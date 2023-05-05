MLB The Show 23: April Monthly Awards Program

There’s so much baseball that happens in a single month. And every month in MLB The Show 23, the game will celebrate the real-life stat leaders of MLB. This month, we are chasing Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman. Let’s take a look at his stats and then dive into the reward path.

Screenshot by Gamepur

April Monthly Awards program path

1 point : 500 Stubs

: 500 Stubs 2 points : one The show pack

: one The show pack 3 points : Lightning strikes stadium sound

: Lightning strikes stadium sound 4 points : Lightning strike universal profile banner

: Lightning strike universal profile banner 6 points : 95 OVR April Monthly Awards Captain Mark Prior

: 95 OVR April Monthly Awards Captain Mark Prior 8 points : 95 OVR April Monthly Awards Captain Carlos Santana

: 95 OVR April Monthly Awards Captain Carlos Santana 10 points : 1000 Stubs

: 1000 Stubs 15 points : 95 OVR April Monthly Awards Choice Pack (1 of 5)

: 95 OVR April Monthly Awards Choice Pack (1 of 5) 20 points : 95 OVR April Monthly Awards Choice Pack (2 of 5)

: 95 OVR April Monthly Awards Choice Pack (2 of 5) 25 points : 3000 Program XP

: 3000 Program XP 30 points : 95 OVR April Monthly Awards Choice Pack (3 of 5)

: 95 OVR April Monthly Awards Choice Pack (3 of 5) 35 points : 95 OVR April Monthly Awards Choice Pack (4 of 5)

: 95 OVR April Monthly Awards Choice Pack (4 of 5) 40 points : 3000 Program XP

: 3000 Program XP 45 points : 95 OVR April Monthly Awards Choice Pack (5 of 5)

: 95 OVR April Monthly Awards Choice Pack (5 of 5) 50 points : 1000 Stubs

: 1000 Stubs 55 points : 97 OVR April Monthly Awards Choice Pack (1 of 6)

: 97 OVR April Monthly Awards Choice Pack (1 of 6) 60 points : 97 OVR April Monthly Awards Choice Pack (2 of 6)

: 97 OVR April Monthly Awards Choice Pack (2 of 6) 65 points : Ballin is a Habit Pack and 3000 Program XP

: Ballin is a Habit Pack and 3000 Program XP 70 points : 97 OVR April Monthly Awards Choice Pack (3 of 6)

: 97 OVR April Monthly Awards Choice Pack (3 of 6) 75 points : 97 OVR April Monthly Awards Choice Pack (4 of 6)

: 97 OVR April Monthly Awards Choice Pack (4 of 6) 80 points : Random Diamond Duos Pack

: Random Diamond Duos Pack 85 points : 97 OVR April Monthly Awards Choice Pack (5 of 6)

: 97 OVR April Monthly Awards Choice Pack (5 of 6) 90 points : 97 OVR April Monthly Awards Choice Pack (6 of 6)

: 97 OVR April Monthly Awards Choice Pack (6 of 6) 95 points : 3000 Program XP

: 3000 Program XP 100 points : 98 OVR Monthly Awards Series Brent Booker

: 98 OVR Monthly Awards Series Brent Booker 105 points : 98 OVR Monthly Awards Series Jose Alavarado

: 98 OVR Monthly Awards Series Jose Alavarado 110 points : five pack Show Pack bundle

: five pack Show Pack bundle 115 points : three Ballin is a Habit Packs

: three Ballin is a Habit Packs 120 points : 98 OVR Monthly Awards Series Luis Arraez

: 98 OVR Monthly Awards Series Luis Arraez 125 points : 98 OVR Monthly Awards Series Zac Gallen

: 98 OVR Monthly Awards Series Zac Gallen 130 points : 10 pack Show Pack Bundle

: 10 pack Show Pack Bundle 140 points : Lightning Bat Skin and 3000 XP

: Lightning Bat Skin and 3000 XP 150 points: 99 OVR Monthly Awards Series Matt Chapman

April Monthly Awards point breakdown

Like most programs in MLB The Show 23, the best thing to do is to start with the moments to collect easy points. There are 18 moments at two points apiece for a total of 36 points to open with. Once you do that, it’s a matter of collecting cards and getting both PXP and stats from monthly award cards. The stats will net you 35 points. It’s worth noting that one of the stat categories is “Save,” for which you need to have a lead of less than three runs and win in order to collect. The PXP missions are straightforward: 500 for pitchers and 200 for hitters, with a big sack of points for getting 5000 XP overall. When you’re done with the PXP missions, you get 82 points.

If you have been keeping up with the April Topps Now program, you can get 15 points for collecting eight specific players in the program. You won’t be able to collect these points until you’ve fully finished the program.

If you feel like going online, you can earn a single point for every win that you get in the Event games hub between now and April 12 when Set 2 unlocks.