Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Magma Almudron Guide – weaknesses, drops, and more
The Magma Almudron in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a hot encounter. Here, you’ll be attempting to avoid mountains of lava heading towards you, with plenty of new attacks to keep you and your teammates on your toes. There are multiple body parts you want to focus on trying to destroy to earn materials for defeating it. This guide details Magma Almudron’s weaknesses and the materials it drops in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Magma Almudron guide
All Magma Almudron weaknesses
Magma Almudron is a firey version of the standard one. Rather than worrying about water, you need to stay on top of the large mounds of fire and lava heading toward you and your team. We recommend increasing your Fire resistance for this encounter.
When battling against Magma Almudron, focus on the tail tip and the head with a Slashing weapon. You can potentially try to break these areas to harvest materials from this monster and heavily damage it. A Blunt weapon will also want to focus on the head, although it’s slightly less effective than a Slashing one. However, both weapons are perfect when hitting the foreleg and abdomen. We recommend Water or Ice when using Elemental weapons, with Fire, Thunder, and Dragon being the least useful.
|Body Parts
|Slashing
|Blunt
|Ammo
|Fire
|Water
|Thunder
|Ice
|Dragon
|Head
|55
|60
|45
|0
|20
|10
|20
|5
|Foreleg
|40
|40
|40
|0
|15
|5
|10
|5
|Abdomen
|40
|40
|25
|0
|20
|5
|15
|5
|Back
|25
|30
|20
|0
|15
|5
|10
|5
|Hind Leg
|21
|23
|20
|0
|10
|5
|10
|5
|Tail
|24
|24
|15
|0
|25
|10
|20
|5
|Tail Tip
|50
|45
|25
|0
|25
|15
|20
|15
All Magma Almudron material drops
While fighting this creature, we recommend aiming for the torso, forelegs, body, the head and trying to cut off the tail. The Magmadron Mantle will be the most challenging material to try and loot off this creature, with a three percent chance across the board or worse. If you’ve broken off enough parts and received several materials during the battle, capturing the Magma Almudron is an excellent idea as you will acquire more materials over slaying it.
|Material drops
|Target Rewards
|Capture rewards
|Broken part rewards
|Carves
|Dropped materials
|Magmadron Shard
|18%
|16%
|70%
|38%
|37%
|Magmadron Cortex
|26%
|23%
|30%
|27%
|27%
|Large Magmadron Fin
|17%
|0
|80%
|22%
|0
|Magmadron Tail
|6%
|12%
|0
|80%
|0
|Inferno Lava Mud
|21%
|14%
|0
|0
|30%
|Magmadron Hardwhisker
|10%
|0
|80%
|12%
|0
|Magmadron Mantle
|2%
|3%
|3%
|3%
|1%
|Magmadron Hardclaw
|0
|32%
|90%
|0
|10%
|Large Wyvern Tear
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50%