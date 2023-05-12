MLB The Show 23: May Topps Now Program Guide
May brings flowers, and also great players
As the MLB season continues to roll on, we are getting more outstanding performances from players worth celebrating. The Topps Now Series is a long-running program in MLB The Show, and we’re going to break down the May program. Like the April program before it, this is a rolling program that will be updated over several weeks. This guide will be updated every Friday until it is finished. Let’s dive into the reward path.
May Topps Now reward path
- 2 points: May Topps Now Flashback Pack (1 of 4)
- 4 points:1000 Stubs
- 6 points: Ballin is a Habit Pack
- 8 points: 90 OVR Topps Now Series Jose Trevino & 1000 XP
- 10 points: 90 OVR Topps Now Series Miguel Amaya
- 12 points: 90 OVR Topps Now Series Matt Mervis
- 14 points: 91 OVR Topps Now Series Riley Greene
- 16 points: 92 OVR Topps Now Series Brett Sullivan
- 18 points: 92 OVR Topps Now Series J.P France & 1000 XP
- 20 points: 92 OVR Topps Now Series Alex Call
- 22 points: 93 OVR Topps Now Series Kevin Pillar
- 24 points: 94 OVR Topps Now Series Eric Hasse
- 26 points: 95 OVR Topps Now Series Ryan Mountcastle
- 28 points: 95 OVR Topps Now Series Eduardo Rodriguez & 1000 XP
Related: MLB The Show 23: April Monthly Awards Program
May Topps Now points breakdown
The Topps Now programs are the most straight-forward of all the programs in MLB The Show 23. You’ll be given a list of moments to complete, and each of these moments will earn you two points. Once you have completed the moments, you then want to take the new players that you earned in those moments and take them into other game modes like Ranked Seasons or Conquest to earn 1000 PXP with them every week. Make sure to refer back to the program path to make sure you are using the correct players as each week moves on. Once you have done all of the moments and used the players each week, you’ll have earned enough program points to finish the entire program. There are bonus points, however, using the Topps Now Flashback players. One nice change from the April program is that instead of collecting specific stats, you only need to grind PXP for them. While there is no expiration date on this program, it’s best to stay up to date so you can finish the upcoming May Monthly Rewards faster when it drops.