB on Xbox, or ZR on Nintendo Switch. Your fielder will jump at the wall and, if needed, reach their arm over to bring back a home run.