Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak launch patch notes – all buffs and nerfs

After over a year with Monster Hunter Rise and few major additions to to the game beyond some events and cosmetics, Sunbreak is arriving with a mountain of new stuff to dig through. There are new monsters, switch skills, maps, followers. On top of it all, the expansion also introduces a whole new level of difficulty for seasoned hunters to tackle, called Master Rank. There’s also a roadmap that details more content to be added over the following months.

Not only does Sunbreak add a huge amount of new game for players who purchase the expansion, but it also signals a huge patch for anyone who only has the base game as well. Along with the usual bug fixes and quality of life improvements, there are also a huge number of balance changes coming to existing monsters and all of the game’s weapons.

Full Monster Hunter Rise 10.0.2 patch notes

Important

In order to use DLC and play online, you need to update Monster Hunter Rise to the latest version.

Notes about the Nintendo Switch version

– You can check which version you’re on at the bottom right of the Title Screen.

– Online gameplay requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

– If you do not have access to the Internet, you can play local multiplayer, as long as every player uses the same version of the software.

Please visit the Nintendo Support page for more information.

Available

Nintendo Switch: June 29, 2022

Note: Updates that require purchase of the Sunbreak expansion will only become available on official release date of the expansion, June 30.

Steam: June 30, 2022

Required Space (only this update)

Nintendo Switch: About 10.1 GB

Steam: About 22 GB

Details about Access to New and Updated Content

Patch Ver. 10.0.2 includes (1) content that requires purchase of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak in order to access, and (2) content that only requires you to install the patch in order to access.

Every addition or update that requires the purchase of the Sunbreak expansion will be indicated in the list below.

If an item has the * symbol next it, that means you can only access this content with purchase of the expansion. This content will become available on the expansion’s release date above.

Main Additions/Changes

New Story Elements

*New story content (after unlocking hunter rank cap).

*Master rank, a new difficulty above high rank.

*New base, monsters, locales, and endemic life.

*New weapon trees, armor, layered armor, decorations, and skills.

New System Elements

*New character creation elements.

*Switch Skill Swap loadouts.

*New Smithy features, such as Rampage Decorations.

*New features added to the Lottery and Melding Pot at the Market.

*New Dango Skills and Canteen features.

*New Buddy Plaza features.

More space in your item box and equipment box.

Talisman lock feature added to your equipment box.

*New Guild Card pages, awards, and titles.

New options.

New features for the camera (photoshoots)

Moves and Player Mechanics

All Weapons

*Switch Skill Swap and Swap Evade added for all weapon types.

*New switch skills, combos, and more added for all weapon types.

New option to perform wall-running without using a Wiredash first.

*New training area features.

New attacks added for each weapon type that combo from landing after a jump or a fall.

Recovery items with drinking animations (like Potions) no longer trigger the animation when you’re at full health, and they can now also be canceled.

Fixed an issue where the camera would slide slightly when adjusting your aim as a Gunner.

Ammo is now loaded by default when you leave your tent equipped with a gunlance, light bowgun, or heavy bowgun.

Bowgun ammo power has been adjusted.

Various weapon actions have been adjusted.

(For more details on weapon-specific changes, please see the section “Bug Fixes and Game Balance Changes.”)

Skills

Steadiness Level 3 has been added.

The affinity gained from Critical Draw has been increased.

Stamina use has been decreased for guarding.

Status Ailments

*New status ailments have been added.

Hellfire explosions from hellfireblight will no longer hit other players or Buddies.

Character Creation

New hairstyles, makeup, face paint, facial hair, and eyebrow options have been added.

Buddies

*New weapons, armor, and layered armor have been added.

*New Palamute Gear has been added.

*New Palamute commands and a Palamute Pouch have been added.

*New Palico support moves have been added.

*New Buddy Skills have been added.

*Skill Memory increases have been added.

The amount of time it takes to mount your Palamute by holding the button has been decreased.

New methods of communicating with your Buddies have been added.

New pattern, eye, ear, and tail options have been added.

Followers

*Followers have been added. Followers are special NPCs who will accompany you on certain types of quests.

*Follower Quests and Support Surveys have been added.

Other Mechanic-related Changes

Quests

*Master rank quests added. Master rank quests are higher in difficulty than high rank.

*Hunting Skills have been added to the types of completion conditions for optional subquests.

Monsters

*New monsters have been added.

New turf wars have been added.

The damage you receive from some monster attacks while in midair has been reduced.

Reduced the amount of time a monster remains stunned after it has been stunned a certain number of times.

Barroth: The hitbox on its body has been adjusted.

Rakna-Kadaki: Hide toughness against ammo has been reduced in master rank.

Chameleos: Adjusted the visual thickness of the fog that Chameleos produces.

Small monsters: Adjusted the distance at which small monsters will appear on screen.

Small monsters: Some small monsters are now easier to stagger.

Wyvern Riding

*Added Morphed Wirebugs, which adds two new Wyvern Riding effects.

Dropped materials now have detection priority when they overlap with Wyvern Riding button prompts.

Material carving now has adjusted detection priorities when carving overlaps with Wyvern Riding triggers, with appropriate adjustments for both when it happens during a quest and when it happens after a quest has been completed.

Basarios: Wyvern Riding attacks initiated by certain directional inputs have been adjusted.

Barioth: The forward Wyvern Riding strong attack has been made easier to land.

Rakna-Kadaki: Players now exit Wyvern Riding more quickly after using Rakna-Kadaki’s Mounted Punisher.

Endemic Life

Antidobra’s effect will no longer nullify the attack power increase from Mizutsune’s red bubbles.

Base and Facilities

*Some parts of the quest counter menu layout have been updated.

The icon that appears for completed NPC requests at the quest counter has been updated.

The game now remembers the cursor’s position in the quest counter menu until you quit the game.

Players that have accepted solo quests will now appear on the quest board.

*Rampage Decorations have been added and can be crafted at the Smithy.

*Content for level 4 decoration slots has been added to the Smithy.

The weapon tree window at the Smithy now loops back to the opposite side when moving the cursor past the edge of the window horizontally or vertically.

Additional pagination features were added to the Smithy menus.

The cursor now sets to the head piece of the first set of armor results after completing a search in the Forge Armor screen.

When trying to make equipment at the Buddy Smithy and you have insufficient scraps, you can now immediately trade materials for the scraps you need.

