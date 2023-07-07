MLB The Show 23: June Monthly Awards Program Guide

As June turns to July and the MLB gets ready for All-Star Game week, MLB The Show launches Set 3 and the June Monthly Awards Program to make sure you can collect some Set 3 cards. We’re going to break down the rewards list as well as get into how to finish this program as fast as possible. Let’s get into the rewards list.

image via Sony San Diago

June Monthly Awards Program reward list

1 point : 95 OVR Capitan Series Ron Guidry

: 95 OVR Capitan Series Ron Guidry 2 points : 95 OVR Capitan Series Charlie Blackmon

: 95 OVR Capitan Series Charlie Blackmon 4 points : 3 The Show Packs

: 3 The Show Packs 6 points : 95 OVR Monthly Awards Series Taylor Rogers

: 95 OVR Monthly Awards Series Taylor Rogers 8 points : 2 95 OVR June Monthly Awards choice pack (2 of 4 total)

: 2 95 OVR June Monthly Awards choice pack (2 of 4 total) 10 points : 95 OVR Monthly Awards Series Ke’Bryan Hayes

: 95 OVR Monthly Awards Series Ke’Bryan Hayes 15 points : 2 95 OVR June Monthly Awards choice pack (4 of 4 total)

: 2 95 OVR June Monthly Awards choice pack (4 of 4 total) 20 points : 95 OVR Monthly Awards Series Mark Leiter Jr. & 1000 Stubs

: 95 OVR Monthly Awards Series Mark Leiter Jr. & 1000 Stubs 25 points : 96 OVR Monthly Awards Series Lane Thomas

: 96 OVR Monthly Awards Series Lane Thomas 30 points : 97 OVR Monthly Awards Series Dylan Cease

: 97 OVR Monthly Awards Series Dylan Cease 35 points : 97 OVR June Monthly Awards choice pack (1 of 4)

: 97 OVR June Monthly Awards choice pack (1 of 4) 40 points : 97 OVR June Monthly Awards choice pack (2 of 4)

: 97 OVR June Monthly Awards choice pack (2 of 4) 45 points : 97 OVR Monthly Awards Series Brandon Drury & 1000 Stubs

: 97 OVR Monthly Awards Series Brandon Drury & 1000 Stubs 50 points : 97 OVR June Monthly Awards choice pack (3 of 4)

: 97 OVR June Monthly Awards choice pack (3 of 4) 55 points : 97 OVR June Monthly Awards choice pack (4 of 4)

: 97 OVR June Monthly Awards choice pack (4 of 4) 60 points : 10 The Show pack bundle

: 10 The Show pack bundle 65 points : 97 OVR Monthly Awards Series Michael Harris II & 3000 XP

: 97 OVR Monthly Awards Series Michael Harris II & 3000 XP 70 points : 98 OVR Monthly Awards Series Christian Walker & 1000 Stubs

: 98 OVR Monthly Awards Series Christian Walker & 1000 Stubs 75 points : 98 OVR Monthly Awards Series Ried Detmers

: 98 OVR Monthly Awards Series Ried Detmers 80 points : 98 OVR Monthly Awards Series Ezequiel Duran

: 98 OVR Monthly Awards Series Ezequiel Duran 85 points : 98 OVR Monthly Awards Series Brayan Bello

: 98 OVR Monthly Awards Series Brayan Bello 90 points : 98 OVR Monthly Awards Series Christian Yelich

: 98 OVR Monthly Awards Series Christian Yelich 95 points : Red Lightning Bat and 1000 Stubs

: Red Lightning Bat and 1000 Stubs 100 points:99 OVR Monthly Awards Series Shohei Ohtani (Starting Pitcher)

June Monthly Awards Program points breakdown

Like with every program in MLB The Show 23, we recommend starting with the playable moments. Moments in this program will net you 46 points. Once you are done with those, you will have several players to collect both stats and PXP with them. Thankfully both raw stats and PXP will net you 25 points each. To get those final few points, our best suggestion is to play the All-Star multiplayer event. You get one point for each win, so you need four wins to get Ohtani. If you aren’t up for that though, you can collect all the Topps Now cards from June for ten points.