Mouun’s Moon Bow in Genshin Impact – how to get it, stats, ascension materials

The Mouun’s Moon is a new Bow that will arrive in Genshin Impact in update 2.2. This 4 Star Bow will be available from Wishes, so you will need to use Primogems, or Fates, to get it. The weapon will give increased Elemental Burst damage to the person holding the weapon based on the Energy of the party.

The Polar Star will be extremely useful on characters such as Childe, Fischl, Ganyu, Venti, or Yoimiya thanks to the Elemental Burst damage-boosting nature of the perk.

The Polar Star Stats

Rarity – 5 Stars

ATK – 44 at base level

Secondary Stat – Attack

Secondary Stat level – 6%

Watatsumi Wavebreaker – For every point of the entire party’s combined maximum Energy, the Elemental Burst DMG of the character equipping this wepaon is increased by 0.12%. A maximum of 40% increased Elemental Burst DMG can be achieved this way.

Ascension Materials

To upgrade the Mouun’s Moon, you will need the following Materials: