Mouun’s Moon Bow in Genshin Impact – how to get it, stats, ascension materials
Fly me to the moon.
The Mouun’s Moon is a new Bow that will arrive in Genshin Impact in update 2.2. This 4 Star Bow will be available from Wishes, so you will need to use Primogems, or Fates, to get it. The weapon will give increased Elemental Burst damage to the person holding the weapon based on the Energy of the party.
- Rarity – 5 Stars
- ATK – 44 at base level
- Secondary Stat – Attack
- Secondary Stat level – 6%
- Watatsumi Wavebreaker – For every point of the entire party’s combined maximum Energy, the Elemental Burst DMG of the character equipping this wepaon is increased by 0.12%. A maximum of 40% increased Elemental Burst DMG can be achieved this way.
Ascension Materials
To upgrade the Mouun’s Moon, you will need the following Materials:
|Level 20
|Narukami’s Wisdom x 3, Dismal Prism x 5, Spectral Husk x 2
|Level 40
|Narukami’s Joy x 3, Dismal Prism x 12, Spectral Husk x 8
|Level 50
|Narukami’s Joy x 6, Crystal Prism x 6, Spectral Heart x 6
|Level 60
|Narukami’s Affection x 6, Crystal Prism x 12, Spectral Heart x 9
|Level 70
|Narukami’s Affection x 6, Polarizing Prism x 9, Spectral Nucleus x 6
|Level 80
|Narukami’s Valor x 4, Polarizing Prism x 18, Spectral Nucleus x 12