*New features added to the Market’s lottery.

You can now see how many Lottery Tickets you currently have when taking part in a lottery at the Market.

*New features added to the Market’s Melding Pot.

*New features and their related items have been added to the Melding Pot at the Market.

Melding-specific items now display first when selecting materials at the Melding Pot.

The number of amiibo you can use each day at the Market has been increased to six, from three previously.

*New Dango Skills have been added to the Canteen.

*A new feature called “Hopping Skewers” has been added to the Canteen.

You can now see how many Dango Tickets you have on the Canteen screen.

*The Buddy Piazza has been added, which allows you to access all Buddy Plaza features.

*New Buddy Plaza features have been added.

*New features have been added to the Meowcenaries.

*New features have been added to the Argosy.

*Switch Skill settings at the item box have been expanded.

More space has been added to the item box, equipment box, decoration box, and layered armor box.

More space has been added to the Buddy equipment box and Buddy layered armor box.

It is now easier to switch between all types of equipment and their loadouts when managing equipment in the item box.

Talisman lock feature added to your equipment box.

The display in the equipment info window for sharpness gauge effects from the Handicraft skill has been updated.

The item loadout list window now shows crosses (“X”) across ammo and phials that you cannot use with your currently equipped bowgun or bow.

*New decorations have been added that can be used to decorate your home.

*New Cohoot outfits have been added.

*A new Cohoot nest has been added.

*New options were added to the training area.

Miscellaneous

Menus

*New pose sets have been added.

*New Guild Card pages, awards, and titles have been added.

Added Wyvern Riding attacks to the Large Monsters list in the Hunter’s Notes.

*New album filters have been added.

Display

Added an on-screen display showing you which Switch Skills you can currently use.

Added a feature that shows you in which direction a Great Wirebug will send you.

Added information to the results screen that shows the effects received from the Good Luck skill.

Options

New option added: Display Switch Skill Info.

New option added: Skill Switch Info Display Time.

New option added: Player Hit Effects.

New option added: Other Player Hit Effects.

New option added: Link Item/Radial Menu Loadout.

New option added: Transition to Wall Running.

New option added: Buttons for Wyvern Riding.

New option added: Start Menu Cursor Position.

New option added: Follower Voice Volume.

New option added: Follower Voice Frequency.

Camera

New features have been added to the camera (photoshoots), including the ability to make characters face the camera and to make Buddies face specific directions, poses/gestures for Buddies, and toggling the UI on and off.

Chat Menu

Certain chat features have been made more convenient to use.

New shoutouts have been added.

*New chat stickers have been added.

*New gestures have been added.

Multiplayer

Added a feature that allows you to claim a bonus when playing multiplayer for the first time.

Steam-Version-Only Additions and Changes

A new “Classic” filter has been added.

New vibration types 1 to 3 were added for Controller Vibration options under Game Settings.

Vibration 2 has been made the default vibration type in the options.

New keyboard setting options added under Controls: “Palamute – Cancel Mount” and “Wyvern Riding – Evasion.”

The Controls options menu has been resorted.

New Display option: Adjust Position of Ultra-wide Menu.

There is now a “Detailed Photo Mode” which allows for extra options such as adjusting focal length and applying filters in real time.

The game now supports NVIDIA DLSS.

Lighting effects added for supported Razer products.

Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

Player

General

Fixed a bug where you couldn’t combo into certain attacks from an evade when using the Great Sword, Sword & Shield, or Charge Blade.

Fixed a bug where the midair “fainting” animation would play by mistake when fainting while on the ground.

Fixed a bug where using item shortcuts with your weapon unsheathed would take longer than intended.

Fix a bug where some “knockback” damage reactions would not work properly.

Fixed a bug where some voice lines would not properly play in reaction to monsters’ big attacks.

Fixed a bug where you could not guard while recovering from an attack (getting up) when you are equipped with a weapon type capable of guarding and your weapon is sheathed.

Exhaust Ammo: Fixed a bug where the blue effects would not appear when landing hits with this ammo.

Fixed a bug where the player’s health could drop to zero when they are knocked down while performing a fast travel.

Great Sword

Adjusted all of the following weapon actions:

Wide Slash: Elemental scaling increased; Status effect scaling increased

Rising Slash: Part damage increased

Plunging Thrust (Level 1): Elemental scaling increased; Status effect scaling increased

Plunging Thrust (Level 2): Elemental scaling increased; Status effect scaling increased

Plunging Thrust (Level 3): Elemental scaling increased; Status effect scaling increased

Strong Charged Slash (Level 3): Attack power increased

True Charged Slash (Level 3): Attack power increased

Jumping Charged Slash (Level 1): Part damage slightly increased

Jumping Charged Slash (Level 2): Part damage slightly increased

Jumping Charged Slash (Level 3): Part damage increased

Strong Wide Slash (Levels 0 and 1): Attack power increased

Strong Wide Slash (Level 2): Attack power increased

Strong Wide Slash (Level 3): Attack power increased

Rage Slash (Level 2): Attack power slightly increased

Rage Slash (Level 3): Attack power increased

Wide Slash: Elemental scaling increased; Status effect scaling increased Rising Slash: Part damage increased Plunging Thrust (Level 1): Elemental scaling increased; Status effect scaling increased Plunging Thrust (Level 2): Elemental scaling increased; Status effect scaling increased Plunging Thrust (Level 3): Elemental scaling increased; Status effect scaling increased Strong Charged Slash (Level 3): Attack power increased True Charged Slash (Level 3): Attack power increased Jumping Charged Slash (Level 1): Part damage slightly increased Jumping Charged Slash (Level 2): Part damage slightly increased Jumping Charged Slash (Level 3): Part damage increased Strong Wide Slash (Levels 0 and 1): Attack power increased Strong Wide Slash (Level 2): Attack power increased Strong Wide Slash (Level 3): Attack power increased Rage Slash (Level 2): Attack power slightly increased Rage Slash (Level 3): Attack power increased Hunting Edge: You can now chain into Strong Wide Slash and Strong Charged Slash after landing on the ground with Hunting Edge.

Hunting Edge: This now only costs one Wirebug Gauge, and the Wirebug Gauge recovers more quickly.

Hunting Edge: Fixed a bug where it was unintentionally possible to immediately chain into a Strong Wide Slash and Hunting Edge after landing on the ground when you made attack inputs during the leap after connecting with Hunting Edge.

Rising Slash: Fixed a bug where the camera would not shake as intended when making contact with the ground.

Long Sword

Adjusted all of the following weapon actions:

Spirit Blade I (Spirit Gauge): Attack power slightly increased

Spirit Blade II: Attack power slightly increased

Spirit Blade III (1st Hit): Attack power slightly increased

Spirit Blade III (2nd Hit): Attack power slightly increased

Spirit Blade III (3rd Hit): Attack power slightly increased

Jumping Spirit Blade: Attack power slightly increased

Jumping Spirit Blade (1st Hit – Red Gauge): Attack power slightly increased

Jumping Spirit Blade (2nd Hit – Red Gauge): Attack power slightly increased

Rising Slash (From Spirit Blade): Attack power slightly increased

Jumping Spirit Blade (Landing): Attack power slightly increased

Jumping Spirit Blade II (1st Hit): Attack power slightly increased

Jumping Spirit Blade II (2nd Hit): Attack power slightly increased

Jumping Spirit Blade II (2nd Hit – Ground): Attack power slightly increased

Jumping Spirit Blade II (3rd Hit): Attack power slightly increased

Spirit Reckoning (2nd Hit): Attack power slightly decreased

Plunging Thrust: Attack power decreased

Iai Spirit Slash (Counter Failed): Attack power decreased

Iai Spirit Slash (Counter Succeeded): Attack power decreased

Iai Spirit Slash (Counter Succeeded – Followup): Attack power decreased

Thrust (From Spirit Blade I): Attack power slightly increased

Rising Slash (From Spirit Blade II): Attack power slightly increased

Spirit Blade I (Spirit Gauge): Attack power slightly increased Spirit Blade II: Attack power slightly increased Spirit Blade III (1st Hit): Attack power slightly increased Spirit Blade III (2nd Hit): Attack power slightly increased Spirit Blade III (3rd Hit): Attack power slightly increased Jumping Spirit Blade: Attack power slightly increased Jumping Spirit Blade (1st Hit – Red Gauge): Attack power slightly increased Jumping Spirit Blade (2nd Hit – Red Gauge): Attack power slightly increased Rising Slash (From Spirit Blade): Attack power slightly increased Jumping Spirit Blade (Landing): Attack power slightly increased Jumping Spirit Blade II (1st Hit): Attack power slightly increased Jumping Spirit Blade II (2nd Hit): Attack power slightly increased Jumping Spirit Blade II (2nd Hit – Ground): Attack power slightly increased Jumping Spirit Blade II (3rd Hit): Attack power slightly increased Spirit Reckoning (2nd Hit): Attack power slightly decreased Plunging Thrust: Attack power decreased Iai Spirit Slash (Counter Failed): Attack power decreased Iai Spirit Slash (Counter Succeeded): Attack power decreased Iai Spirit Slash (Counter Succeeded – Followup): Attack power decreased Thrust (From Spirit Blade I): Attack power slightly increased Rising Slash (From Spirit Blade II): Attack power slightly increased Several adjustments have been made to the Spirit Gauge aura levels.

White Aura: Physical damage scaling slightly decreased; Elemental scaling slightly decreased

Yellow Aura: Physical damage scaling slightly decreased; Elemental scaling slightly decreased

Red Aura: Physical damage scaling decreased; Elemental scaling decreased

White Aura: Physical damage scaling slightly decreased; Elemental scaling slightly decreased Yellow Aura: Physical damage scaling slightly decreased; Elemental scaling slightly decreased Red Aura: Physical damage scaling decreased; Elemental scaling decreased Adjusted the Spirit Gauge aura level effects when you chain a Soaring Kick into a Spirit Helm Breaker.

White Aura: Physical damage scaling decreased

Yellow Aura: Physical damage scaling decreased

Red Aura: Physical damage scaling decreased

White Aura: Physical damage scaling decreased Yellow Aura: Physical damage scaling decreased Red Aura: Physical damage scaling decreased Soaring Kick: Wirebug Gauge recovers more slowly.

Fixed a bug where the blades of certain Long Swords would jut out of their sheaths when performing a Special Sheathe.

Sword and Shield

Adjusted all of the following weapon actions:

Advancing Slash: Attack power slightly increased

Rising Slash: Attack power slightly increased

Chop: Attack power slightly increased

Side Slash: Attack power slightly increased

Lateral Slash: Attack power slightly increased

Return Stroke: Attack power slightly increased

Spinning Rising Slash: Attack power slightly increased

Roundslash: Attack power slightly increased

Spinning Reaper: Attack power increased

Shield Attack: Attack power slightly increased

Shield Bash: Attack power increased

Sword/Shield Combo (Shield): Attack power slightly increased

Sword/Shield Combo (Sword): Attack power increased



Sliding Slash: Attack power increased

Falling Shadow (Chop): Attack power increased

Falling Bash (Heavy): Attack power increased

Falling Bash (Heavy, landing): Attack power increased

Drill Slash: Elemental scaling increased

Windmill: Attack power slightly increased; Elemental scaling increased; Sharpness consumption reduced

Perfect Rush 1: Attack power increased

Perfect Rush 2 (1st Hit – Strong): Attack power increased

Perfect Rush 2 (2nd Hit – Strong): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased

Perfect Rush 2 (3rd Hit – Strong): Attack power increased

Perfect Rush 3 (Strong): Attack power increased

Perfect Rush 4 (Strong): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased

Perfect Rush 2 (2nd Hit – Weak): Attack power increased

Perfect Rush 2 (3rd Hit – Weak): Attack power increased

Perfect Rush 4 (Weak): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased

Advancing Slash: Attack power slightly increased Rising Slash: Attack power slightly increased Chop: Attack power slightly increased Side Slash: Attack power slightly increased Lateral Slash: Attack power slightly increased Return Stroke: Attack power slightly increased Spinning Rising Slash: Attack power slightly increased Roundslash: Attack power slightly increased Spinning Reaper: Attack power increased Shield Attack: Attack power slightly increased Shield Bash: Attack power increased Sword/Shield Combo (Shield): Attack power slightly increased Sword/Shield Combo (Sword): Attack power increased Sliding Slash: Attack power increased Falling Shadow (Chop): Attack power increased Falling Bash (Heavy): Attack power increased Falling Bash (Heavy, landing): Attack power increased Drill Slash: Elemental scaling increased Windmill: Attack power slightly increased; Elemental scaling increased; Sharpness consumption reduced Perfect Rush 1: Attack power increased Perfect Rush 2 (1st Hit – Strong): Attack power increased Perfect Rush 2 (2nd Hit – Strong): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased Perfect Rush 2 (3rd Hit – Strong): Attack power increased Perfect Rush 3 (Strong): Attack power increased Perfect Rush 4 (Strong): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased Perfect Rush 2 (2nd Hit – Weak): Attack power increased Perfect Rush 2 (3rd Hit – Weak): Attack power increased Perfect Rush 4 (Weak): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased Perfect Rush 4 (Thrust): Slightly enlarged the hit detection.

Fixed a bug where you couldn’t cancel your blocking stance after performing a Guard Slash immediately after entering a blocking stance after a Rising Slash.

Dual Blades

Adjusted all of the following weapon actions:

Demon Flurry Rush (1st Spin – Left and Right): Attack power slightly increased

Demon Flurry Rush (2nd Spin – Left and Right): Attack power slightly increased

Demon Flurry Rush Finisher (Left and Right): Attack power slightly increased; Elemental scaling increased; Status effect scaling increased

Blade Dance (Demon Mode – 10th Hit): Attack power slightly increased

Blade Dance (Demon Mode – 11th Hit): Attack power slightly increased

Blade Dance (Demon Mode – 12th Hit): Attack power slightly increased

Demon Flurry Rush (1st Spin – Left and Right): Attack power slightly increased Demon Flurry Rush (2nd Spin – Left and Right): Attack power slightly increased Demon Flurry Rush Finisher (Left and Right): Attack power slightly increased; Elemental scaling increased; Status effect scaling increased Blade Dance (Demon Mode – 10th Hit): Attack power slightly increased Blade Dance (Demon Mode – 11th Hit): Attack power slightly increased Blade Dance (Demon Mode – 12th Hit): Attack power slightly increased Archdemon Mode: Elemental scaling has been increased.

Demon Mode: Made it easier to enter Archdemon Mode.

Feral Demon Mode: Made it easier to enter Archdemon Mode.

Added combos that chain from exiting Demon Mode and into Silkbind Attacks.

Demon Mode and Feral Demon Mode: Fixed a bug where the game would treat you as being in an unsheathed state during bubbleblight slipping animations.

Lance

Adjusted all of the following weapon actions:

Mid Thrust I & II: Attack power increased

Mid Thrust III: Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased

High Thrust I & II: Attack power increased

High Thrust III: Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased

Wide Sweep: Attack power increased

Charged Wide Sweep: Attack power increased

Leaping Thrust (1st Hit): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased; Status effect scaling increased

Leaping Thrust (2nd & 3rd Hits): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased; Status effect scaling slightly increased

Dash Attack & Midair Dash Attack Loop: Elemental scaling slightly increased; Status effect scaling slightly increased

Cross Sweep (1st Hit): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased

Cross Sweep (2nd Hit): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased

Counter-thrust (Strong): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased

Mid Thrust I & II: Attack power increased Mid Thrust III: Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased High Thrust I & II: Attack power increased High Thrust III: Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased Wide Sweep: Attack power increased Charged Wide Sweep: Attack power increased Leaping Thrust (1st Hit): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased; Status effect scaling increased Leaping Thrust (2nd & 3rd Hits): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased; Status effect scaling slightly increased Dash Attack & Midair Dash Attack Loop: Elemental scaling slightly increased; Status effect scaling slightly increased Cross Sweep (1st Hit): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased Cross Sweep (2nd Hit): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased Counter-thrust (Strong): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased Insta-Block: The window of time for a successful Insta-Block has been increased.

Insta-Block: You can know combo into Silkbind attacks after a successful Insta-Block.

Twin Vine: Now only costs one Wirebug Gauge. Also, blocking power is increased and stamina consumption is reduced while the kunai is connected to the monster.

Twin Vine: Closed Jump (which is usable when the kunai connects you to a monster during Twin Vine) now aims for the point where the kunai is connected to the monster.

Anchor Rage: The attack power increase effect now lasts longer.

Anchor Rage: The amount of attack power increase is now determined by the power value of the attack you receive instead of the size of the guard reaction it causes.

Guard Dash: Fixed a bug where you couldn’t perform a Guard Dash when your frame rate dropped due to the delay between Insta-Block and Guard Dash being too short.

Guard Thrust: Fixed a bug where sometimes you could not perform a Guard Thrust directly after moving while guarding.

Gunlance

Hail Cutter: Wirebug Gauge recovers more quickly, and Wyvern’s Fire cooldown reduction has been increased.

Shelling levels 4 and 5 have been adjusted. [Normal Type (Levels 4 and 5)] Shelling (Level 4): Attack power slightly increased

Shelling (Level 5): Attack power slightly increased

Charged Shelling (Level 4): Attack power slightly increased

Charged Shelling (Level 4): Attack power slightly increased

Wyvern’s Fire (Level 4): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling slightly increased

Wyvern’s Fire (Level 5): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased

Burst Fire (Level 4): Attack power slightly increased

Burst Fire (Level 5): Attack power slightly increased [Long Type (Levels 4 and 5)] Shelling (Level 4): Attack power slightly increased

Shelling (Level 5): Attack power slightly increased

Wyvern’s Fire (Level 4): Attack power slightly increased; Elemental scaling slightly increased

Wyvern’s Fire (Level 5): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased

Burst Fire (Level 4): Attack power slightly increased

Burst Fire (Level 5): Attack power slightly increased [Wide Type (Levels 4 and 5)] Shelling (Level 4): Attack power slightly increased

Shelling (Level 5): Attack power slightly increased

Charged Shelling (Level 5): Attack power slightly increased

Strong Charged Shelling (Level 4): Attack power slightly increased

Strong Charged Shelling (Level 5): Attack power slightly increased

Wyvern’s Fire (Level 4): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling slightly increased

Wyvern’s Fire (Level 5): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased

Burst Fire (Level 4): Attack power slightly increased

Burst Fire (Level 5): Attack power slightly increased

Fixed a bug where the delay was set too short between performing a sidestep after a large backstep.

Guard Edge: Fixed a bug where sometimes you could not perform a Guard Edge immediately after stopping moving while guarding.

Wyvern’s Fire: Fixed a bug where the aftereffects of Wyvern’s Fire would appear displaced on certain types of Gunlances.

Wyvern’s Fire: Fixed a bug where the explosion from Wyvern’s Fire would sometimes not properly register a sloped surface when using Wyvern’s Fire on a slope.

Wyvern’s Fire: Fixed a bug where you could not combo into Wyvern’s Fire after chaining an Overhead Smash into a sidestep.

Hammer

Adjusted all of the following weapon actions: [Regular Moves] Side Smash: Elemental scaling increased; Status effect scaling increased [Charged Moves] Spinning Bludgeon (1st through 5th Hits): Elemental scaling increased (increases per consecutive hit); Status effect scaling increased (increases per consecutive hit)

Charged Big Bang (1st Hit): Attack power increased

Charged Big Bang (Finisher): Attack power increased

Big Bang Finisher (2nd Hit): Attack power increased [Charge Switch: Strength] Power Swing: Stun value increased

Charged Brutal Upswing: Attack power increased

Charged Brutal Big Bang (1st Hit): Attack power increased

Charged Brutal Big Bang (2nd Hit): Attack power increased

Charged Brutal Big Bang (Finisher): Attack power increased; Stun value increased

Step Smash (1st Hit): Attack power increased; Stun value increased

Step Smash (Finisher): Attack power increased; Stun value increased [Charge Switch: Courage] Charged Side Blow (and Additional Swing): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased; Exhaust value increased

Charged Upswing (and Additional Upswing): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased; Exhaust value increased

Additional Hammer Down (1st Hit): Exhaust value increased

Additional Hammer Down (Finisher): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased; Exhaust value increased

Bonus Damage (1st Charged Attack): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased; Status effect scaling increased; Exhaust value increased

Bonus Damage (2nd Charged Attack): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased; Status effect scaling increased; Exhaust value increased

Bonus Damage (3rds Charged Attack): Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased; Exhaust value increased

Side Smash / Water Strike: It is now possible to chain into Side Smash or Water Strike from Overhead Smash or Charged Follow-up.

Charge Switch: Courage: Charge times are now shorter.

Water Strike: The window of time for a successful Water Strike has been increased.

Impact Crater: Fixed a bug where terrain effects would not trigger when Impact Crater is used on magma terrain.

Impact Crater: Fixed a bug where the end of the timing window was set incorrectly when chaining Impact Crater (Level 0 – No Charge) into a grounded Charged Attack.

Impact Crater: Fixed a bug where you could still perform Impact Crater even when your Wirebug Gauge is at level 1 during bubbleblight slipping animations.

Charge Switch: Courage: Fixed a bug where adjustments to the direction the player faces would not work correctly when performing an Additional Upswing (2nd Charged Attack in the chain) when level 3 of the Focus skill is active.

Hunting Horn

Adjusted all of the following weapon actions:

Left Swing: Attack power increased

Right Swing: Attack power increased

Forward Smash: Attack power slightly increased

Double Swing (1st Hit): Attack power increased

Double Swing (2nd Hit): Attack power increased

Backwards Strike: Attack power increased

Overhead Smash (1st Hit): Attack power increased

Overhead Smash (Finisher): Attack power increased; Stun value increased

Multi-crush (3rd Hit): Attack power increased

Chord: Attack power increased; Infernal Melody gauge buildup increased

Chord (Shockwave): Attack power increased; Infernal Melody gauge buildup increased

Left Swing: Attack power increased Right Swing: Attack power increased Forward Smash: Attack power slightly increased Double Swing (1st Hit): Attack power increased Double Swing (2nd Hit): Attack power increased Backwards Strike: Attack power increased Overhead Smash (1st Hit): Attack power increased Overhead Smash (Finisher): Attack power increased; Stun value increased Multi-crush (3rd Hit): Attack power increased Chord: Attack power increased; Infernal Melody gauge buildup increased Chord (Shockwave): Attack power increased; Infernal Melody gauge buildup increased Nintendo Switch: Certain attacks have had their combos changed. Attacks that previously started from a neutral position (standing still) have now been changed to start from a moving position (movement input + attack). Neutral position now has different attacks and combos stemming from them. [Chained from a Crush Attack] (BEFORE) X: Crush Attack Combo

(AFTER) X: Left Swing ⇒ Left Stick + X: Multi-crush

(BEFORE) X + A: Overhead Smash

(AFTER) X + A: Backwards Strike ⇒ Left Stick + X + A: Overhead Smash [Chained from a Double Swing] (BEFORE) X + A: Overhead Smash

(AFTER) X + A: Backwards Strike ⇒ Left Stick + X + A: Overhead Smash Magnificent Trio: Fixed a bug where you couldn’t chain into Magnificent Trio if you pressed X while keeping ZR held down during an evade.

Certain attacks have had their combos changed. Attacks that previously started from a neutral position (standing still) have now been changed to start from a moving position (movement input + attack). Neutral position now has different attacks and combos stemming from them. Steam: Certain attacks have had their combos changed. [Chained from a Crush Attack] (BEFORE) Left Mouse: Crush Attack Combo

(AFTER) Left Mouse: Left Swing ⇒ WASD + Left Mouse: Multi-crush



(BEFORE) Left Mouse + Right Mouse: Overhead Smash

(AFTER) Left Mouse + Right Mouse: Backwards Strike ⇒ WASD + Left Mouse + Right Mouse: Overhead Smash [Chained from a Double Swing] (BEFORE) Left Mouse + Right Mouse: Overhead Smash

(AFTER) Left Mouse + Right Mouse: Backwards Strike ⇒ WASD + Left Mouse + Right Mouse: Overhead Smash Magnificent Trio: Fixed a bug where you couldn’t chain into Magnificent Trio if you clicked the left mouse button while keeping mouse button 5 held down during an evade.

Certain attacks have had their combos changed. Blight Negated melody effect: Additional effect of +10 to all resistances.

Bead of Resonance: Size has been increased.

Infernal Melody: Fixed a bug where the effective range and the visual effect range did not match.

Switch Axe

Adjusted all of the following weapon actions:

Axe: Wide Sweep (Finisher 2nd Hit): Attack power slightly increased; Part damage slightly increased

Axe: Wide Sweep (Finisher 3rd Hit): Attack power increased; Part damage slightly increased

Axe: Wide Sweep (Finisher 2nd Hit): Attack power slightly increased; Part damage slightly increased Axe: Wide Sweep (Finisher 3rd Hit): Attack power increased; Part damage slightly increased Axe: Wild Swing: Attack power now increases according to the number of attacks.

Axe: Heavy Slam: Reduced the number of Wild Swings required in order to combo from Wild Swing into Heavy Slam.

Axe: Heavy Slam: Part break and flinch multipliers have been added to the buff effects from Heavy Slam.

Compressed Finishing Discharge: The damage reaction from the explosion has been changed.

Axe: Rising Slash: The attack range has been increased.

Fixed a bug where the hit vibrations from landing a Forward Slash would not trigger after using Soaring Wyvern Blade in midair.

Fixed a bug where Axe: Side Slash would result as your draw attack directly after climbing a ledge with your weapon sheathed, regardless of your Switch Skill settings.

Fixed a bug where the Axe mode recovery animation for getting up from the ground would trigger instead of the Sword mode animation when recovering from certain types of reactions (extreme knockbacks, knockbacks you can’t Wirefall from, and whirlwinds) in Sword mode.

Axe: Wild Swing: Fixed a bug where this couldn’t be chained into other moves during certain timings if the Wild Swing was started from the left side and no repeat inputs were made.

Charged Blade

Adjusted all of the following weapon actions: [Morph Slash] Axe: Ultra Element Discharge (Elemental Phial Explosion): Attack power slightly increased; Elemental scaling increased

Axe: Ultra Element Discharge (Impact Phial Explosion): Attack power slightly increased [Counter Morph Slash] Axe: Ultra Element Discharge (Elemental Phial Explosion): Attack power slightly increased; Elemental scaling increased

Axe: Ultra Element Discharge (Impact Phial Explosion): Attack power slightly increased

Added combos that chain from small and medium guard reactions.

Axe: Ultra Element Discharge: The height of the phial explosion’s hit detection has been increased.

The window of time available for entering combo commands after a Forward Dodge in Sword mode was moved earlier, making it easier to chain it into other attacks.

The phial charge failure animation will no longer trigger when performing a Charge action (e.g., for a Condensed Element Slash) after charging a phial from a zero phial state in Sword mode.

Sword Boost Mode now lasts longer.

Axe: Amped Element Discharge: It is now easier to chain from Element Boost into the preparatory action for an Amped Element Discharge.

Sword: Shield Thrust: It is now easier to chain this into Charged Double Slash combos.

Fixed a bug where the hit detection for the downward axe attack in the Midair Ultra Element Discharge was slightly slower when you had phials charged compared to when you didn’t have any phials charged, when performing the Discharge directly before hitting the ground.

Axe: Amped Element Discharge: Made it more difficult for this attack not to connect during frame drops (due to shortness of the hit detection time window).

Fixed a bug where the Sword mode recovery animation for getting up from the ground would trigger instead of the Axe mode animation when recovering from certain types of reactions (extreme knockbacks, non-recoverable knockbacks, and whirlwinds) in Axe mode.

Fixed a bug where the blinking effect on the HUD would sometimes look displaced when your energy is overcharged.

Insect Glaive

Adjusted all of the following weapon actions:

Double Slash (2nd Hit): Attack power slightly increased

Kinsect: Mark Target: Attack power increased

Strong Rising Slash Combo (1st Hit): Attack power slightly increased

Strong Rising Slash Combo (2nd Hit): Attack power slightly increased

Strong Rising Slash Combo (3rd Hit): Attack power increased

Strong Reaping Slash (1st Hit): Attack power slightly increased

Strong Reaping Slash (2nd Hit): Attack power slightly increased

Strong Thrust (1st Hit): Attack power slightly increased

Strong Thrust (2nd Hit): Attack power slightly increased

Strong Double Slash (1st Hit): Attack power slightly increased

Strong Double Slash (2nd Hit): Attack power slightly increased

Strong Double Slash (Finisher): Attack power increased

Lead-in to Strong Rising Slash Combo: Attack power slightly increased

Double Slash (2nd Hit): Attack power slightly increased Kinsect: Mark Target: Attack power increased Strong Rising Slash Combo (1st Hit): Attack power slightly increased Strong Rising Slash Combo (2nd Hit): Attack power slightly increased Strong Rising Slash Combo (3rd Hit): Attack power increased Strong Reaping Slash (1st Hit): Attack power slightly increased Strong Reaping Slash (2nd Hit): Attack power slightly increased Strong Thrust (1st Hit): Attack power slightly increased Strong Thrust (2nd Hit): Attack power slightly increased Strong Double Slash (1st Hit): Attack power slightly increased Strong Double Slash (2nd Hit): Attack power slightly increased Strong Double Slash (Finisher): Attack power increased Lead-in to Strong Rising Slash Combo: Attack power slightly increased You are now impervious to damage while using Recall Kinsect, Kinsect: Recall, and Kinsect: Harvest Extract when you have yellow extract absorbed.

Powder Type Kinsects: Reduced the knockback time when they hit, and reduced the amount of time it takes them to transition to attacking again after hitting a monster.

Tetraseal Slash: Attack speed has been increased.

Recall Kinsect: After using this skill, Kinsect stamina depletion during Kinsect moves is reduced for a short amount of time. Additionally, the amount of health recovered when your Kinsect returns to you has been increased.

It is also now possible to chain this into other moves even after landing on the ground.

It is also now possible to chain this into other moves even after landing on the ground. Kinsect: Mark Target: This move now executes when you release the button/key press, instead of when you first press the command.

Kinsect: Mark Target: The mark now flies in a slightly higher direction than the angle you are aiming.

Kinsect: Mark Target: Fixed a bug where the mark would disappear if it hit another player before reaching the monster.

Kinsect: Harvest Extract: The Kinsect now flies in a slightly higher direction than the angle you are aiming.

Fixed a bug where Dual Color Kinsect types would sometimes only gather one extract after colliding with certain objects.

Fixed an issue where the game would freeze if the player leaves the area while their Kinsect is in the process of switching between certain actions.

Light Bowgun

Adjustments were made to the following light bowgun ammo types.

Normal Ammo 1: Attack power increased

Normal Ammo 2: Attack power slightly increased

Pierce Ammo 3: Attack power slightly increased

Spread Ammo 1: Attack power slightly increased

Shrapnel Ammo 1: Attack power slightly increased

Sticky Ammo 2: Attack power slightly decreased; Stun value slightly decreased; Recoil slightly increased

Sticky Ammo 3: Attack power slightly decreased; Stun value decreased; Recoil slightly increased

Cluster Bomb 3: Attack power slightly decreased

Slicing Ammo: Attack power slightly decreased; Recoil slightly increased; Part break endurance multiplier slightly increased

Normal Ammo 1: Attack power increased Normal Ammo 2: Attack power slightly increased Pierce Ammo 3: Attack power slightly increased Spread Ammo 1: Attack power slightly increased Shrapnel Ammo 1: Attack power slightly increased Sticky Ammo 2: Attack power slightly decreased; Stun value slightly decreased; Recoil slightly increased Sticky Ammo 3: Attack power slightly decreased; Stun value decreased; Recoil slightly increased Cluster Bomb 3: Attack power slightly decreased Slicing Ammo: Attack power slightly decreased; Recoil slightly increased; Part break endurance multiplier slightly increased Silkbind Glide: Now only costs one Wirebug Gauge, and the Wirebug Gauge recovers more slowly. Due to the gauge cost reduction, however, net total cooldown for this move is now shorter.

Fanning Vault: The Wyvernblast used in this skill now causes increased Wyvern Riding buildup.

Elemental Reload: Fixed an issue where the increased status effect buildup effect was not mentioned in the description of this move.

Nintendo Switch Fixed a bug where you couldn’t chain into ZR button combos from an aimed midair Wiredash while sheathed. Fixed a bug where Draw skills would not work correctly when falling off a ledge immediately after unsheathing with the X button while walking in sheathed mode.



Steam Fixed a bug where you couldn’t chain into mouse button 5 combos from an aimed midair Wiredash while sheathed. Fixed a bug where Draw skills would not work correctly when falling off a ledge immediately after unsheathing with the left mouse button while walking in sheathed mode



Heavy Bowgun

Adjustments were made to the following light bowgun ammo types.

Normal Ammo 1: Attack power increased

Normal Ammo 2: Attack power slightly increased

Pierce Ammo 3: Attack power slightly increased

Spread Ammo 1: Attack power slightly increased

Shrapnel Ammo 1: Attack power slightly increased

Sticky Ammo 2: Attack power slightly decreased; Stun value slightly decreased; Recoil slightly increased

Sticky Ammo 3: Attack power slightly decreased; Stun value decreased; Recoil slightly increased

Cluster Bomb 3: Attack power slightly decreased

Slicing Ammo: Attack power slightly decreased; Recoil slightly increased; Part break endurance multiplier slightly increased

Normal Ammo 1: Attack power increased Normal Ammo 2: Attack power slightly increased Pierce Ammo 3: Attack power slightly increased Spread Ammo 1: Attack power slightly increased Shrapnel Ammo 1: Attack power slightly increased Sticky Ammo 2: Attack power slightly decreased; Stun value slightly decreased; Recoil slightly increased Sticky Ammo 3: Attack power slightly decreased; Stun value decreased; Recoil slightly increased Cluster Bomb 3: Attack power slightly decreased Slicing Ammo: Attack power slightly decreased; Recoil slightly increased; Part break endurance multiplier slightly increased Several adjustments have been made to Charged Shots per level (excluding for Wyvern Ammo).

Charge Level 1: Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased

Charge Level 2: Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased

Charge Level 3: Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased

Charge Level 1: Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased Charge Level 2: Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased Charge Level 3: Attack power increased; Elemental scaling increased The following adjustments have been made to Mech-Wyvernsnipe and Healing Mech-Wyvernsnipe.

Impact Explosion (Small): Attack power increased

Impact Explosion (Medium): Attack power increased

Impact Explosion (Large): Attack power increased

Impact Explosion (Small): Attack power increased Impact Explosion (Medium): Attack power increased Impact Explosion (Large): Attack power increased Healing Mech-Wyvernsnipe: Wyvernsnipe Gauge recovers more quickly.

Counter Charger: Wirebug Gauge recovers more quickly.

Bow

Adjusted all of the following weapon actions:

Jumping Melee Attack (Arrow Slice): Attack power increased

Lunging Melee Attack: Attack power increased

Melee Attack (Arrow Slice – 1st Hit): Attack power increased

Melee Attack (Arrow Slice – 2nd Hit): Attack power increased

Jumping Melee Attack (Arrow Slice): Attack power increased Lunging Melee Attack: Attack power increased Melee Attack (Arrow Slice – 1st Hit): Attack power increased Melee Attack (Arrow Slice – 2nd Hit): Attack power increased Adjustments have been made per level to Charged Shots with the Bow.

Charge Level 1: Attack power increased; Elemental scaling slightly increased

Charge Level 2: Elemental scaling slightly increased

Charge Level 3: Attack power decreased; Elemental scaling slightly increased

Charge Level 4: Attack power decreased; Elemental scaling slightly increased

Charge Level 1: Attack power increased; Elemental scaling slightly increased Charge Level 2: Elemental scaling slightly increased Charge Level 3: Attack power decreased; Elemental scaling slightly increased Charge Level 4: Attack power decreased; Elemental scaling slightly increased Coating effects have been increased when melee attacks (arrow slices) hit while coatings are applied.

Poison Coating: Status effect buildup increased

Para Coating: Status effect buildup increased

Sleep Coating: Status effect buildup increased

Blast Coating: Status effect buildup increased

Exhaust Coating: Stun value increased; Exhaust value increased

Power Coating: Attack power slightly increased

Close-range Coating: Attack power slightly increased

Poison Coating: Status effect buildup increased Para Coating: Status effect buildup increased Sleep Coating: Status effect buildup increased Blast Coating: Status effect buildup increased Exhaust Coating: Stun value increased; Exhaust value increased Power Coating: Attack power slightly increased Close-range Coating: Attack power slightly increased Focus Shot: Stamina recovery speed after landing on the ground has been increased.

Changed the calculation order for Close-range Coating and the Ballistics skill.

