MLB The Show 23: Incognito Series Program Guide
Celebrate the great nicknames of baseball with this new program.
All of the true greats in baseball eventually get so popular that fans just start giving them nicknames. The Incognito Series in MLB is meant to celebrate the lighthearted side of baseball and collect nicknamed versions of the players that actually have a different name than all the other versions of these cards. Let’s dive into the rewards.
Incognito series reward track
- 1 point: 1 The Show pack
- 3 points 90 OVR Incognito series Tim Hill
- 5 points: incognito 01 banner
- 8 points: 90 OVR Incognito series Keston Hurra
- 10 points: The show pack
- 13 points: 91 OVR Incognito series Tyler Anderson
- 15 points: Incognito 02 banner
- 20 points: 92 OVR Incognito series Kyle Farmer
- 25 points: the show pack
- 30 points: 93 OVR Incognito series Ken Giles
- 35 points: 1 The Show Pack
- 40 points: 94 OVR Incognito series Kevin Kiermier & 2500 XP
- 45 points: The show pack and 1000 Stubs
- 50 points: 94 OVR Incognito series Tony Gonsolin
- 55 points: 1 The Show Pack and 1000 Stubs
- 60 points: 95 OVR Incognito series D.J Lemahieu
- 65 points: 2 The show packs and 1000 Stubs
- 70 points: 96 OVR Incognito Series Wade Boggs
- 75 points: 2 the show packs and 1500 Stubs
- 80 points: 96 OVR Incognito Series Miles Mikolas and 2500 XP
- 85 points: 2 The Show packs
- 90 points: 97 OVR Incognito Series Nelson Cruz
- 95 points: Alter Ego choice pack
- 100 points: 97 OVR Incognito Series Brandon Belt
Incognito program point breakdown
Thankfully, this program is nearly identical to the Kaiju Series program. The stat and PXP missions will net you 45 points. While there’s a repeatable mission that gives you five points every time you gain 2500 PXP total with the players in the program. The missions in this program grant you 24 points, and as usual, there’s a showdown worth 15 points and a conquest worth 20 points. Remember, if you get stuck, just find your favorite offline game mode, and grind until you get the five-point boost from 2500 XP. You can also use the marketplace to collect other Incognito players to help you get those five points even faster.