What is the release date of Monster Hunter Rise for PC?

Monster Hunter Rise released on Nintendo Switch this March to huge acclaim from fans and critics alike. Capcom is already planning its first expansion and the game has received plenty of free content since its launch, with more on the way. So when will PC players finally get to enjoy the latest game in the series? Sooner than you might think.

We’ve known that the PC port of Monster Hunter Rise would be releasing in 2022 for some time, but now we have an exact release date: January 12. The game will be available on Steam, with pre-orders already available. Additionally, a PC demo will be released on October 13.

The Deluxe Edition of Rise for PC bundles numerous DLC, including new character customization options, gestures, and layered armor sets for hunters, palicos, and palamutes. Those who pre-order will receive a Golden Retriever layered palamute armor set, Forest Cat layered palico armor set, and a Novice Talisman to help in the early stages of the game.

The PC port will bring a host of improvements, most notably 4K resolution, high-res textures, and a higher framerate. PC players can also enjoy voice chat, an ultrawide display option, and a new control scheme that’s been optimized specifically for keyboard and mouse play.