Arc Shot: Fixed a bug where aiming an Arc Shot would sometimes mistakenly register a level 1 Charge and show Charge graphical effects, despite Charge levels not existing for Arc Shot.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to combo into an Arc Shot with fewer-than-intended command inputs while drawing your bow.

Fixed a bug where the effects for Draw skills would not activate when performing a Charge action right after unsheathing in a stationary position.

Skills

Fixed a bug where the stun values applied to thunderblighted monsters were not receiving the bonuses from the Slugger and Dango Slugger skills.

Fixed a bug where certain mushrooms would remain on your Item Bar after removing the Mushroomancer skill.

Fixed a bug where non-weapon attack hits would register as weapon attack hits while the Mind’s Eye skill was active.

Fixed issues in the text descriptions for Wind Alignment and Thunder Alignment.

Fixed an issue where the Prism Spiribird effect would be unintentionally doubled while certain skills were active.

Fixed a bug where Rampage Skills that were meant to activate upon weapon hits were activating on non-weapon hits.

Fixed a bug where Dango Reviver would not properly apply its effect to other players’ Buddies.

Buddies

Fixed a bug where Palicoes could not pilfer items using ranged attacks.

Fixed a bug where Palicoes would sometimes not move or behave correctly when performing gathering actions.

Summeown Endemic Life: Fixed a bug where Wirebugs placed by this ability would not be placed correctly for players who join a quest in progress.

Fixed a bug where landing an attack on a Bombadgy while riding a Palamute would not cause an explosion.

Fixed a bug where Palamutes would not behave correctly when you ride a Palamute into the center of a monster’s engulfing (sucking in) attack.

Fixed a bug where the camera would not behave properly when you perform a jumping dismount in the middle of a Palamute’s jump.

Monsters

Kulu-Ya-Ku: Fixed a bug where the hit detection would last longer than intended on boulder and pot attacks.

Royal Ludroth: Fixed a bug where you could not block against Royal Ludroth’s rolling attack.

Bishaten: Fixed a bug where only a small number of certain attacks could topple Bishaten while it is balanced on its tail.

Bishaten: Fixed a bug where the falling speed of some of its attacks were slower than intended.

Rathian: Fixed a bug where some attacks would not properly aim for their target.

Tobi-Kadachi: Fixed a bug where some attacks would not properly aim for their target.

Tobi-Kadachi (High Rank): Fixed a bug where Tobi-Kadachi would stop on a wall to perform a static charge even in its charged state.

Nargacuga: Fixed a bug where the appearance of the Nargacuga’s tail spikes would indicate a different state than they should.

Barioth: Fixed a bug where Barioth would repeat the same moves after being hit by Flash Bombs.

Barioth: Fixed a bug where traps would have trouble activating on a sleeping Barioth.

Tigrex: Fixed issues involving some of Tigrex’s movement between areas of the map.

Almudron: Fixed a bug where ranged attacks that hit the base of its neck would have misaligned hit effects.

Almudron: Fixed a bug where the direction that Almudron’s tail faced during certain tail attacks was incorrect.

Almudron: Fixed a bug where Almudron would move too close to opposing monsters at the start of its turf war.

Rakna-Kadaki: Fixed the behavior of some of Rakna-Kadaki’s moves.

Rajang: Fixed a bug where Rajang’s maximum rage time would increase every time it gets enraged.

Rajang: Fixed a bug where Rajang would run off towards an empty spot when near a pillar in the environment.

Wind Serpent Ibushi: Fixed a bug where the player would clip through the rock if they performed certain actions on top of the rock while Ibushi is lifting it.

Apex Rathian: Fixed a bug where some of Apex Rathian’s attacks would not do the intended amount of damage.

Apex Zinogre: Fixed a bug where hitting certain parts of Apex Zinogre would not correctly trigger damage to the endurance values needed to knock it out of its supercharged state.

Apex Rakna-Kadaki: Fixed a bug where the Rachnoid that Rakna-Kadaki hatches would be in a different state for a quest’s guest compared to the quest’s host.

Zamite: Fixed a bug where attacks by other players or Buddies would not hurt the Zamite when it’s bitten and latched onto the player.

Zamite: Fixed a bug where the length of the leeched status effect would not be properly shortened by certain Silkbind attacks.

Zamite: Fixed a bug where getting hit with a restraining attack would not cancel a Zamite’s latched-on state.

Fixed an issue where some monsters would not move between map areas correctly.

Fixed a bug where large monsters would sometimes fixate on attacking small monsters.

Fixed a bug where the damage numbers would not display properly when hitting a large monster with multiple Bombadgy.

Fixed a bug where large monsters would sometimes start walking in the wrong direction when beginning to move to another area of the map.

Fixed a bug where large monsters would sometimes stop moving correctly when fighting each other.

Fixed a bug where certain monsters would turn in the wrong direction when using Regain Footing after launching the monster into a wall.

Fixed a bug where the endurance values were too high for some small monsters.

Fixed a bug where Sonic Bombs would not trigger reactions for some small monsters in midair.

Fixed a bug where monsters would sometimes continue to repeat their “intimidation” behavior.

Wyvern Riding

Fixed a bug where monsters would launch at different speeds when they are enraged or exhausted.

Fixed a bug where the Mounted Punisher move would sometimes not fully complete.

Fixed a bug where the range for being able to initiate Wyvern Riding was too short for some monsters.

A Mounted Punisher attack now cancels after a short amount of time if it is unable to hit its target due to the target moving a long distance away after starting the Mounted Punisher.

Locales and Environment

Fixed bugs where players would get stuck in certain parts of the Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns, and the Stronghold.

Fixed a bug where players could get stuck while trying to climb certain ledges in the Frost Islands.

Fixed a bug where monsters would sometimes pass through the Arena fence at the moment it completes its rising animation.

When fishing, you are now immune to damage up until the point where you catch the fish and officially obtain it as an item.

Fixed a bug where Popfish were more difficult to fish than intended.

Fixed a bug where the fish in fishing spots would sometimes stop moving.

Base and Facilities

Fixed an issue with incorrect preview displays in the Smithy and Buddy Smithy.

Fixed a bug where it was possible to go over the character limit when inputting the name for a Bunny Dango Set.

Fixed issues related to the combo log in the Training Area.

Miscellaneous