Mortal Kombat 1: Ashrah Beginner Combo Guide Tips & Tricks

Ashrah is back with a fresh coat of paint in Mortal Kombat 1, as the demon slayer is now sporting a brand-new look to go with her much-improved moveset. From the outside looking in, she’s not a very fancy character, as she seems to be a weaker version of Kenshi, but everyone who plays her knows that she is one of the trickiest Kombatants.

Her light and dark modes allow her to keep the opponent guessing while doing crazy damage. Ashrah’s combo guide will involve at least one switch combo to get a taste of what she’s capable of. Here is what you need to know about a few beginner combos for Ashrah in Mortal Kombat 1.

Ashrah Combos Guide Mortal Kombat 1

Image by Gamepur

Let me start this off by saying that you should complete the tutorial with each character to become familiar with their basic moves. For this combo, we’ll focus on the two moves and how they synergize with one another. Below is a list of combos that are useful for Ashrah:

Combos Description 2,1 into Down Forward 1+Right Trigger So first, you are going to combo into the heavy slash and the light slash. This will start a quick combo where your opponent will be stunned long enough to finish with an enhanced forward light slash attack. 2,1 into Forward+2 This combo starts with the heavy and light slash combo once again. After landing that combo, you’ll move into a forward heavy-slash combo as your opponent is stuck recovering with a slight pushback attack. Down Back 1 into Down Back 2| Down Back 1 into Forward+2, Down Forward 3+Right Trigger, Up Forward+1, 2, 2 into back forward 2+Right trigger This one is a bit long, but don’t be intimidated. What you’re doing is switching into darkness mode and landing a quick combo first. Then you’re going to go back into light mode and do a quick forward+2 combo, chaining it to the next combo that will launch your opponent into the air. Lastly, while your opponent is in the air with Down Forward 3+Right Trigger, you’ll finish them off with the two air combos. When you see the + sign, that means that the buttons must be pressed simultaneously.

As you improve with the timing of her moveset, you’ll be able to comfortably add dark “rings” into the combo chains by switching from light to dark, doing a combo, then back to light. This will cause her combos to do a lot more damage. She has some pretty strong air combos, so you should practice your timing while in the air. Eventually, you’ll be able to pull off some cool stuff that will overwhelm your opponent.

Ashrah can be simple if you’re just looking to mash buttons, but for those who choose to understand her kit, she’s really tough to deal with, especially online. Her attacks have range due to her sword, and although the speed may not be as good as Kenshi’s, she’s just as strong as a character, in my opinion. Choose her if you’re looking for a change of pace from other, more vanilla characters. Also, take this chance to unlock her cool hat that she’s missing from her original look in the original timeline.