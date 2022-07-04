Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak minimum requirements and recommended specs

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is out on both the Switch and PC, bringing with it a whole new story and new monsters to take down. While players who pick it up for the Switch won’t have to worry about system requirements, those who choose to play the new expansion on the PC will need to make sure that their rig is up to the task. If you’re not sure if you’ve got a beefy enough computer, be sure to check out the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak system requirements before picking the game up.

What are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Image via Capcom

When Monster Hunter Rise was first released onto the PC in January 2022, it welcomed a whole new contingent of players to take part in the game’s signature combat and hunting mechanics. The Sunbreak expansion has plenty of new monsters to fight and locations to explore. However, the action can get quite chaotic, so it is important to make sure you’ve got a decent computer to keep up.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak minimum system requirements

If you don’t mind sacrificing some of the visuals, then the minimum system requirements for playing Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak aren’t too demanding. Even gaming PCs from a few years ago should have enough power to run the game.

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i3-4130 or Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-6100

Intel Core i3-4130 or Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-6100 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD RADEON RX 550

NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD RADEON RX 550 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 36 GB available space

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Recommended System Requirements

Of course, if you want to really take in the visuals in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, you’ll need slightly better hardware to make it happen. The graphics card and processor requirements to run the game on Average settings or higher will put a bit more strain on your system.