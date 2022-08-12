MLB The Show 22 August Monthly Awards Program guide – How to complete it, Lightning Jim Thome, rewards, and more

The MLB The Show 22 August Monthly Awards program has arrived, and that means a new month of Topps Now moments, cards, and other rewards. For this month, The Show players will have an opportunity to claim a slew of Player of the Month awards, as well as two Lightning cards. One of those will most likely be a 99 OVR card of one of the best performers for August, while the other is a throwback Legend Lightning of Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Thome. So, how can you get all this? Let’s take a look.

How to complete August Monthly Awards Program guide

The August Monthly Awards Program guide is split up into stages. This is quite similar to the ones that went live in April, May, and June, and July.

In order to make progress in the stages, users must complete a number of Moments, Missions, and Collections. Users must start with the Topps Now Moments, and as of 2022, these have been integrated into the Monthly Awards programs. Also, we should note that until those Topps Now players are acquired, you will not be able to move on to Stages 2 & 3.

Related: MLB The Show 22: How to complete 99 OVR 2nd Half Ken Griffey Jr. Program

Now that the Monthly Awards players have been added to MLB The Show 22, users can complete the additional Moments, Missions, and Collections for all three Stages. These include finishing Moments with the Monthly Awards cards, completing collections, and acquiring PXP Points with the Monthly Awards items.

Here’s a look at the tasks that need to be done, sorted by stage:

Stage 1

Complete Topps Now Moments (2 pts. each – Traditionally, anywhere from 6-8 Moments are added per week)

(2 pts. each – Traditionally, anywhere from 6-8 Moments are added per week) Complete July Topps Now Collection (14 cards needed – 13 pts.)

Players will not be able to move on to Stage 2 until the Topps Now moments have been completed, and all the cards for the August collection have been added and claimed.

Stage 2

Locked

Stage 3

Locked

Rewards

Here is the listing of rewards, sorted by stage:

Stage 1

2 Points – Cleveland 1994 Home Alt Jersey

4 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 6 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 8 Points – 93 OVR Topps Now Miguel Vargas

– 93 OVR Topps Now Miguel Vargas 10 Points – 93 OVR Topps Now Jordan Montgomery

– 93 OVR Topps Now Jordan Montgomery 12 Points – 93 OVR Topps Now Eddie Rosario

– 93 OVR Topps Now Eddie Rosario 14 Points – ?

– ? 16 Points – ?

– ? 18 Points – ?

– ? 20 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 24 Points – ?

– ? 26 Points – ?

– ? 28 Points – ?

– ? 30 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 32 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 36 Points – ?

– ? 38 Points – ?

– ? 40 Points – ?

– ? 42 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x2)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x2) 44 Points – 1,000 Stubs

– 1,000 Stubs 48 Points – ?

– ? 50 Points – ?

– ? 52 Points – ?

– ? 54 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x2)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x2) 56 Points – 1,000 Stubs

– 1,000 Stubs 60 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2)

– Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2) 65 Points – Purple Lightning Bat Skin

Users must hit the 65 Point mark to move on to Stage 2. Stage 2 can’t be unlocked until the month of August.

Stage 2

70 Points – ?

– ? 80 Points – ?

– ? 95 Points – ?

– ? 110 Points – ?

– ? 125 Points – ?

– ? 150 Points – 99 OVR Lightning Jim Thome

175 Points – ?

Here’s a look at the stats for Lightning Jim Thome, which is a primary third baseman:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Users will need to hit the maximum amount of Star points in Stage 2 (175 pts.) to move on to Stage 3.

Stage 3

195 Points – ?

– ? 205 Points – ?

– ? 215 Points – ?

– ? 225 Points – ?

The Stage 3 rewards feature untradeable Monthly Awards players.