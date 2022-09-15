MLB The Show 22: How to complete 99 OVR Retro Finest Roberto Clemente Program

September 15 is Roberto Clemente Day across Major League Baseball. The day honors the life and legacy of legendary Pirates outfielder Roberto Clemente, a Baseball Hall of Famer and one of the sport’s great humanitarians. To celebrate Clemente, San Diego Studios has added another 99 OVR player item of Clemente in MLB The Show 22’s Diamond Dynasty. This one is of the Retro Finest variety, and here’s how you can get it.

How to complete 99 OVR Clemente Program

To complete this program in full, you will need to obtain 50 Points. Here are the rewards that can be obtained through this program:

10 Points – Headliners Set 32 pack

– Headliners Set 32 pack 20 Po i nts – Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5)

i – Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5) 30 Points – Roberto Clemente Bat Skin and 500 Stubs

– Roberto Clemente Bat Skin and 500 Stubs 35 Points – Headliners Set 39 pack

– Headliners Set 39 pack 40 Points – Roberto Clemente Bat Grip and 500 Stubs

– Roberto Clemente Bat Grip and 500 Stubs 45 Points – MLB the Show 22 pack (x10)

– MLB the Show 22 pack (x10) 50 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Roberto Clemente and 1,000 Stubs

The marquee reward for this Program is the 99 OVR Retro Finest Roberto Clemente. Here’s a look at the stats on this card:

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is the second 99 OVR Clemente in MLB The Show 22. For reference, here’s a look at the Milestone Clemente, which is the reward for completing all the NL team collections:

Image via San Diego Studios

To get to the 50 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the 10 Moments (30 pts. – 3 pts. each)

(30 pts. – 3 pts. each) Complete the four Parallel PXP Missions (14 pts.): Tally 1,500 PXP with Pirates in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 3,000 PXP with Pirates in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (7 pts.) Tally 20 hits with Pirates in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.) Tally 40 total bases with Pirates in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.)

(14 pts.):

There are two exchanges for this Program. Much like with the previous programs, those can be skipped in lieu of the Missions and Moments — unless, of course, you don’t want to complete some of the Moments. Up to two of the Moments can be skipped by doing the two exchanges, one for Pirates players (2 pts.), and the other for NL Central (4 pts.) players. Skipping those Exchanges will save some Stubs.

Arguably the best way to complete the Missions is by assembling a team full of Pirates players and playing with those cards in Conquest or Mini Seasons. That way, you’ll be able to grind without the pressures of online play and make progress in various Conquests and/or Mini Seasons.

Users who complete this Program in full and receive the 99 OVR Clemente can receive 15,000 XP toward the Back to Old School Featured Program. Go into the Collections for the Back to Old School Program, and find the Clemente one. Lock the card in it, and collect the 15,000 XP.