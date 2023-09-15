Mortal Kombat 1: Season Tokens, What Are They And How To Get Them

Seasons have arrived in the world of Mortal Kombat 1. It’s no secret that seasons and season passes are taking over gaming, so this should come as no surprise for anyone who’s been following the hobby for the past few years. Luckily, NetherRealm Studios is being very generous with the amount of rewards we’re getting as well as the methods we have to get them. We’ll go over the method of getting these highly valuable coins and the types of rewards you can get with them.

What Are Season Tokens?

Screenshot by Gamepur

As mentioned previously, season tokens are there as a currency for players to use to purchase cool stuff from the seasonal shop. In the seasonal shop, you can buy things such as costumes, banners, and other single-item gear parts that you can add augments to. There are also other cryptocurrencies like koins, which you can earn in-game, and dragon crystals, which you can only purchase for real money through the online store.

Where Can I Use Them, And How Do I Get More?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Using koins, you can tribute them to the shrine that’s accessible from the main menu and unlock pieces for each playable character, which is helpful for single-player gameplay. koins are entirely obtainable in-game and are earned by completing challenges and the extensive tutorial that players can do before hopping into the real action. Returning to the shrine, players are given the opportunity to earn gear pieces and concept art randomly by donating 1000 koins.

It’s highly advised that you complete the tutorial, as it’s one of the best in the genre and goes over everything from combos to frame data that’ll be useful for online gameplay. In the main menu, there’s also a quest tab that shows you the different challenges and milestones that reward you with more coins, ranging from starting the story mode to simply winning fights. For season tokens, you can get more by progressing through the invasion mode and winning ranked matches online.

NetherRealm will hopefully add more shop options over time if this season goes well. In the meantime, be sure to complete the tutorial, as it rewards you with a total of 25,750 koins for finishing all the steps. Everything else will be earned organically by just playing the game and winning matches. The game is a blast to play, so it shouldn’t be a problem for most Mortal Kombat fans.