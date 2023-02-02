MLB The Show 23 pre-order guide – Editions, bonuses, and more

Baseball fans can prepare to head to the digital diamond once again, with renown simulator MLB The Show 23 launching in late March. Similar to past installments, the sports title gives players the opportunity to pre-order one of various editions in order to nab early access, extra Diamond Dynasty packs, and of course, some of that sweet Stub currency. This year, there are multiple rewarding editions to get your hands, with one even offering a hat and a steel book. Here is every edition of MLB The Show 23 and everything they contain.

All MLB The Show 23 pre-order editions

Standard Edition

Image via Sony San Diego

The Standard Edition of MLB The Show 23 does not give players early access, though you can still expect to earn additional Stubs and Show Packs if you pre-order it. Additionally, those who purchase the current-gen version digitally will have free Dual Entitlement, allowing buyers to also have its last-generation version. You can find each pre-order bonus for the Standard Edition below.

Five Show Packs and 10,000 Stubs (current-gen only)

Dual Entitlement (current-gen only)

5,000 Stubs (last-gen only)

Related: Will MLB The Show 23 be available for PC?

Digital Deluxe Edition

Image via Sony San Diego

Despite its price being the same as The Captain Edition, the $99.99 USD Digital Deluxe Edition is best suited for those who want handfuls of Stubs and Packs. This is because it is the only edition that lends a whopping 20 Show Packs and 30,000 Stubs. Best of all, it allows owners to play the game four days early, meaning you can boot up The Show 23 as soon as March 24. All of the Digital Deluxe Edition’s bonuses can be found listed below.

Dual Entitlement

Four days early access

Double Daily Login Rewards

One Captain’s Choice Pack

One Uniform Choice Pack

Five Gold Choice Packs

20 Show Packs

One Ballplayer Pack

One Derek Jeter Cover art bat Skin

30,000 Stubs for MLB The Show 23

The Captain Edition

Image via Sony San Diego

Yankee die-hards could not have dreamt up an edition any better than The Captain Edition. Although this physical bundle does not provide as many packs as the Digital Deluxe Edition, owners will be in possession of a Derek Jeter-themed steel book case for the game, a New Era MLB The Show limited edition ball cap, and also four days early access, all for $99.99 USD. Each of The Captain Edition bonuses for MLB The Show 23 can be discovered below.

Dual Entitlement

New Era MLB The Show 9FIFTY Limited Edition Cap

Limited Edition Steel Book

Four days early access

Double Daily Login Rewards

One Captain’s Choice Pack

One Choice Pack

One Uniform Choice Pack

Two Gold Choice Packs

Five Show Packs

One Ballplayer Pack

One Derek Jeter Cover art bat Skin

10,000 Stubs for MLB The Show 23

Players wanting to secure their edition of choice can do so at retailers or on the digital marketplaces of supported platforms, starting on February 6. Once that’s done, it should not be too long of wait until MLB The Show 23 debuts, as it officially launches on March 28 for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.