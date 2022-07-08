MLB The Show 22 July Monthly Awards Program guide – How to complete it, Lightning Craig Biggio, rewards, and more

On July 8, San Diego Studios launched the July Monthly Awards program in MLB The Show 22 and Diamond Dynasty. This program will feature cards that honor the best performers from the month of July, as well as a special Legend player item. Former Astros infielder and Baseball Hall of Famer Craig Biggio batted over .400 in the month of July back in 1999, and the legendary hitter now has a 98 OVR player item to honor that run in The Show. So, how can you add it, along with everything else? Let’s take a look.

How to complete July Monthly Awards Program guide

The July Monthly Awards Program guide is split up into stages. This is quite similar to the ones that went live in April, May, and June.

In order to make progress in the stages, users must complete a number of Moments, Missions, and Collections. Users must start with the Topps Now Moments, and as of 2022, these have been integrated into the Monthly Awards programs. Also, we should note that until those Topps Now players are acquired, users will not be able to move on to Stages 2 & 3.

Now that the Monthly Awards players have been added to MLB The Show 22, users can complete the additional Moments, Missions, and Collections for all three Stages. These include Moments with the Monthly Awards cards, to completing collections and acquiring PXP Points with the Monthly Awards items.

Here’s a look at the tasks that need to be done, sorted by stage:

Stage 1

Complete Topps Now Moments (2 pts. each – Moments will be added throughout the month)

(2 pts. each – Moments will be added throughout the month) Complete June Topps Now Collection (17 cards needed – 13 pts.)

Players will not be able to move on to Stage 2 until the Topps Now moments have been completed, and all the cards for the July collection have been added and claimed.

Stage 2

Locked

Stage 3

Locked

Rewards

Here are the listing of rewards, sorted by stage:

Stage 1

4 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 6 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 8 Points – 91 OVR Topps Now Darick Hall

– 91 OVR Topps Now Darick Hall 10 Points – 91 OVR Topps Now Mark Appel

– 91 OVR Topps Now Mark Appel 12 Points – 91 OVR Topps Now Andres Gimenez

– 91 OVR Topps Now Andres Gimenez 14 Points – 91 OVR Topps Now Chad Kuhl

– 91 OVR Topps Now Chad Kuhl 16 Points – 91 OVR Topps Now Michael Perez

– 91 OVR Topps Now Michael Perez 18 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 20 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 24 Points – ?

– ? 26 Points – ?

– ? 28 Points – ?

– ? 30 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 32 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 36 Points – ?

– ? 38 Points – ?

– ? 40 Points – ?

– ? 42 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 44 Points – 1000 Stubs

– 1000 Stubs 48 Points – ?

– ? 50 Points – ?

– ? 52 Points – ?

– ? 54 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x2)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x2) 56 Points – 1,000 Stubs

– 1,000 Stubs 60 Points – ?

– ? 62 Points – ?

– ? 64 Points – ?

– ? 66 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2)

– Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2) 68 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x2)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x2) 70 Points – 1,000 Stubs

– 1,000 Stubs 75 Points – Pink Lightning Bat Skin

Users must hit the 75 Point mark to move on to Stage 2. Stage 2 can’t be unlocked until the month of August.

Stage 2

80 Points – ?

– ? 85 Points – ?

– ? 100 Points – ?

– ? 125 Points – ?

– ? 160 Points – 98 OVR Lightning Craig Biggio

– 98 OVR Lightning Craig Biggio 185 Points – ?

Here’s a look at the stats for Lightning Craig Biggio:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Users will need to hit 185 Points to move on to Stage 3

Stage 3

195 Points – ?

– ? 205 Points – ?

– ? 215 Points – ?

– ? 225 Points – ?

The Stage 3 rewards feature untradeable Monthly Awards players.