MLB The Show 23: Kaiju Program Guide

With the launch of Set 2 in MLB The Show 23, it’s clear the development team is focused on theming each season to be eye-catching and fun. One of Set 2’s examples is the Kaiju Series. Casting both current and former players to make up a team of true giants of baseball. Let’s dig into this monstrous reward path.

Kaiju Series Program reward path

1 point: 1 Show pack

1 Show pack 3 points : 90 OVR Kaiju Series Mike Yastrzemski

: 90 OVR Kaiju Series Mike Yastrzemski 5 points : Kaiju “gekcon” icon

: Kaiju “gekcon” icon 8 points : 90 OVR Kaiju Series Jerry Hariston Jr.

: 90 OVR Kaiju Series Jerry Hariston Jr. 10 points : 1 Show Pack

: 1 Show Pack 13 points : 91 OVR Kaiju Series Zack Briton

: 91 OVR Kaiju Series Zack Briton 15 points : Kaiju “Doracarvee” icon

: Kaiju “Doracarvee” icon 20 points : 92 OVR Kaiju Series Keith Hernandez

: 92 OVR Kaiju Series Keith Hernandez 25 points :1 Show pack

:1 Show pack 30 points : 92 OVR Kaiju Series David Robertson

: 92 OVR Kaiju Series David Robertson 35 points: Kaiju Series Profile Banner

Kaiju Series Profile Banner 40 points : 94 OVR Kaiju Series Warren Spahn

: 94 OVR Kaiju Series Warren Spahn 45 points : 1 show pack

: 1 show pack 50 points : 94 OVR Kaiju SeriesHarold Baines

: 94 OVR Kaiju SeriesHarold Baines 55 points : Kaiju “Morphic” icon & 1000 Stubs

: Kaiju “Morphic” icon & 1000 Stubs 60 points : 95 OVR Kaiju Series Joe Torre

: 95 OVR Kaiju Series Joe Torre 65 points : Kaiju “Crypta” icon & 1000 Stubs

: Kaiju “Crypta” icon & 1000 Stubs 70 points : 96 OVR Kaiju Series Hunter Renfroe

: 96 OVR Kaiju Series Hunter Renfroe 75 points : Kaiju “Horner” icon & 1500 Stubs

: Kaiju “Horner” icon & 1500 Stubs 80 points : 96 OVR Kaiju Series Brandon Lowe & 2500 XP

: 96 OVR Kaiju Series Brandon Lowe & 2500 XP 85 points : 3 Show Packs

: 3 Show Packs 90 points : 97 OVR Kaiju Series Stepen Strausburg

: 97 OVR Kaiju Series Stepen Strausburg 95 points : Diamond Duos 14 pack

: Diamond Duos 14 pack 100 points: 97 OVR Kaiju Series Billy Williams & 7500 XP

Kaiju Series Program points breakdown

Like the Mexico City Series program before it, this featured program is completeable via a repeatable objective: to earn 2500 PXP with the players in the program. Every time you do this, you earn 3 points. Although there are several listed objectives, once you break them down by group, it’s fairly simple. Moments get you 22 points, and player-based PXP missions earn you another 45 points. That’s still only 67; there’s a Conquest map that gets you 15 points, and if you feel confident you can win at showdown, that’s 10 points. But that’s still only 92 points, so where do the others come from? Well, when you win five event games, you collect five points. While only part 1 of the event is live now, parts two and three will go live in later weeks. Each of those will let you collect five points when you get five wins. This will bring you over the total, but honestly, it’s almost faster just to stop doing goals at 82 points and just grind with your favorite Kaiju players in the mode of your choice.