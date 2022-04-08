Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 PC requirements — minimum and recommended specs

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 released on PlayStation 4 in 2018, and now the PC is getting its chance to suit up with the 6v6 multiplayer mecha game. A Steam release has been confirmed, so you’ll need to know if your machine can run with the robots.

Gundam Battle Operation 2’s Steam page has all the pertinent info (and we have it directly below). Fortunately, no part of either list stands out as expensive or hard to find. Graphics cards are usually the culprit there, but the game’s recommended specs only call for Nvidia’s 20 series and AMD’s first Vega GPU from 2019. Take a look:

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 5 3500X

Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 5 3500X Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 970, Radeon RX 590

GeForce GTX 970, Radeon RX 590 DirectX: Version 11

Recommended Specs:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3800X, Intel Core i5-10500

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X, Intel Core i5-10500 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060, Radeon RX Vega 56

GeForce RTX 2060, Radeon RX Vega 56 DirectX: Version 11

Note that required storage space is absent from either list. Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 “will launch soon” on Steam, and we ought to learn of the client’s file size when a more specific date is given. Also note that the game is free to play, with gacha elements and in-game purchases.