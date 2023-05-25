MLB The Show 23: Incognito Series Program Guide

All of the true greats in baseball eventually get so popular that fans just start giving them nicknames. The Incognito Series in MLB is meant to celebrate the lighthearted side of baseball and collect nicknamed versions of the players that actually have a different name than all the other versions of these cards. Let’s dive into the rewards.

Incognito series reward track

1 point : 1 The Show pack

: 1 The Show pack 3 points 90 OVR Incognito series Tim Hill

90 OVR Incognito series Tim Hill 5 points : incognito 01 banner

: incognito 01 banner 8 points : 90 OVR Incognito series Keston Hurra

: 90 OVR Incognito series Keston Hurra 10 points : The show pack

: The show pack 13 points : 91 OVR Incognito series Tyler Anderson

: 91 OVR Incognito series Tyler Anderson 15 points : Incognito 02 banner

: Incognito 02 banner 20 points : 92 OVR Incognito series Kyle Farmer

: 92 OVR Incognito series Kyle Farmer 25 points : the show pack

: the show pack 30 points : 93 OVR Incognito series Ken Giles

: 93 OVR Incognito series Ken Giles 35 points : 1 The Show Pack

: 1 The Show Pack 40 points : 94 OVR Incognito series Kevin Kiermier & 2500 XP

: 94 OVR Incognito series Kevin Kiermier & 2500 XP 45 points : The show pack and 1000 Stubs

: The show pack and 1000 Stubs 50 points : 94 OVR Incognito series Tony Gonsolin

: 94 OVR Incognito series Tony Gonsolin 55 points : 1 The Show Pack and 1000 Stubs

: 1 The Show Pack and 1000 Stubs 60 points : 95 OVR Incognito series D.J Lemahieu

: 95 OVR Incognito series D.J Lemahieu 65 points : 2 The show packs and 1000 Stubs

: 2 The show packs and 1000 Stubs 70 points : 96 OVR Incognito Series Wade Boggs

: 96 OVR Incognito Series Wade Boggs 75 points : 2 the show packs and 1500 Stubs

: 2 the show packs and 1500 Stubs 80 points : 96 OVR Incognito Series Miles Mikolas and 2500 XP

: 96 OVR Incognito Series Miles Mikolas and 2500 XP 85 points : 2 The Show packs

: 2 The Show packs 90 points : 97 OVR Incognito Series Nelson Cruz

: 97 OVR Incognito Series Nelson Cruz 95 points : Alter Ego choice pack

: Alter Ego choice pack 100 points: 97 OVR Incognito Series Brandon Belt

Incognito program point breakdown

Thankfully, this program is nearly identical to the Kaiju Series program. The stat and PXP missions will net you 45 points. While there’s a repeatable mission that gives you five points every time you gain 2500 PXP total with the players in the program. The missions in this program grant you 24 points, and as usual, there’s a showdown worth 15 points and a conquest worth 20 points. Remember, if you get stuck, just find your favorite offline game mode, and grind until you get the five-point boost from 2500 XP. You can also use the marketplace to collect other Incognito players to help you get those five points even faster.