Monster Hunter Rise PC requirements – Recommended specs and minimum requirements

After spending roughly a year as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, Monster Hunter Rise is heading to PC. Depending on your rig, the game will be capable of running at higher framerates than were possible on the Switch, as well as present itself in a stunning 4K resolution.

Thankfully, as the game was originally developed for the relatively underpowered Switch, it doesn’t look like you’ll need too powerful of a setup to run it. Here are the system requirements for Monster Hunter Rise’s PC port, courtesy of the game’s Steam page.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i3-4130 or Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-6100

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD Radeon RX 550

DirectX Version 12

Storage: 23 GB

Average performance: 1080p at 30 FPS when running on “Low” preset

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-8300

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (VRAM 4GB)

DirectX Version 12

Storage: 23 GB

Average performance: 1080p at 30 FPS when running on “Average” preset

The game doesn’t look to be too demanding, and even on its lowest settings, should be capable of emulating the performance seen on the Nintendo Switch. Those with more powerful hardware should be able to run the game at even higher framerates and resolutions. Additionally, in an age where games are capable of occupying over 100 GB worth of storage space, it’s nice to see Monster Hunter Rise chime in at a relatively minuscule 23 GB, which is a little under half the size of its predecessor, Monster Hunter World.

If you’re curious to see how Rise will run on your machine, you can also check out the game’s free demo, which is currently available on Steam. While the performance of the final game may differ from the demo, the demo should at least give you a taste of what you can expect prior to picking up Rise on PC.