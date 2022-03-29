Morticulturalist build guide for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands allows you to combine two of any class in the game. With new classes being added through the season pass, there could be infinite possibilities for class combinations to try out. This guide will explain how to create one of the most powerful that the community has found, the Morticulturalist.

What is a Morticulturalist build?

Screenshot by Gamepur

At its core, the Morticulturalist combines the Graveborn and Spore Warden classes. The first class you should pick is Graveborn, moving into Spore Warden when you unlock your second class. You should pour more skill points into the Graveborn class and invest in only the skills that synergize with it from the Spore Warden skill tree. You’ll have a good feel for how this should work after playing as a Graveborn for a few chapters.

You could pick any abilities, but the Dire Sacrifice is probably the best to go with since it causes devastating amounts of damage at high levels. You’ll also have a couple of companions to use in the field, which never hurts. Finally, put your hero points into those hero skills that enhance your build. Constitution is good because it leaves you with more health after using Dire Sacrifice, but you should also look to increase Intelligence and Wisdom since those play into spells and the effects you apply to enemies.

There is no optimal set of skills for this build because it totally depends on how you play. For example, you may want to invest in skills that enhance ranged combat if you prefer sniper and assault rifles or close combat if you’re partial to melee attacks, pistols, and shotguns. Once again, this is something you’ll get a feel for as you play through the early chapters, and by the endgame, you should have a Morticulturalist that is almost unstoppable.